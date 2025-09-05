From Basic to Designer—This Outfit Trend Will Instantly Make Your T-Shirts Look The Row-Coded

For a certain subset of fashion people, The Row is and always will be *the* style North Star to follow. Like clockwork, several months after each collection is released, fans of the the brand will begin faithfully interpreting various styling elements and recreating them in the real world with a mix of exact pieces from the designer and from their own closets, too. Right now, The Row fanatics are all rallying around one styling trick: T-shirt layering.

In the summer 2025 collection, models wore big, boxy T-shirts over long sleeves and paired them with relaxed trousers, not unlike how the average skater kid would have dressed themselves in the '90s. The effect was immediate: fashion people and followers of The Row began taking their humble—and frankly, boring—plain T-shirts and wearing them layered over each other to create a more forward feel.

Suddenly, all the T-shirts in our closets went from basic to brimming with potential. Ahead, discover the T-shirt layering trend that will make your simple T-shirt outfits look like they walked off The Row runway.

On The Row Models

The Row Summer 2025 look book

The Row Summer 2025 Collection

(Image credit: The Row)

The Row Summer 2025 look book

The Row Summer 2025 Collection

(Image credit: The Row)

On Fashion People

Olivia Wayman wearing the layered T-shirt trend

(Image credit: @oliviasshoppingdiary)

Style Notes: Tap into The Row energy when you style a boxy short-sleeve T-shirt over a long-sleeve style in a contrasting color. Per the designer's lookbook, a heather grey shade looks best with a crisp white tee.

Stephanie Broek wearing the T-shirt layering trend

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: Fashion people are even taking the layering idea one step further by opting for a scoop-neck tank top in lieu of a T-shirt over their long sleeves. The combo is more fashion-forward, but, definitely chic.

Christina Grasso wearing the T-shirt layering trend

(Image credit: @thepouf)

Style Notes: If you're someone who, like many, are wary of adding light grey into your outfits for fear of looking too casual, then try styling an all-black outfit base with a white short-sleeve layered over to ensure the look still feels elevated.

Anna LaPlaca wearing the T-shirt layering trend

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Style Notes: While fans of The Row are taking the designer's oversized vibe to heart, I tried my hand at a layering moment but went with a more fitted baby tee cut and simply bought the same shirt in two different colors.

Annabel Rosendahl wearing layered T-shirts

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: When the weather starts to dip, I have a feeling we'll be seeing fashion people wearing their layered tees underneath leather jackets so the contrasting hemlines can peek out from underneath, creating even more dimension.

Selena Mual wearing layered T-shirts

(Image credit: @selenamual)

Style Notes: Don't be afraid to embrace the oversized look by styling two upsized T-shirts on top of one another for a subtly layered look.

