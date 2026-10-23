Trust Alexa Chung to Find the Chicest Coat on the High Street—It Will Sell Out By November

As if overnight, winter seems to have arrived, and if you're anything like me, you might have spent this morning rummaging through the depths of your wardrobe for last season's coat to ward off the chill. With outerwear on my mind, I've been keeping an eye out for the new-season silhouettes that feel most relevant for winter 2026.
Right on cue, Alexa Chung stepped out in London wearing the very coat trend I've got my eye on for the season ahead. Strolling through leafy London streets, the model and presenter wrapped her jeans-and-T-shirt outfit in a long-line grey coat, finished with a covetable fur-trimmed collar.
Tracing the nape of her neck, the fluffy detail brought some drama to her otherwise understated look, in keeping with Alexa's typically unfussy approach to dressing. Fur-trimmed finishes have been emerging as a key trend this season, as designers embrace more ornate details, a touch of whimsy and a little extra drama in our winter wardrobes.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Even better, Alexa skipped a fresh-from-the-runway design in favour of an elegant wrap coat from high-street favourite Aligne. Opting for the brand's George Faux-Fur Collar Wrap Coat (£295), she picked hers up in a pale shade of slate grey, but the in-demand style also comes in navy and black. If you're tempted to introduce a little more drama into your winter wardrobe but aren't quite ready to embrace the opera coat trend, this feels like the perfect everyday alternative.
Whilst Alexa used hers to elevate the humble jeans-and-T-shirt combination, I can see this style working just as well layered over a sleek, figure-skimming dress.
Inspired? Read on to shop Alexa-worthy coats below.
Shop Fur-Timmed Coats:
ALIGNE
George Faux Fur Collar Wrap Coat
Shop the coat Alexa loves.
Mango
Faux-Leather Coat With Fur-Effect Trim
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Waisted Faux Fur Trim Parka
I cant see this staying in stock for long.
Rixo
Winslow Wool Blend Coat
Bundle up in style.
Jigsaw
Wool Faux Fur Trim Coat
The detachable fur collar adds easy drama.
Mango
Bambi Faux-Fur Jacket
Style with jeans and a t-shirt for a chic, elevated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.