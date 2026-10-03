If you're looking for fresh jeans-and-shoe styling inspiration, you've landed in the right place. A Parisian pairing is suddenly making its way out of France, with some of the chicest women in London and New York putting their own spin on the timeless two-piece.
Whilst bootcut jeans and ballet flats has long been a fixture in the wardrobes of France's best-dressed women, this week I spotted Dakota Johnson stepping out in New York, giving the look a NYC spin. Wearing it with Valentino's Wool Crepe Jacket (£4300), Dakota tapped into the fur-trimmed jacket trend that's gathering pace in the city. Her ever-so-slightly cropped bootcut jeans brought a relaxed edge to the polished jacket, while a pair of black ballet flats kept the look sleek and grounded.
Then, across the pond, I spotted Lila Moss roaming around London in almost exactly the same combination. Whilst Dakota's jeans finished at the ankle, Lila's fell slightly longer, but both shared the same gently flared silhouette that feels effortlessly French and just a little retro.
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With sightings now spanning Paris, New York and London, this specific jeans-and-shoe pairing is looking increasingly like a contender to knock straight-leg jeans from their long-held top spot. If you're feeling inspired by the stylish crowd, read on to shop the bootcut jeans and ballet flats I'd recommend adding to your autumn rotation.
Shop Bootcut Jeans and Ballet Flats:
H&M
Bootcut High Jeans
Style these with heels to make you legs go on and on.
Sezane
Irina Low Ballet Flats
The ruched finish gives these such an elevated energy.
Mango
Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Dune
Highway Ballet Flats
I have these ballet flats myself, and I've been wearing them on repeat.
Weekday
Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Weekday's Jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Dear Frances
Gala Ballet Flats
These also come in four other shades, including brown and red.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in three different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Hush
Square Toe Leather Ballerina Flats
This high-vamp ballet flat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mother
The Bookie Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I always come back to Mother for their chic denim collection.
& Other Stories
Leather Ballet Flats
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in a burnt orange style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.