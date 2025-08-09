This Is the It Item Fashion People Keep Beelining It to Madewell to Buy

Anyone who's ever shopped at Madewell would probably agree that the brand does a lot of things well—denim, basics, tote bags, flat shoes—the list goes on. But there's one specific Madewell item that people are always talking about, and it's a regular occurrence to see the words "sold out" next to multiple sizes on any given day. In case you haven't guessed yet, the item I'm referring to is Madewell belts.
Madewell has always made great, well-made, classic leather belts for an incredible price point (all are under $100), but it was the Triple Metal Keeper Belt that really put the brand's belts on the map. The belt, which looks far more expensive than it is, has become a staple in Madewell's inventory and continues to be released in fresh colors and textures for each new season. But the reason I'm bringing this up again is because Madewell just released some incredibly chic new belts for fall, and I'm certain they'll start selling out as soon as people catch wind of them. So without further ado, scroll to shop Madewell's soon-to-be-viral new belts, along with some older favorites that have kept their It status.
Cabochon-Studded Leather Western Belt in True Black Multi
This just might be the one to sell out first.
Mixed Metal Inez Belt in True Black
I personally think that everyone should own a mixed metal belt.
Oval-Buckle Belt in Russet
This is what I call a forever belt.
Braided Belt in True Black
This is the one that's pictured above.
Triple Keeper Belt: Croco in Chocolate Raisin
Croc embossing is about to be everywhere, so prepare your wardrobe.
Angular Buckle Belt in Leather in True Black
This will make even the most basic outfits special.
Metal Keeper Belt in Chocolate Raisin
Yes, that's calf hair you see.
Triple Metal Keeper Belt in Deep Indigo
The braided version is so good.
Flat Studded Western Belt in True Black
Studded belts don't get more elegant than this.
Essentials Western Studded Belt in Soft Mahogany
If you don't already own this one yourself, you probably know someone who does.
Sculptural Buckle Belt in True Black
The buckle is subtle, but it still catches your eye.
Triple Metal Keeper Belt in Soft Mahogany
When I envision the perfect fall belt, this is what I see.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.