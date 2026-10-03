Suddenly, Every Parisian's Go-To Jeans-and-Flat Shoe Combo Is All Over NYC and London

Lila and Dakota just wore the jeans-and-flat-shoe trend I keep spotting in Paris. Discover their chic styling below.

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Lila Moss steps outside wearing mid-rise bootcut jeans with black ballet flats, a white tee and a flannel shirt.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
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If you're looking for fresh jeans-and-shoe styling inspiration, you've landed in the right place. A Parisian pairing is suddenly making its way out of France, with some of the chicest women in London and New York putting their own spin on the timeless two-piece.

Whilst bootcut jeans and ballet flats has long been a fixture in the wardrobes of France's best-dressed women, this week I spotted Dakota Johnson stepping out in New York, giving the look a NYC spin. Wearing it with Valentino's Wool Crepe Jacket (£4300), Dakota tapped into the fur-trimmed jacket trend that's gathering pace in the city. Her ever-so-slightly cropped bootcut jeans brought a relaxed edge to the polished jacket, while a pair of black ballet flats kept the look sleek and grounded.

Dakota Johnson steps outside of her hotel in New York wearing mid-rise blue jeans with black ballet flats and a Valentino fur-trimmed jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, across the pond, I spotted Lila Moss roaming around London in almost exactly the same combination. Whilst Dakota's jeans finished at the ankle, Lila's fell slightly longer, but both shared the same gently flared silhouette that feels effortlessly French and just a little retro.

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Lila Moss steps outside wearing mid-rise bootcut jeans with black ballet flats, a white tee and a flannel shirt.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

With sightings now spanning Paris, New York and London, this specific jeans-and-shoe pairing is looking increasingly like a contender to knock straight-leg jeans from their long-held top spot. If you're feeling inspired by the stylish crowd, read on to shop the bootcut jeans and ballet flats I'd recommend adding to your autumn rotation.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.