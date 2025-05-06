Every Fashion Person Almost Exclusively Wears This Somewhat Controversial Shorts Style

Bella Hadid wearing Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When someone used to say the words "Bermuda shorts" you would probably think of a dad on vacation. But now Bermuda shorts are less an awkward outdated tourist essential and more so a fashion person must-have. Actually, when walking around the streets of New York or Paris you're unlikely to see a short that isn't knee-length.

Long gone are the days of daisy duke supremacy. The longer and looser the short, the better. Despite their dad past, Bermuda shorts are a good look. They're easy to style and comfortable to wear. Wearing Bermuda shorts is a quick way to have fun with silhouettes and create different shapes. You can wear them an show some skin with a tube top and strappy kitten heels or a button down and chunky square toe boots like Bella Hadid. The options are endless.

Bermuda shorts are probably so fun to style because they're still a bit of a weird option, despite going mainstream. They're still Bermuda shorts! And so they'll always bring an unexpected element to a look. You can also go up a couple sizes for a baggy, more voluminous look that's still wearable when it gets hot out.

Below, the 22 pairs that are definitely not your dad's Bermuda shorts.

Shop the best Bermuda short.

Gap 11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts $62 SHOP NOW

Everlane The OG Baggy Short $98 SHOP NOW

Mango High-Waisted Rinse-Wash Bermuda Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Mid Rise Long Jort $80 $55 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic High-Rise Denim Bermuda Short $120 SHOP NOW

Free People Something About You Trouser Shorts $98 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Denim Bermuda Shorts £25 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Black La Casa 'le Bermuda Amalfi' Shorts $507 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Dl1961 Taylor Ultra High Rise Denim Shorts $149 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Black Tailored Shorts $273 SHOP NOW

Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts $120 SHOP NOW

Dunst Black Bermuda Denim Shorts $110 SHOP NOW

Slouchy Shorts in Crepe $94 SHOP NOW

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts $30 SHOP NOW