Wearing This Viral Item Is a True Sign of a High-Fashion 2026 It Girl

The name on every It girl's lips this year is Conner Ives. Notably, the buzzy designer just made his New York Fashion Week debut for the spring/summer 2027 season after establishing himself as a mainstay at London Fashion Week with his namesake brand, and it's only increased his profile here in the U.S. Fashion people on both sides of the pond are very familiar with Conner Ives, and one item, in particular, is highly coveted right now: the embroidered, fur-trimmed silk robe. The robes, constructed from Qing dynasty–era silk tapestries andlined with fur sourced from vintage coats, made their debut as part of the designer's F/W 25 collection. They continue to be sought after and were included in the designer's S/S 27 collection.
Throughout 2026, the robes have been spotted on Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss, and Alexa Chung, to name just a few, and now, Laura Harrier has joined the club. Harrier was pictured earlier this week en route to a Paris Fashion Week after-party, opting to style her black Conner Ives robe in the most It-girl way—with capri pants and pointed-toe heels. Needless to say, she looked elegant and festive all at once.
Keep scrolling to see Harrier's look for yourself and perhaps invest in a stunning Conner Ives robe.
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On Laura Harrier: Conner Ives The Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe ($8576); Hermès bag
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The Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe in Black
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.