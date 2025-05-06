Every Fashion Person Almost Exclusively Wears This Somewhat Controversial Shorts Style
When someone used to say the words "Bermuda shorts" you would probably think of a dad on vacation. But now Bermuda shorts are less an awkward outdated tourist essential and more so a fashion person must-have. Actually, when walking around the streets of New York or Paris you're unlikely to see a short that isn't knee-length.
Long gone are the days of daisy duke supremacy. The longer and looser the short, the better. Despite their dad past, Bermuda shorts are a good look. They're easy to style and comfortable to wear. Wearing Bermuda shorts is a quick way to have fun with silhouettes and create different shapes. You can wear them an show some skin with a tube top and strappy kitten heels or a button down and chunky square toe boots like Bella Hadid. The options are endless.
Bermuda shorts are probably so fun to style because they're still a bit of a weird option, despite going mainstream. They're still Bermuda shorts! And so they'll always bring an unexpected element to a look. You can also go up a couple sizes for a baggy, more voluminous look that's still wearable when it gets hot out.
Below, the 22 pairs that are definitely not your dad's Bermuda shorts.