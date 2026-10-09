When Fur-Coat Season Arrives, It Girls Will Be Pairing Them With This Denim Trend

Leather pants are chic, but the coolest dressers in NYC know that fur coats look best with these jeans in 2026.

Nikki Chwatt&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Tate Mcrae wears a black fur coat.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Before we know it, winter will arrive, and we'll all be trading our band jackets and trench coats for heavier outerwear, like fur toppers. Although this warm silhouette is timeless and versatile, It girls are already showcasing that a specific denim trend makes the perfect pairing. One fashion person leading this movement is Tate McRae.

In NYC this week to celebrate the launch of her fragrance, Tate 01 Eau de Parfum, McRae was photographed in a fur-coat outfit. She chose a short black style and paired it with a quarter-sleeve white tee and cropped straight-leg jeans. To complete the look, she added pointed-toe heeled mules, retro sunglasses, and a black Miu Miu bag.

Tate Mcrae wears a black fur coat, cropped straight jeans, mules, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tate McRae: Miu Miu Solitaire Bag ($3130); Cou Cou Intimates Rina Long Sleeve ($68); Chanel shoes

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Choosing low-rise, cropped straight-leg jeans feels intentional and fresh. While they offer the same versatility as standard straight-leg jeans, the cropped hemline and low waist lend a more modern, polished edge. The shorter length reveals a bit of ankle and highlights statement footwear—like her lace-detailed mules—preventing winter layers from looking overly bulky.

If you're inspired to update your wardrobe ahead of winter with an easy yet elegant pairing, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up the best cropped straight-leg jeans and faux-fur coats.

Shop Cropped Straight Jeans

Shop Faux-Fur Coats

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.