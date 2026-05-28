I’m Done With Denim—This Anti-Jean Summer Trend Makes Your Flats and Sandals Look Extra Chic

Seeking an antidote to capri leggings, satin trousers, and stovepipe jeans fatigue? Ahead, one fashion writer unpacks how this understated fabric adored by designers has become the biggest summer fashion trend.

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An image of the silk taffeta trousers, one of the biggest summer trouser trends of 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Building the foundations of a chic summer wardrobe will always rely on a few anything-but-boring basics: a fresh white t-shirt to pair with slouchy shorts and elevated skirts, premium sandals that can withstand your daily 10k steps without sacrificing style and now, a pair of silk taffeta trousers. At least, that is what the chicest dressers across fashion capitals like London, Paris and New York are proving, with this niche trend dominating the circles of the city’s best dressed.

For the uninitiated, silk taffeta trousers can be identified by their high-end, high-octane and crisp finish. A staple in balmy collections from luxury designers like Prada, Alaïa and Khaite, this silhouette is marked by its trademark stiff appearance, architectural shape and slightly glossy finish, making it a superlative option for those looking for an alternative to timeless straight-leg jeans and satin trousers. Like the rise in opera jackets, tassel accessories and silk scarves, the rise of silk taffeta trousers reflects this shift towards everyday opulence.

An image of @stylewithsoco wearing silk taffeta trousers, one of the biggest summer trouser trends of 2026.

(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

As the material is most commonly used for the creation of cocktail dresses and palatial gowns, wearing a pair of silk taffeta trousers will instantly imbue your ensemble with a refined sensibility, even if you are just wearing them with a black tank top and a pair of flip-flops for a low-key outing. It’s this reason that has made them so compelling.

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As a season, summer is one that really prioritises effortless elegance, and silk taffeta trousers will do a lot of the hard work for you in making you appear more considered, courtesy of the distinct lustre and light-capturing qualities inherent to the fabric. As a result, they’ve become a prime option for both minimalists and maximalists alike, as the versatility of the pair really does enable you to dress them up and down as you please.

An image of @smythsisters wearing silk taffeta trousers, one of the biggest summer trouser trends of 2026.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

What's more, silk taffeta trousers are far more harmonious to day-to-night dressing than any pair of wide-leg trousers or stiff denim jeans would allow. They’re incredibly breathable, despite their rigid appearance, and quite crinkle-free, so you can entrust that they’ll suit all manner of occasions, making them perfect for those tranquil days when slow, languid mornings turn into blissful, sun-kissed evenings.

The key to perfecting a chic outfit built around a pair of silk taffeta trousers is to really allow these pants to serve as the hero piece in your look. Thankfully, there are so many spotlight-stealing options currently available from elevated wardrobe-essential brands like Donni and Reformation, meaning you don’t have to look far for options you’ll instantly want to show off. To make this pursuit a little easier, I’ve compiled a list of lust-worthy silk taffeta trousers that are already tugging on my own heartstrings. Graceful, romantic and oh-so sophisticated, these are styles you’ll be desperate to slip into.

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.