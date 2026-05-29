If there’s one era of fashion that is genuinely timeless, many fashion people and experts would most likely say the ’90s. While that time period was notable for streetwear and experimental style, it was also the peak of minimalist fashion. Clean lines, simple, high-quality basics carried an outfit. No bells and whistles, just the essence of effortlessness. Well, this era could be returning—not that basics and essentials aren’t already relevant, but celebrities are opting for simpler silhouettes more than ever these days. For example,Ella Hunt was just spotted wearing a shirt trend that’s the perfect example of ’90s minimalism while out in NYC: a camisole top.
Camisoles had a prime moment in the ’90s, and to see them return for summer 2026 is a welcome comeback. Hunt wore a black Victoria Beckham camisole tucked into a matching black skirt and black pumps, sans any accessories other than her black sunglasses. While her look was minimal, it was far from boring or plain—it was simply elegant. Less truly is more in some cases, as this look proves. The return of the camisole comes at the perfect time, as the temperatures continue to rise as we get closer to the official start of summer.
Keep scrolling to re-create Hunt’s chic ’90s minimalist look and shop various camisoles in more colors and styles.