This Is the It Item Fashion People Keep Beelining It to Madewell to Buy

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Influencer Coco Schiffer wearing a Madewell belt

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Anyone who's ever shopped at Madewell would probably agree that the brand does a lot of things well—denim, basics, tote bags, flat shoes—the list goes on. But there's one specific Madewell item that people are always talking about, and it's a regular occurrence to see the words "sold out" next to multiple sizes on any given day. In case you haven't guessed yet, the item I'm referring to is Madewell belts.

Madewell has always made great, well-made, classic leather belts for an incredible price point (all are under $100), but it was the Triple Metal Keeper Belt that really put the brand's belts on the map. The belt, which looks far more expensive than it is, has become a staple in Madewell's inventory and continues to be released in fresh colors and textures for each new season. But the reason I'm bringing this up again is because Madewell just released some incredibly chic new belts for fall, and I'm certain they'll start selling out as soon as people catch wind of them. So without further ado, scroll to shop Madewell's soon-to-be-viral new belts, along with some older favorites that have kept their It status.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