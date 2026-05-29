Spotted in New York: The Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Ballet Flats This Summer

Instead of a tee or tank, Kaia Gerber elevated her jeans and ballet flats with the French-girl-coded boat-neck top trend.

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Kaia Gerber walks through New York wearing jeans, black ballet flats and a 3/4 sleeve black boatneck top.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Whilst everyone in L.A. is styling capris and tank tops as though they’re the only pieces worth wearing, over on the East Coast, New York’s chicest dressers are taking a more timeless approach to early summer styling. Cool and polished in that very New York way, Kaia Gerber stepped out this week in the exact outfit formula I keep seeing on the city's chicest dressers.

Keeping things simple, the model started with a pair of slouchy mid-wash jeans. Skipping the capri styles dominating right now—and even the stovepipe cuts that continue to crop up—her relaxed denim gave the look an easy, undone energy that felt perfectly suited to the city.

Kaia Gerber walks through New York wearing jeans, black ballet flats and a 3/4 sleeve black boatneck top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Kaia sharpened things up with classic black ballet flats, adding a polished touch without making the outfit feel overdone. Then, instead of reaching for a basic white tee, she opted for Cou Cou's black boat-neck Rina Top (£64), complete with an on-trend 3/4-length sleeve. Slightly more elevated than an everyday T-shirt, but just as easy to wear, it gave the whole look a softer, more feminine feel whilst still reading cool and low-key.

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Strolling through the city with wired headphones framing her face, Kaia made her way straight onto my summer styling moodbard. If you want in on the look, keep scrolling to shop the best 3/4-length tops, slouchy jeans and ballet flats to recreate it now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.