I’m Done With Denim—This Anti-Jean Summer Trend Makes Your Flats and Sandals Look Extra Chic
Seeking an antidote to capri leggings, satin trousers, and stovepipe jeans fatigue? Ahead, one fashion writer unpacks how this understated fabric adored by designers has become the biggest summer fashion trend.
Building the foundations of a chic summer wardrobe will always rely on a few anything-but-boring basics: a fresh white t-shirt to pair with slouchy shorts and elevated skirts, premium sandals that can withstand your daily 10k steps without sacrificing style and now, a pair of silk taffeta trousers. At least, that is what the chicest dressers across fashion capitals like London, Paris and New York are proving, with this niche trend dominating the circles of the city’s best dressed.
For the uninitiated, silk taffeta trousers can be identified by their high-end, high-octane and crisp finish. A staple in balmy collections from luxury designers like Prada, Alaïa and Khaite, this silhouette is marked by its trademark stiff appearance, architectural shape and slightly glossy finish, making it a superlative option for those looking for an alternative to timeless straight-leg jeans and satin trousers. Like the rise in opera jackets, tassel accessories and silk scarves, the rise of silk taffeta trousers reflects this shift towards everyday opulence.
As the material is most commonly used for the creation of cocktail dresses and palatial gowns, wearing a pair of silk taffeta trousers will instantly imbue your ensemble with a refined sensibility, even if you are just wearing them with a black tank top and a pair of flip-flops for a low-key outing. It’s this reason that has made them so compelling.
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As a season, summer is one that really prioritises effortless elegance, and silk taffeta trousers will do a lot of the hard work for you in making you appear more considered, courtesy of the distinct lustre and light-capturing qualities inherent to the fabric. As a result, they’ve become a prime option for both minimalists and maximalists alike, as the versatility of the pair really does enable you to dress them up and down as you please.
What's more, silk taffeta trousers are far more harmonious to day-to-night dressing than any pair of wide-leg trousers or stiff denim jeans would allow. They’re incredibly breathable, despite their rigid appearance, and quite crinkle-free, so you can entrust that they’ll suit all manner of occasions, making them perfect for those tranquil days when slow, languid mornings turn into blissful, sun-kissed evenings.
The key to perfecting a chic outfit built around a pair of silk taffeta trousers is to really allow these pants to serve as the hero piece in your look. Thankfully, there are so many spotlight-stealing options currently available from elevated wardrobe-essential brands like Donni and Reformation, meaning you don’t have to look far for options you’ll instantly want to show off. To make this pursuit a little easier, I’ve compiled a list of lust-worthy silk taffeta trousers that are already tugging on my own heartstrings. Graceful, romantic and oh-so sophisticated, these are styles you’ll be desperate to slip into.
Shop the Silk Taffeta Trouser Trend:
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
This pair from Reformation is the most accessible option as it's well-stocked in a wide size range and well-priced considering the premium fabric.
SUZIE KONDI
Sofia Silk-Taffeta Wide-Leg Pants
Combining two of the season's biggest trends, silk-taffeta and balloon shapes.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
This crimson shade is designed to stop traffic.
TOTEME
Monogram Silk Wide-Leg Pyjama Pants
Unfussy and graceful, this entire outfit will earn you many a compliment.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Long Pant
Another of Reformation's best-selling silk styles.
ZARA
Satin Trousers With Drawstrings
A more affordable option, courtesy of expensive-looking high-street favourite Zara.
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
So many fashion editors swear by these COS satin trousers as the foundation of a simple and chic outfit.
DONNI.
The Silk Taffeta Cargo Pant
That crisp texture is just so good.
H&M
Wide Satin Trousers
A polished pair that won't break the bank.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Invest now and you'll cherish these for years to come.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Better still, they come in so many captivating colours.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.