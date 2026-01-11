I’m Calling It: These 5 Shoe Trends Will Define How We Wear Jeans This Spring

Jeans might be the most reliable item in our wardrobes, but when it comes to making them feel current, it’s the shoes that do the heavy lifting. As the spring 2026 runways wrapped, one thing became clear: designers aren’t trying to reinvent denim—they’re updating it by the way it’s styled from the ankle down. And fashion influencers have already taken note, pairing their everyday jeans with the exact shoe trends we saw filtering through the spring/summer 2026 collections.
What’s interesting about this season’s spring shoe trends is that they’re not wildly unfamiliar. Instead, they feel like smart evolutions of styles we already love—loafers with personality, sandals with a bit of edge and boots with a hint of Western flair (yes, by that, I mean cowboy boots). Every trend works seamlessly with jeans, making them easy to wear and reliable for a whole range of looks.
Below, I’ve rounded up five shoe trends that stood out on the spring 2026 runways—and are already being worn with jeans by fashion people who are always in the know. If you’re looking for an effortless way to refresh your denim, start here. You'll also find my edit of the best pieces to buy now, should you want to shop the trend yourself.
5 Spring 2026 Shoes Trends to Wear With Jeans:
1. Printed Loafers
Style Notes: Printed loafers—whether animal print or bold pattern—are a quiet but noticeable part of the SS26 shoe conversation. You could see this in the loose-yet-polished styling at Dior and Fendi, where statement footwear was paired with clean silhouettes on the runway. Wear them with your jeans to let the shoes do the talking—an easy way to refresh everyday denim.
2. Chunky Flip Flops
Style Notes: Chunky flip flops—aka thong sandals—popped up as part of the more casual, directional footwear ideas for SS26 (Balenciaga’s reinterpretation being one of the louder runway nods). They’ve got a bit of attitude compared to classic sandal styles, and that makes them feel really cool with relaxed denim—especially straight or wide legs.
3. Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: Cowboy boots aren’t a new trend by any means, but for spring 2026 they’ve been given a subtle resurgence on runways from the likes of Miu Miu and Undercover. These aren’t necessarily the embellished boots of past seasons but pared-down, versatile pairs that feel right with denim. That’s why they’re great with jeans: the boot’s shape elongates the leg and adds structure, whether you wear it with straight-leg, bootcut, or cropped styles.
4. Gladiator Sandals
Style Notes: Gladiator sandals reappeared on SS26 runways, and while they’re traditionally paired with skirts or dresses, they also work beautifully with jeans. The key is balance: the intricate strapping adds visual texture against a clean pair of straight or roomy denim. It’s a great way to dial up interest in simple outfits—jeans plus a tee or knit—without introducing lots of extra pieces.
5. Slingback Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Slingback kitten heels have been around for a while, but they keep recurring in spring 2026 collections and fashion conversations (hello, Prada). They’re classic enough to feel timeless but low and comfortable enough that they don’t fight with the casual attitude of denim. With straight-leg or slightly cropped jeans, slingback kitten heels offer a hint of elevation without heaviness, making the most basic of outfits feel put together.
