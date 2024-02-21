5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans, and How to Fix Them
Whether skinny jeans are currently the "trendiest” style on the market or not, we still can’t seem to get enough of them. Yes, yes, we’re totally down with the cooler fashion-girl favorites that are continuously emerging and the new jeans trends dominating the runway, too, but there’s no denying that it’ll be hard to completely break up with the slim-fit denim that’s paired so perfectly with everything in our closets for so many years.
But let’s face it: The style does come with its fair share of problems. It can take years to find the ultimate pair that’s not too tight in the knees, doesn’t sag in the butt, fits right in the calf, but isn’t too tight in the thigh. Are we right? Well, if you’re still searching (and not giving up on skinnies altogether), we’re helping you find the perfect pair. That’s right—we enlisted NYC-based denim aficionado and 3x1 founder Scott Morrison to weigh in on the common problems people have with skinny jeans and offer solutions.
Keep scrolling to check out five expert tips that’ll help you find your true blue (or blues).
The Problem: Too Tight at the Knee
The solution: If you feel like your skinny jeans are a bit too restricting in the knee, look for pencil or straight-leg silhouettes. These cuts tend to be more generous in the knee area and allow for more movement.
The Problem: Saggy at the Waist
The solution: If you tend to find your skinny jeans getting baggy in the waist, look for a style with a two-piece contoured waistband. The two-piece construction is more resistant to stretching out. Another option might be to size down and let the denim stretch to a more comfortable fit after a few wears.
The Problem: Wearing the Wrong Rise
The solution: Low-rise jeans aren't loved by everyone. If you prefer mid- or high-rise jeans that provide superior coverage to the midsection, we can help you with that. Look for something with a nine- to 11-inch rise.
The Problem: They Make My Butt Look Flat
The solution: If you want to add a little perk to a flat butt, look for a brand that offers five-pocket sizes, as opposed to three, which is an industry standard. To flatter every shape and size, 3x1 uses five-pocket sizes in its women’s collection. Each pocket is set by hand, chalked into the correct position, and sewn on one at a time. Paying close attention to the pockets is crucial for any butt fit issues you might have.
The Problem: Not Skinny Enough at the Ankle
The solution: Be sure to differentiate the various silhouette offerings, as even half an inch can make a big difference in leg openings.
Shop More Skinny Jeans
Up Next: Bye, Denim Shorts—These 29 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Under $100 and Way Chicer
This post was published at an earlier date and has been updated.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.