Spotted in New York: The Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Ballet Flats This Summer

Whilst everyone in L.A. is styling capris and tank tops as though they’re the only pieces worth wearing, over on the East Coast, New York’s chicest dressers are taking a more timeless approach to early summer styling. Cool and polished in that very New York way, Kaia Gerber stepped out this week in the exact outfit formula I keep seeing on the city's chicest dressers.
Keeping things simple, the model started with a pair of slouchy mid-wash jeans. Skipping the capri styles dominating right now—and even the stovepipe cuts that continue to crop up—her relaxed denim gave the look an easy, undone energy that felt perfectly suited to the city.
From there, Kaia sharpened things up with classic black ballet flats, adding a polished touch without making the outfit feel overdone. Then, instead of reaching for a basic white tee, she opted for Cou Cou's black boat-neck Rina Top (£64), complete with an on-trend 3/4-length sleeve. Slightly more elevated than an everyday T-shirt, but just as easy to wear, it gave the whole look a softer, more feminine feel whilst still reading cool and low-key.
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Strolling through the city with wired headphones framing her face, Kaia made her way straight onto my summer styling moodbard. If you want in on the look, keep scrolling to shop the best 3/4-length tops, slouchy jeans and ballet flats to recreate it now.
Shop Boat Neck Tops, Jeans and Ballet Flats:
Cou Cou Intimates
The Rina Long Sleeve: Black Cotton Jersey
Shop the 3/4 top every fashion person is obsessed with.
H&M
Low Waist Jeans
Style with a boat neck top to get Kaia's look.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Bow Square Toe Flat Ballet Pumps
The square-toe finish lends these such an elevated finish.
Kotn
Boatneck 3/4 Sleeve Top
This 100% Egyptian cotton top also comes in six other shades.
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
These come in three different leg lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia Ballet Flats
These also come in light pink and dark brown.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Slim Fit Top
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Mother Denim
The Delinquent Button Nerdy
Mother Denim's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats With Buckle
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.