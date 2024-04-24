People Always Compliment My Outfit When I Wear This Anti-Trend Accessory—6 Styles I Love for 2024

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

For those of us living in the UK—or anywhere prone to cloudy skies—sunglasses mark something very special: the appearance of sun! There's a tangible joy in leaving the house with oversized sunnies on, a basket bag in hand and a pep in your step knowing brighter days have finally arrived.

We've just about reached this point in the year (ignoring the occasional shower and gale-force wind), and sunglasses have once again become a fixture of our handbags. Naturally, a few of us will pull out last year's pair only to be met with scratches and a crooked frame, at which point we'll search the internet for an intact replacement.

SUNGLASSES TRENDS 2024

(Image credit: Future)

If that's you, I'm here to clue you in on the SS24's biggest sunglasses trends so you can start your search on the right note. Generally, designers this season are taking cues from archival silhouettes and retro classics, presenting shades which could have been passed down from a stylish grandparent. In the mix, there's also a smattering of statement designs with coloured frames and chunky gold accents. Take a look below at the key contenders for the most-worn sunglasses of 2024.

1. Cat-Eye Silhouettes

Sunglasses trends 2024:

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: After techwear took over 2023's sunglasses trends, the fashion world has made a confident return to classic alternatives for 2024—and it doesn't get more classic than a cat-eye frame.

Shop the trend:

Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Air Heart Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Featuring striking gold detailing on the sides.

Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in White
LINDA FARROW (U.K.)
Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in White

White sunglasses are also having a moment.

Wing Sunglasses - Cat-Eye
COS
Wing Sunglasses - Cat-Eye

I'm imagining wearing these on the Amalfi Coast.

2. Tortoiseshell Sunnies

Sunglasses trends 2024

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: While tortoiseshell consistently wafts in and out of the trend spotlight, it's never considered ‘outdated’. If you're looking to invest in a new pair that will stand the test of time, this is a smart choice.

Shop the trend:

Squared Frame Sunglasses - Women
mango
Squared Frame Sunglasses

A perennial style.

Oversized Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
GUCCI EYEWEAR
Oversized Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Add some red lipstick, and you've got yourself a head-turning look.

Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

& Other Stories' is one of my favourite high-street sources of chic accessories.

3. Coloured Shades

Sunglasses trends 2024: coloured frames

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The trend around colourful frames and tinted lenses emerged last year, but it's set to be just as prevalent in 2024. Red will no doubt be a frontrunner, tapping into wider colour trends this spring/summer.

Shop the trend:

Acetate Frame Sunglasses - Women
mango
Acetate Frame Sunglasses

These look far more expensive than £20.

Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

This shape comes in a variety of finishes.

Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
JACQUEMUS
Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

J'adore!

4. Wired Frames

Sunglasses trends 2024: wire frames

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A daintier option than acetate sunnies, wire and metal-framed glasses are perfect for the magpies among us. Match your shades to your jewellery tone or mix up your silvers and golds.

Shop the trend:

Hexagon-Frame Rose Gold-Tone Sunglasses
BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR
Hexagon-Frame Rose Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Rose gold looks great with both gold and silver.

Rounded Sunglasses - Women
mango
Rounded Sunglasses

Grandpa chic.

Square Frame Sunglasses
Gucci
Square Frame Sunglasses

Season after season, Gucci creates dreamy vintage-inspired sunnies.

5. Retro-Style Aviators

Sunglasses trends 2024: aviator sunglasses

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: While wire-framed aviator sunglasses are as popular as ever, we're seeing more chunky acetate iterations popping up from the likes of Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent. This oversized silhouette is ideal for low-energy days when you want to hide behind accessories.

Shop the trend:

Cettire Isabel Marant Round-Frame Sunglasses
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant Round-Frame Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell aviators are spot-on for SS24.

Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Oversized Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses

Cool and timeless.

Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR
Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Reach for this traditional pair for years to come.

6. Rectangular Frames

Sunglasses trends 2024:

(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: As summer beckons, narrow sunnies with sharp angles are filling up our feeds, calling to mind noughties shapes but delivered with a fresh, directional feel.

Shop the trend:

Cassia Rectangular Sunglasses in Light Gold
LINDA FARROW (U.K.)
Cassia Rectangular Sunglasses in Light Gold

These sunglasses combine all this year's best trends.

Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
GUCCI EYEWEAR
Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

If you want the world to know about your love of Gucci...

The Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
COS
The Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses

One of the most stylish pairs on the high street right now.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

