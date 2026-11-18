Rain slicks the streets of downtown New York on a drowsy Friday afternoon, rinsing the city of color. It's one of those days that dares you to stay in, yet inside Sant Ambroeus—the "see and be seen" institution known for serving a high-profile crowd, strong espresso, and beloved princess cake—the gray dissolves into a soft, rosy glow. Impeccably dressed waitstaff drift between tables, ferrying pasta and pastries to power-lunchers tucked into velvet banquettes. AnnaSophia Robb arrives early and eager, shaking off the weather and settling into the pink haze.
"How tall are you?" she asks after hugging me hello, squinting at the sliver of height between our heads. At 5'2", she's not used to meeting at eye level (happy to oblige) and insists on knowing where I shop, launching into the plight of petite women hunting for the right proportions.
A Wiederhoeft twill miniskirt and nipped blazer with a flippy, side-parted hairstyle make Robb appear even daintier than she is, like a mod doll come to life. Despite this, she tells me she's had "little-dog energy" since she was 12—the boldness of a Chihuahua sizing up a Great Dane. It's very apropos of her latest project, I Play Rocky, which celebrates the underdogs in the room and the people who stand firm in their corner.
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The true story behind the making of 1976's Rocky, the film follows Sylvester Stallone (Anthony Ippolito) as he struggles in his early acting career, eventually writes his own screenplay, and squares off with Hollywood executives to play the titular character, turning down a $360,000 writer's fee (around $2 million today) to clinch the lead. Ever beside him is Sasha Czack—Stallone's first wife, played by Robb—who encourages him to trust his instincts. It's a movie about grit and unwavering faith and the loved ones who ultimately become your lifelines. "I wanted to give credit to partners everywhere, especially in the entertainment industry," Robb says as we order two pots of tea (fresh mint for her, green for me). "This job takes so much from you, and they keep you sane. When you wrap and get back home, they're the people holding down the fort and giving a vision beyond the immediate chaos."
For Robb, her husband Trevor Paul—her Sasha, she calls him—grounds her in those turbulent moments. "When those negative voices start coming through, having a partner who is like, 'Hey, I'm going to remind you who you are and why you matter, whether all of this works out or not,' that's important for anybody to have, whether it's a romantic partner or not, but it's great when it is your husband," she says. "Being an artist demands a certain intensity, so you need that support system who's holding the reality together."
Life imitates art in how Paul bolsters Robb through her many leaps of faith, the most nerve-racking being the I Play Rocky Zoom audition, which she was convinced she had bombed. "Usually when you're in an audition, they'll want to workshop it a little bit," she says. Director Peter Farrelly, however, had zero notes. "I thought, 'Oh, I'm done for,'" she groans. She called Paul, he came home early from work, and they talked everything through. "He helped me just shake it off," she recounts. "You fall down, you don't think something goes well, and then you have to keep going. You keep showing up." Lo and behold, she got the part. "I thought it was so funny. Everyone is their own toughest critic," she says. To this day, though, she wonders what won over the Academy Award–winning director so quickly. "I should ask Pete what he remembers…" she trails off.
What Farrelly remembers is this: The part was Robb's before she hopped off the video call. "She was just spot-on," he tells me over the phone. "Her voice, her accent, her comic timing." He also recalls his daughter, a longtime fan of Robb's from her early roles, sitting just outside the Zoom frame during that audition, watching her childhood hero work her magic. "When we were done, she goes, 'You're an asshole if you don't hire that girl,'" Farrelly laughs. "I was like, 'I'm going to hire her.'" There was just one catch. Like Ippolito, who sent in a tape before Farrelly even started casting, Robb was the very first person who read for Sasha. It made him hesitate. Surely, lightning couldn't strike twice, so he saw another 30 to 40 actresses just to be sure. Still, all roads led back to Robb.
The original Rocky hinges on what's known as the "pain and experience" scene, in which Rocky confronts his longtime boxing trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith), who turns up at his South Philadelphia apartment asking to become his manager. All of Rocky's anger, resentment, and insecurity boils over as he yells down the stairwell, raging that Mickey ignored him until a title shot was on the line. It's one of the most emotionally gutting sequences in the entire film. It was also largely improvised, fueled by Stallone's own frustration at being overlooked in Hollywood. In the I Play Rocky re-creation, Robb watches from behind the camera as Ippolito explodes into the now-famous monologue. She doesn't say a word, yet her face reveals it all: respect, devotion, heartbreak, understanding, and aching, aching optimism for the man she loves and his big, impossible dream.
