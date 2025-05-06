Every Fashion Person Almost Exclusively Wears This Somewhat Controversial Shorts Style

Bella Hadid in bermuda shorts

Bella Hadid wearing Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When someone used to say the words "Bermuda shorts" you would probably think of a dad on vacation. But now Bermuda shorts are less an awkward outdated tourist essential and more so a fashion person must-have. Actually, when walking around the streets of New York or Paris you're unlikely to see a short that isn't knee-length.

Long gone are the days of daisy duke supremacy. The longer and looser the short, the better. Despite their dad past, Bermuda shorts are a good look. They're easy to style and comfortable to wear. Wearing Bermuda shorts is a quick way to have fun with silhouettes and create different shapes. You can wear them an show some skin with a tube top and strappy kitten heels or a button down and chunky square toe boots like Bella Hadid. The options are endless.

Bermuda shorts are probably so fun to style because they're still a bit of a weird option, despite going mainstream. They're still Bermuda shorts! And so they'll always bring an unexpected element to a look. You can also go up a couple sizes for a baggy, more voluminous look that's still wearable when it gets hot out.

Below, the 22 pairs that are definitely not your dad's Bermuda shorts.

11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts
Gap
11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

gap,

Gap
11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

everlane,

Everlane
The OG Baggy Short

MANGO, High-Waisted Rinse-Wash Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
High-Waisted Rinse-Wash Bermuda Shorts

Abercrombie, Mid Rise Long Jort
Abercrombie
Mid Rise Long Jort

High-Rise Denim Bermuda Short
Banana Republic
High-Rise Denim Bermuda Short

Something About You Trouser Shorts
Free People
Something About You Trouser Shorts

Denim Bermuda Shorts
Uniqlo
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Black La Casa 'le Bermuda Amalfi' Shorts
JACQUEMUS
Black La Casa 'le Bermuda Amalfi' Shorts

Dl1961 Taylor Ultra High Rise Denim Shorts
Shopbop
Dl1961 Taylor Ultra High Rise Denim Shorts

Dl1961 Taylor Ultra High Rise Denim Shorts
Shopbop
Dl1961 Taylor Ultra High Rise Denim Shorts

Black Tailored Shorts
TOTEME
Black Tailored Shorts

Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts
Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts

Black Bermuda Denim Shorts
Dunst
Black Bermuda Denim Shorts

Slouchy Shorts in Crepe
Slouchy Shorts in Crepe

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

MANGO, Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango Usa

Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor
