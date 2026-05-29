Perplexing though it may be, pants are incredibly popular this summer, despite the heat (luckily, there are plenty of lightweight pairs to choose from). I'm not saying to not wear khaki or white pants this summer, but I am saying that in case you already own those staple summer colors, the pant color trend to buy instead is one that was just worn by Selena Gomez in London: butter yellow.
As you've probably realized, people are not ready to move on from butter yellow, and I get it. It's pretty and actually quite versatile. In 2026, one of the most popular ways to embrace the trend is via pants. Gomez opted for a casual wide-leg pair, which she wore with a sweater and suede mules. The color of the pants added a lightness to her outfit that made it far more seasonally appropriate than it would've been otherwise. Oh, and FYI: Butter yellow pants are pretty much a magnet for compliments.
Keep scrolling to see Gomez's butter yellow pants outfit and to shop an assortment of summer-friendly styles in the trending shade.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.