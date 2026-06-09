Despite all of the skincare products out there, a good routine doesn't need to be super extensive. This is especially the case for people with mature skin who are trying to find the right balance to address some of their most common concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. At the same time, with changes to our skin come changes to our regimen. So although you may not need dozens of products, you'll still need to hunt for the right formulas.
In fact, I've been keeping a close eye on my mother's trial and error process as she finds herself dealing with dryness and new sensitivities, and it's made me super aware of just how delicate skin becomes as we age. So naturally, I've been curious about what exactly it is that mature skin needs to continue thriving.
To find out, I chatted with leading board-certified dermatologists Dendy Engelman, MD, and Anetta Reszko, MD, for a full day and night step-by-step guide for the ultimate anti-aging skincare routine.
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Morning Skincare Routine
Step 1: Cleanser
Before any cream or serum, it's best to start with a clean base with the help of a cleanser. "An effective anti-aging morning routine should focus on protecting the skin from environmental damage while supporting hydration and barrier function," says Reszko. "Cleansing removes excess oil, sweat, and debris accumulated overnight without compromising the skin barrier." For your ideal formula, Engelman notes that formulas with ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides and soothing botanical extracts are key.
Step 2 (Optional): Face Mist
This step is optional, but if you have a face mist you love, this is the time to use it. "A hydrating mist can help replenish moisture and prepare the skin for subsequent products, particularly during the hotter summer months when increased heat and sun exposure can contribute to dehydration," says Reszko. For a lightweight formula that leaves skin soft and hydrated, she recommends Bioeffect's Egf Essence.
Step 3: Serum
Once you have a clean base, grab your toner or serum for a boost of antioxidants. "Serums are one of the most important morning steps because ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and other antioxidant complexes help protect against oxidative stress generated by UV exposure and environmental pollutants while supporting collagen health and overall skin radiance," explains Reszko. She's a big fan of the SKORR Anti-Ox Serum with vitamin C and E.
SKORR Skin
Anti-Ox C+e Renewing Booster
Step 3: Eye Cream
If you've been skipping on eye cream, this step is a must. A lot of standard face moisturizers aren't meant for the delicate skin around the eyes, so finding specific formulas for it is essential. "The skin around the eyes is thinner and often shows signs of aging first," says Engelman. "Look for formulas with peptides, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help hydrate, smooth and visibly refresh the eye area."
Step 4: Moisturizer
This step is a given for anyone. And while there are plenty of formulas out there, there are still certain ingredients to look for. "A good moisturizer helps maintain a healthy skin barrier, improve hydration and support overall skin resilience," says Engelman. "Look for ingredients like ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid and nourishing lipids." For best results, Reszko suggests using Augustinus Bader's The Cream.
Augustinus Bader
The Cream 50ml
Step 5: Sunscreen
No matter your age or skin concerns, sunscreen is a non-negotiable. Using one daily can prevent signs of pre-mature aging and prevent further damage from occurring. "Daily sunscreen remains the most important anti-aging product in any skincare routine because it helps protect against UV-induced collagen breakdown, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging," says Reszko, who recommends ISDIN's Eryfotona Ageless SPF 50. " Engelman adds that it's best to look for a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher (as recommended by The American Academy of Dermatology).
ISDIN
Eryfotona Ageless Ultralight Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Nighttime Routine
Step 1: Cleanser
Some people prefer to cleanse only once a day, but both of our experts agree that cleansing twice is a good opportunity to get rid of any dirt that accumulates on your face throughout the day. "Nighttime cleansing removes sunscreen, makeup, pollution and daily buildup, creating a clean canvas for your treatment products," says Engelman. "Double cleansing may be beneficial for those who wear makeup or water-resistant sunscreen."
Step 2: Toner
Once again, a toner or treatment serum will be needed as a followup step to your cleanser. "Skin naturally enters repair mode overnight, making this the ideal time for targeted treatments," says Engelman. "Look for ingredients such as peptides, growth factors, niacinamide, antioxidants and hydrating actives that help support firmness, texture and overall skin quality." She adds that ELM Biosciences' A30 Elemental Serum is a great option for supporting skin health and promoting a stronger, more resilient complexion.
Elm Biosciences
A3o™ Elemental Serum
Step 3: Eye cream
An eye cream before bed can reduce fine lines and promote plumpness. "Overnight hydration helps support the delicate eye area and minimize the appearance of fine lines and fatigue," says Engelman. "Look for formulas with peptides, humectants and barrier-supporting ingredients."
Step 4: Moisturizer
Whether you prefer a moisturizer or a mask, deep hydration to repair and protect the skin overnight will set you up for success with consistent use. Engelman says ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, peptides and other barrier-strengthening ingredients will keep skin smooth, supple and healthy-looking