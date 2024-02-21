5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans, and How to Fix Them

Whether skinny jeans are currently the "trendiest” style on the market or not, we still can’t seem to get enough of them. Yes, yes, we’re totally down with the cooler fashion-girl favorites that are continuously emerging and the new jeans trends dominating the runway, too, but there’s no denying that it’ll be hard to completely break up with the slim-fit denim that’s paired so perfectly with everything in our closets for so many years.

But let’s face it: The style does come with its fair share of problems. It can take years to find the ultimate pair that’s not too tight in the knees, doesn’t sag in the butt, fits right in the calf, but isn’t too tight in the thigh. Are we right? Well, if you’re still searching (and not giving up on skinnies altogether), we’re helping you find the perfect pair. That’s right—we enlisted NYC-based denim aficionado and 3x1 founder Scott Morrison to weigh in on the common problems people have with skinny jeans and offer solutions.

Keep scrolling to check out five expert tips that’ll help you find your true blue (or blues).

The Problem: Too Tight at the Knee

The solution: If you feel like your skinny jeans are a bit too restricting in the knee, look for pencil or straight-leg silhouettes. These cuts tend to be more generous in the knee area and allow for more movement.

This post was published at an earlier date and has been updated.