"The thing I want you to know," Farrelly says at the end of our call, "is that people are going to be talking about Anthony forever about this [film]. He doesn't do an impersonation of Stallone. He is Stallone. But as good as he is, it doesn't work without AnnaSophia Robb. If she's not there, he would still be great, but you might not feel what you felt. It's because of her."
"Two tiny ladies, one big lunch," Robb quips as she plays table Tetris for our incoming spread of beef carpaccio, shaved artichoke salad, and cacio e pepe. As it turns out, being under 5'3" isn't the only thing we have in common: We both call Brooklyn home, had the same wedding planner (hi, Rachel!), and swear by hairstylist Xavier Velasquez for a killer blowout that defies the elements, misty afternoons included. We also share a nostalgic craving for bubble gum, though Robb knows far more about the science of blowing the perfect bubble. Standard, low-cal chewing gum won't cut it, she says; you need a soft, sugary piece to maintain the elasticity of the polymer matrix. Serious business, this bubble blowing—par for the course when you play world record–holding gum chewer Violet Beauregarde at age 11.
Even as a kid, Robb committed fully to the worlds of her characters, and that all-in approach has only deepened. To portray professional surfer Bethany Hamilton in Soul Surfer, she lived with the athlete in a rented beach house, surfing and studying her everyday mannerisms. She plunged fearlessly into stunt work (fire included) in Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge, which won a Critics Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television. While filming I Play Rocky, she even carried a vintage camera to shoot behind-the-scenes photos throughout production—just like Sasha herself, who served as the lead still photographer on Rocky. Still, as much as Robb immerses herself in her roles, she's learned to keep her career in perspective and protect her own peace.
"There were a couple years when I lost my health insurance, after the pandemic and the [SAG-AFTRA] strike. I've been in SAG since I was 8. Like, that's crazy," she reveals, eyes widening. She takes a beat, a pensive bite of carpaccio, then continues, "After Rebel Ridge, I wasn't booking [a lot of] stuff. You enjoy your life, you know? Look, I got married. I spent time with my friends. I love what I do, but it's not everything to me. … So much of [this industry] is giving to other people and asking for approval. … The older I've gotten, it's about making myself happy."
What makes Robb happy right now? Fall foliage, for one. "I need to get upstate," she says, longing for the golden hills beyond the city limits. (Robb and Paul tied the knot in the Catskills just as the leaves were beginning to blush in September 2022.) Her baby niece, who seems to reach a new milestone every time she blinks. And Halloween—Robb lovesdressing up. "Halloween is big for Trevor and me. We usually go really hard, but I got back [in town] the day before, so I didn't have a whole lot of time," she says, pulling out her phone to show me a picture of her in a full Gandalf getup, long gray beard included. It's her version of something subtle.
When I tell her I saw a smattering of Violet Beauregardes this year, blonde-bobbed and blueberry-hued, she lights up. "Oh, always. Every year, there are a couple Violets. There are always a couple Samanthas [from Samantha: An American Girl Holiday]. I take pride in that," she says. She still gets a kick out of watching her characters parade by, blissfully unaware of who's standing right next to them. Case in point: "I saw somebody who dressed up as Samantha, and I tapped her because I just had to. She looked at me and went, 'Hi?' Like, what do you want?" she laughs. "I was like, 'I was a young Samantha,' and she said, 'Oh… That's cute.' And then she was like, 'Oh, wait! Oh my God!'" That's the thing about Robb. She wears her fame lightly, like a jacket she can shrug off at the door. Some actors stay locked inside their characters, to the point where fans struggle to see them as anyone else. Robb steps into the iconic role, makes it unforgettable, then slips back into herself.
"Hi, AnnaSophia Robb!" trills a voice from across the dining room, no pause, no beat of recognition. It's Chloë Sevigny, who strolls over to our table with comedian Kareem Rahma in tow for a quick catch-up ("When did I see you, last fashion week?") before disappearing into the rain. God, I love New York.
