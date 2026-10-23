Trust Alexa Chung to Find the Chicest Coat on the High Street—It Will Sell Out By November

Fur-trimmed coats are trending—Alexa Chung just put me onto the chicest high street style.

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Alexa Chung walks down the street in London wearing an Aligne fur-trimmed grey coat with blue straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/ Wire image)
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As if overnight, winter seems to have arrived, and if you're anything like me, you might have spent this morning rummaging through the depths of your wardrobe for last season's coat to ward off the chill. With outerwear on my mind, I've been keeping an eye out for the new-season silhouettes that feel most relevant for winter 2026.

Right on cue, Alexa Chung stepped out in London wearing the very coat trend I've got my eye on for the season ahead. Strolling through leafy London streets, the model and presenter wrapped her jeans-and-T-shirt outfit in a long-line grey coat, finished with a covetable fur-trimmed collar.

Alexa Chung walks down the street in London wearing an Aligne fur-trimmed grey coat with blue straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/ Wire image)

Tracing the nape of her neck, the fluffy detail brought some drama to her otherwise understated look, in keeping with Alexa's typically unfussy approach to dressing. Fur-trimmed finishes have been emerging as a key trend this season, as designers embrace more ornate details, a touch of whimsy and a little extra drama in our winter wardrobes.

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Even better, Alexa skipped a fresh-from-the-runway design in favour of an elegant wrap coat from high-street favourite Aligne. Opting for the brand's George Faux-Fur Collar Wrap Coat (£295), she picked hers up in a pale shade of slate grey, but the in-demand style also comes in navy and black. If you're tempted to introduce a little more drama into your winter wardrobe but aren't quite ready to embrace the opera coat trend, this feels like the perfect everyday alternative.

Whilst Alexa used hers to elevate the humble jeans-and-T-shirt combination, I can see this style working just as well layered over a sleek, figure-skimming dress.

Inspired? Read on to shop Alexa-worthy coats below.

Shop Fur-Timmed Coats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.