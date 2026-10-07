A great outfit is hard to quantify in 2026. It used to mean designer, then vintage, then a well-informed instinct for indie labels. All of these still go some way towards ensuring an above-average “fashion IQ”—a level of "style intelligence" that means whatever you wear telegraphs not just an understanding of what’s trending but a sense of fashion’s past, present and future. Now, however, there’s another condition that will set you apart from a well-dressed crowd. You might not be able to see it with the naked eye, but it involves a level of storytelling that, all at once, signals fashion nous plus a deep appreciation of wardrobe sustainability (what could be more important after this summer of wildfires, earthquakes and floods?). It’s called "eras dressing": the art of weaving multiple seasons, years and even epochs into one look.
Certain celebrities are professionals at this, but it's actually easier to do when you’re not a famous person contractually obliged to wear "full looks"—top-to-toe designer outfits that are hot off the runway and not to be mixed with other brands. There are always the more off-duty moments; Rihanna mixed 1984 Comme des Garçons—namely a cut-out jersey dress worn shrugged off one shoulder—with sold-out sneakers from the Jacquemus x Nike collab.
She incorporated at least three eras in an outfit earlier this year: 1996 (Versace’s monochrome sunglasses), 2002 (John Galliano’s patchwork fur scarf) and 2026 (Dior’s cable-knit jacket). Neither is an outfit that has arrived in a garment bag pressed, protected by tissue paper and ready to be worn as a package deal. Instead, both looks tell a story of a wardrobe that’s not so much a random assembly of clothes, but a collection that reflects different eras—both of origin and of her personal style.
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Eras dressing is something tastemakers are starting to consider, curating their outfits with the express purpose of pooling references. Trendsetter Qin Huilan chose to mix eras after attending Miu Miu’s Tales & Tellers, an exhibition of short films and a "celebration of the fundamental role of women as conveyors of knowledge, vessels of wisdom, and tellers of tales," that, this time, popped up in Shanghai. Huilan posted in June: "If stories can meet across time, can clothes do the same? So for tonight, I built my look from Miu Miu pieces spanning different years: 2003, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020…"
This kind of collection—spanning decades and demonstrating the evolution of one brand—doesn’t just produce outfits layered with meaning; it could also be a prudent investment. On 15 September, Kerry Taylor Auctions was tasked with selling 265 lots belonging to Octavius La Rosa, founder of legendary boutique dot COMME and prolific collector of Comme des Garçons. Not only did the sale total £154,999, but one particular lot—a look from the famous Body Meets Dress, Dress Meets Body collection (known as the "lumps and bumps" show) of spring/summer 1997—was sold for an impressive £14,300.
A collection worthy of auction might not be realistic for most of us, but a wardrobe that reflects decades? That’s more doable. As fashion and culture writer Judith (@thetrendgeist)posted on her Substack, "Fashion has trained us to consume, not preserve. We all need personal archives!"
Vintage shopping is the natural starting point. Clemmie Myers owns the vintage shop Lime Green Bow, just down the street from The Pelican, Notting Hill’s bougiest pub. "Eras, textures, materials, objects and styles—a look is a mix of many things," she tells Who What Wear UK. "It’s a collage of ideas and inspirations; a road map back to yourself, your many selves or your ever-evolving self."
This past summer, she says she has enjoyed dressing in '90s and '00s pieces; two periods she didn’t get to fully enjoy the first time round: the ‘90s and Y2K. "I loved exploring a simpler side of myself: killer dress, bag and shoes, minimal jewellery and done. I found [that] present-day sunglasses and shoes, as well as my mum’s very simple vintage Pradasandals—both nostalgic and personal—helped to make this moment my own." Other ideas for mixing and matching include '80s and modern, antique and '70s, something punky with a tailored jacket, a '90s 'goth' dress with an '80s cowboy boot, ‘90s minimalist Calvin Klein vibes with a hint of humour to take the edge off," she shares.
Jenny Walton, vintage connoisseur and author of Jenny Sais Quoi: Adventures in Vintage & Personal Style, gravitates towards two decades in particular for their mood. "I like eras that had a spirit of freedom. I've always loved the '20s and the '60s for this reason. Women chopping off their hair and chopping off their skirts, that sort of thing." Wearing different eras can edge your look towards storytelling as opposed to simple garments.
"Each era represents different social movements, which are reflected in the energy of the clothes, so combining different eras is interesting because you're inventing a conversation that never happened. You can even mix things from the same era, but take what the men were wearing and pair it with what the women were wearing. That's already an interesting conversation right there," she says.
You can see this playing out in period films. Imani Randolph, writer, brand consultant and author of Substack Desire Paths, is fond of Barbara Streisand's looks in Funny Girl. "The silhouettes she wears are more or less true to the period the story is set in (1910s-20s), but her hair and makeup have the brash glamour of the '60s, when the movie was filmed." She’s been leaning towards an '80s silhouette in her own wardrobe for the past year. "Top-heavy with a pencil skirt or slimmer jean leg—not skinny; I'm not ready for that yet!—and a great pair of pumps. I am minimalist in my approach, though; that's where the '90s come in."
"My hair and makeup are always quite clean and simple, and my colour palette is typically muted." It’s the contrast of two eras that keeps things interesting, whether or not anyone else appreciates, on first glance, how you’ve blended them. "I enjoy the '80s and '90s together because you get the bold attitude of the former by bringing in the silhouette, but the latter keeps things from feeling too busy and costumey."
How to Dress for Your Era
1. The '60s
Courrèges
Vinyl Boots
Madcap
Daytripper Retro Floral Shift Dress
Mr Bennett London England
Plaid Mini Skirt
2. The '70s
Isolde Vintage
1970s Paisley Maxi Dress
Pierre Andre
Flared Jeans
Vintage
Hand Embroidered Floral Tunic Top
3. The '80s
ALBERT NIPON
Fitted Red Suit Dress
Talbots
Sheer Sleeve Tuxedo Trim
Jean Muir
Peplum Top
4. The '90s
Ann Harvey
Faux Leather Skirt
COMME DES GARCONS
Lumps & Bumps Asymmetric Top Skirt
Calvin Klein Collection
Silk Knit Shirt Top
5. The 2000s
John Galliano
Wool Double Breast Blazer
Prada
Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Bag
John Galliano
2000s Ruffled V-Neck Sweater
Meet the Contributors
Imani Randolph
Imani Randolph has been interviewed because of her understanding of the zeitgeist and fashion's ever-evolving wheel.
Clemmie Myers
Clemmie Myers, owner of vintage shop Lime Green Bow, has been interviewed because of her wealth of knowledge on everything vintage.
Jenny Walton
Jenny Walton, vintage connoisseur and author of Jenny Sais Quoi: Adventures in Vintage & Personal Style, has been interviewed because of her expertise in personal style.