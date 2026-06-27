"The Dogs Are Barking, But So Am I"—An Editor On the Most Controversial Shoes At Men's Paris Fashion Week
The men's spring/summer 2027 shows are taking place in Paris this week and everyone on the ground (and the internet) can't stop talking about the several controversial shoes showcased. In her latest Worn Weird column, editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans divides those that are hot, from those that are not.
You're reading Worn Weird, Who What Wear UK’s latest monthly column where acting deputy editor, Rebecca Rhys-Evans, spotlights the fantastical world of shoes. From split toes to soleless styles (yes, really), she covers the most "cult" and controversial pairs money can buy. Think PVC jelly shoes, furry exteriors, thick wooden clogs and anything else weird and wonderful sparking hot debate online. They might be a little silly, they may repel men (if not, what’s the point?), but that’s fashion, darling! This month Rebecca decodes the obscure footwear trends presented at men's Paris Fashion Week for spring/summer 2027. From Saint Laurent's viral transparent pointed plastic dress shoes to Nike's new hybrid sneakers, there's a lot to unpack. So let's get into it...
Paris Fashion Week men's has just wrapped up, and the biggest takeaway, the talking point everyone is covering, is the footwear presented. From Saint Laurent's clear dress shoes to Setchu's high heeled Geta clogs, as well as Jaden Smith's sophomore collection at Christian Louboutin, menswear has finally caught the memo that freaky footwear is on the fashion agenda, and I for one, love to see it.
Starting with the most major of all: Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent show. Here are four words I never thought I'd write together: pointed clear polyurethane brogues. Coming in a few hues, from deep glossy burgundy to olive green and a smokey black, some with snakeskin details, all had the same ultra pointed, elongated toe that we've seen in the women's collections for a few seasons, which many critics and commentators have likened to the Medieval poulaine styles worn in the 14th and 15th century. As well as the lace-ups was a slightly more traditional iteration in Chelsea boot form (because Vaccarello likes to cater to everyone, obvs!). The most subversive detail of this footwear collection was not so much a feature of the shoes, but each model's foot—in that they were all laid bare, below the the PVC upper. And without socks! Just five free range piggies squished inside each shoe in 35+ degree heat.