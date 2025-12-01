If You Buy Just One Thing From the Reformation Sale, It Should Be This Cult Item—Trust Me

Something that I’m sure many would agree with me about is that one of the best Cyber Monday sales to shop (I know, bold statement) is the ReformationCyber Monday sale. Everything on-site has been 25% off for a week, and now that the sale is soon wrapping up, I’m sharing with you, from one Reformation lover to another, the best thing to buy. In fact, Maude Apatow just happened to wear it while out with her family in West Hollywood over the post-Thanksgiving weekend.
The item I’m referring to is Reformation’s Clara Cardigan, the easy-fitting cashmere sweater that’s amassed a cult following since its initial release a couple of years ago. It’s made of ultra-soft mid-weight cashmere and features elegant tonal buttons, or covered or gold ones in some instances. Ref has released the cardigan in a slew of seasonal colors (and some prints) at this point, which is a testament to its popularity. I, for one, own it in no less than six colors. Apatow, another owner of the Clara cardigan in Cocoa, wore it over a white tank with baggy jeans and black sneakers, proving that it can be dressed down just as easily as it can be dressed up. From now until December 1 at midnight, the cardigan is $149, with some of the decorative styles costing a bit more. Take my advice and embrace this opportunity to stock up on the modern cool-girl cardigan of choice. You’ll thank me later when you see how often you reach for it.
Keep scrolling to see Apatow’s styling of the Reformation Clara Cardigan and shop it in some of my favorite colors.
