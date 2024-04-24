People Always Compliment My Outfit When I Wear This Anti-Trend Accessory—6 Styles I Love for 2024
For those of us living in the UK—or anywhere prone to cloudy skies—sunglasses mark something very special: the appearance of sun! There's a tangible joy in leaving the house with oversized sunnies on, a basket bag in hand and a pep in your step knowing brighter days have finally arrived.
We've just about reached this point in the year (ignoring the occasional shower and gale-force wind), and sunglasses have once again become a fixture of our handbags. Naturally, a few of us will pull out last year's pair only to be met with scratches and a crooked frame, at which point we'll search the internet for an intact replacement.
If that's you, I'm here to clue you in on the SS24's biggest sunglasses trends so you can start your search on the right note. Generally, designers this season are taking cues from archival silhouettes and retro classics, presenting shades which could have been passed down from a stylish grandparent. In the mix, there's also a smattering of statement designs with coloured frames and chunky gold accents. Take a look below at the key contenders for the most-worn sunglasses of 2024.
See the Sunglasses Trends On Our Radar For Summer 2024:
1. Cat-Eye Silhouettes
Style Notes: After techwear took over 2023's sunglasses trends, the fashion world has made a confident return to classic alternatives for 2024—and it doesn't get more classic than a cat-eye frame.
Shop the trend:
Featuring striking gold detailing on the sides.
2. Tortoiseshell Sunnies
Style Notes: While tortoiseshell consistently wafts in and out of the trend spotlight, it's never considered ‘outdated’. If you're looking to invest in a new pair that will stand the test of time, this is a smart choice.
Shop the trend:
Add some red lipstick, and you've got yourself a head-turning look.
& Other Stories' is one of my favourite high-street sources of chic accessories.
3. Coloured Shades
Style Notes: The trend around colourful frames and tinted lenses emerged last year, but it's set to be just as prevalent in 2024. Red will no doubt be a frontrunner, tapping into wider colour trends this spring/summer.
Shop the trend:
4. Wired Frames
Style Notes: A daintier option than acetate sunnies, wire and metal-framed glasses are perfect for the magpies among us. Match your shades to your jewellery tone or mix up your silvers and golds.
Shop the trend:
Rose gold looks great with both gold and silver.
5. Retro-Style Aviators
Style Notes: While wire-framed aviator sunglasses are as popular as ever, we're seeing more chunky acetate iterations popping up from the likes of Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent. This oversized silhouette is ideal for low-energy days when you want to hide behind accessories.
Shop the trend:
Reach for this traditional pair for years to come.
6. Rectangular Frames
Style Notes: As summer beckons, narrow sunnies with sharp angles are filling up our feeds, calling to mind noughties shapes but delivered with a fresh, directional feel.
Shop the trend:
These sunglasses combine all this year's best trends.
If you want the world to know about your love of Gucci...
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
Not Too Hot or Too Cold—8 Spring Jackets Made for Transitional Temps
Perfect for a first date.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Controversial Pant-and-Shoe Combo the Fashion Set Is Wearing Right Now
Outfit inspo from Paris to NYC.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Handbag Designer—4 Fashion-Forward Styles to Invest In This Spring
Meet the cool girl–approved label.
By Ana Escalante
-
Spring's Most-Wanted Accessories, From Hats to Handbags
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
Finally, Some New Spring Color Trends That Don't Feel So Expected
These hues are a breath of fresh air.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Exclusive Spring Collection Is the Answer to All My Fashion Prayers
Sponsor Content Created With Bloomingdale's
By Raina Mendonça
-
Girls' Night In Is the New Going Out—Here's What to Wear
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
By Michaela Bushkin