"That was cool, I have to admit," Robb grins in their wake. "I loved working with her [in The Act]. She's a fashion icon, and she always calls me by my first and last name every time I see her. Even on set, she'll say the full thing." It occurs to me then just how many legends Robb has shared a call sheet with, including Eva Marie Saint in Because of Winn-Dixie, Uma Thurman in Down a Dark Hall, and Susan Sarandon in Roger Vivier's Jewels to Shoes short film (plus a "hilarious rom-com" on the docket, I'm told).
Next up is Will Smith, her colead in Supermax, the action thriller that wrapped filming in Australia this past October. Her character, an FBI agent working with Smith to investigate a murder inside the world's most secure maximum-security prison, could not be further from Sasha ("I've never held a gun before! I was in weapons training!" Robb shares), yet Sasha's strength and ability to embrace adventure stayed with her overseas."I left that set feeling taller," she recounts. "It's pretty crazy to be like, 'I'm on set with Will Smith, and I feel so deeply respected and appreciated.' He's such an icon. Men in Black, are you kidding me? Changed my life."
Another hard pivot places Robb as a "kooky" coxswain in the second season of Benito Skinner'sOvercompensating, premiering on Prime Video this February. In lieu of a formal audition (Zoom or otherwise), Robb simply approached Skinner at an event to gush over the first season. "He asked me some questions, and he goes, 'Oh, well, you need to be in the show,'" she tells me. She didn't think anything of it at the time. Perhaps that's something actors merely say to each other at social gatherings—the industry equivalent to "We should totally get lunch!" "Then I saw Mary Beth [Barone] at Caleb Hearon's birthday party," she continues, "and she was like, 'Benny wrote the funniest role for you. It's insane.'" She's touched by the fact that Skinner actually followed through, but it's no surprise: One conversation with Robb is enough to leave anyone inspired. I would know. As our hour-long lunch stretches to two, I find myself sitting a little straighter, borrowing some of that small-dog confidence.
Excited as she is for what's to come, Robb isn't trying to hurtle toward the next big thing. I Play Rocky may be "the craziest press schedule [she's] ever endured," but she knows chapters like this are fleeting, so she's holding it close. "I've been doing this for over 20 years. You have the highs. You have the lows. … It goes real quick," she says. "It's so funny being in a room, and people are scrambling to say congratulations when you've seen them for a decade, and they couldn't have cared less." She laughs, a light, unbothered chuckle that shrugs, such is life.
She knows she should be strategic with all this buzz and capitalize while the momentum is on her side, but she's also content to let it hum. "You earned this moment. Take it," Sasha tells a panic-stricken Stallone when the Rocky premiere finally arrives. Robb takes the advice off-screen—tabling the award conversation and the worry of what lies ahead to acknowledge that, above all, she helped create something that will transcend time.
"I know it will open doors, and I hope it does. But I also want to stay appreciative of what this moment is right now. I do think it is very 2026 to be like, 'This was great. Now, what's next?'" she says. "I don't want to rush this." So she's savoring every bit of it. She's eating the princess cake. (We order two flavors.) She's wearing "great clothing," like the Bode embellished button-down she bought straight from the set of her Who What Wear cover shoot and the Danielle Frankel minidress she donned at the I Play Rocky New York premiere—a garment the internet quickly likened to Carrie Bradshaw's famous white tutu. "My mom came into town, and she goes, 'You've always been my little pumpkin.' Nothing like your mom to keep you humble," she says of the sculptural silhouette.
Robb isn't one to binge-watch, she tells me. When she falls in love with a TV show (at present, it's East of Eden), she doesn't race through the episodes. She makes them last. "I draw it out for as long as possible because I don't want it to end," she says with a soft reverence. She's doing the same with this moment: Her star is poised to get even brighter, but for now, she's basking in the glow.
I see it at lunch as she lingers in our booth ahead of her next press appointment, alternating bites between two plates of cake, and on the set of our cover shoot, where she pauses to take in the room—the crew, the production, all the people who make the art possible—before stepping onto her mark. "Alright! Are we ready?" she asks, then saunters, slow and sure, toward the lights. The sequins on her Tom Ford jacket seem to wink with each step.
I Play Rocky opens in theaters nationwideon November 20.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.