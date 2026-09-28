How Casey Lewis Became the Gen Z Whisperer

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
No one connects with Gen Z quite like Casey Lewis. As the author and creator of the youth-culture newsletter After School, Lewis has cracked the code on how the new generation consumes content.
Long before she built her wildly successful newsletter and even before she graduated high school, she was already immersed in the world of youth trends. She started by blogging about them on her own site Teen Fashionista, where she explored the styles, interests, and cultural shifts that defined her generation.
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Her early passion opened professional doors. Lewis began at Teen Vogue as an intern and, through dedication and skill, worked her way up the ranks until she became senior digital editor. The experience sharpened her understanding of how young audiences engage with media and trends. Eventually, she left Teen Vogue to pursue a new vision—Clover Letter, a daily newsletter designed specifically for teen girls. The publication gained traction extremely quickly, resonating with its audience and proving the power of focused, consistent content. Its rapid success led to an acquisition by AwesomenessTV.
Lewis then transitioned into a senior editor role at New Yorkmagazine. The position brought new responsibilities and prestige, yet something essential was lacking. She missed writing and the creative freedom that had driven her earlier work.
In 2021, she made a decisive move. Lewis put in her notice and launched her prolific Substack newsletter, After School. Today, she continues to write for tens of thousands of dedicated readers and create Instagram and TikTok content, extending her voice across platforms. She also draws on her deep expertise in youth trends to consult businesses of every size, from early-age startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Lewis continues to evolve her career around her genuine interests.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.