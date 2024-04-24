People Always Compliment My Outfit When I Wear This Anti-Trend Accessory—6 Styles I Love for 2024

For those of us living in the UK—or anywhere prone to cloudy skies—sunglasses mark something very special: the appearance of sun! There's a tangible joy in leaving the house with oversized sunnies on, a basket bag in hand and a pep in your step knowing brighter days have finally arrived.

We've just about reached this point in the year (ignoring the occasional shower and gale-force wind), and sunglasses have once again become a fixture of our handbags. Naturally, a few of us will pull out last year's pair only to be met with scratches and a crooked frame, at which point we'll search the internet for an intact replacement.

(Image credit: Future)

If that's you, I'm here to clue you in on the SS24's biggest sunglasses trends so you can start your search on the right note. Generally, designers this season are taking cues from archival silhouettes and retro classics, presenting shades which could have been passed down from a stylish grandparent. In the mix, there's also a smattering of statement designs with coloured frames and chunky gold accents. Take a look below at the key contenders for the most-worn sunglasses of 2024.

See the Sunglasses Trends On Our Radar For Summer 2024:

1. Cat-Eye Silhouettes

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: After techwear took over 2023's sunglasses trends, the fashion world has made a confident return to classic alternatives for 2024—and it doesn't get more classic than a cat-eye frame.

Shop the trend:

LE SPECS Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Featuring striking gold detailing on the sides.

LINDA FARROW (U.K.) Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in White £500 SHOP NOW White sunglasses are also having a moment.

COS Wing Sunglasses - Cat-Eye £110 SHOP NOW I'm imagining wearing these on the Amalfi Coast.

2. Tortoiseshell Sunnies

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: While tortoiseshell consistently wafts in and out of the trend spotlight, it's never considered ‘outdated’. If you're looking to invest in a new pair that will stand the test of time, this is a smart choice.

Shop the trend:

mango Squared Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW A perennial style.

GUCCI EYEWEAR Oversized Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW Add some red lipstick, and you've got yourself a head-turning look.

& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW & Other Stories' is one of my favourite high-street sources of chic accessories.

3. Coloured Shades

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The trend around colourful frames and tinted lenses emerged last year, but it's set to be just as prevalent in 2024. Red will no doubt be a frontrunner, tapping into wider colour trends this spring/summer.

Shop the trend:

mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW These look far more expensive than £20.

& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW This shape comes in a variety of finishes.

JACQUEMUS Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £335 SHOP NOW J'adore!

4. Wired Frames

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A daintier option than acetate sunnies, wire and metal-framed glasses are perfect for the magpies among us. Match your shades to your jewellery tone or mix up your silvers and golds.

Shop the trend:

BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR Hexagon-Frame Rose Gold-Tone Sunglasses £300 SHOP NOW Rose gold looks great with both gold and silver.

mango Rounded Sunglasses £22 SHOP NOW Grandpa chic.

Gucci Square Frame Sunglasses £375 SHOP NOW Season after season, Gucci creates dreamy vintage-inspired sunnies.

5. Retro-Style Aviators

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: While wire-framed aviator sunglasses are as popular as ever, we're seeing more chunky acetate iterations popping up from the likes of Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent. This oversized silhouette is ideal for low-energy days when you want to hide behind accessories.

Shop the trend:

Isabel Marant Isabel Marant Round-Frame Sunglasses £112 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell aviators are spot-on for SS24.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Cool and timeless.

BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses £365 SHOP NOW Reach for this traditional pair for years to come.

6. Rectangular Frames

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: As summer beckons, narrow sunnies with sharp angles are filling up our feeds, calling to mind noughties shapes but delivered with a fresh, directional feel.

Shop the trend:

LINDA FARROW (U.K.) Cassia Rectangular Sunglasses in Light Gold £1090 SHOP NOW These sunglasses combine all this year's best trends.

GUCCI EYEWEAR Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £385 SHOP NOW If you want the world to know about your love of Gucci...