When Fur-Coat Season Arrives, It Girls Will Be Pairing Them With This Denim Trend

Before we know it, winter will arrive, and we'll all be trading our band jackets and trench coats for heavier outerwear, like fur toppers. Although this warm silhouette is timeless and versatile, It girls are already showcasing that a specific denim trend makes the perfect pairing. One fashion person leading this movement is Tate McRae.
In NYC this week to celebrate the launch of her fragrance, Tate 01 Eau de Parfum, McRae was photographed in a fur-coat outfit. She chose a short black style and paired it with a quarter-sleeve white tee and cropped straight-leg jeans. To complete the look, she added pointed-toe heeled mules, retro sunglasses, and a black Miu Miu bag.
Choosing low-rise, cropped straight-leg jeans feels intentional and fresh. While they offer the same versatility as standard straight-leg jeans, the cropped hemline and low waist lend a more modern, polished edge. The shorter length reveals a bit of ankle and highlights statement footwear—like her lace-detailed mules—preventing winter layers from looking overly bulky.
If you're inspired to update your wardrobe ahead of winter with an easy yet elegant pairing, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up the best cropped straight-leg jeans and faux-fur coats.
Shop Cropped Straight Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Cropped Jeans
I always recommend sizing up in Levi's jeans to achieve a vintage-like fit and feel.
FRAME
The Cigarette Crop Straight Leg Jeans
The low waist and dark wash are perfection.
AGOLDE
90s Jeans in Bounty
You can never go wrong with Agolde.
AG
Brinley Mid Rise Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Need.
Ossou
Drift Jeans
Fashion editors can't stop talking about Ossou's denim.
Shop Faux-Fur Coats
Aritzia
Chamonix Coat in Arctic Faux Fur
This also comes in chocolate brown and beige.
Apparis
Elis Shaved Faux Mink Fur Coat
Apparis makes some of the most expensive-looking faux-fur outerwear.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.