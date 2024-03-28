I've Been a Fashion Buyer for Over 10 Years—These Are the Trends to Take Note of This Summer

By Bethany Rowntree
published

Unless you’ve been living under a not-so-fashionable rock, you probably already know and follow Studio B on Instagram. Started by fashion buyer Bethany Rowntree six years ago, Studio B was once an online treasure trove of a store that Bethany hand-curated, showcasing small and emerging fashion brands that she loved herself and knew her customer base would love, too. Fast forward to 2023 and Bethany rebranded the online shopping destination as a social-first platform, becoming a directory of fabulous pieces and brands that she shares daily with her 60,000 followers and ample Substack readers. With years of buying expertise under her belt and a loyal audience who can’t wait to see what she finds next, who better to share their spring 2024 wish list? Bethany, the floor is yours…

(Image credit: @studio_b_fashion)

Wow, how are we at the end of March already! January drags and then boom the year speeds up. Which hopefully means we’re due some warmth soon... I don’t know about you but I am longing for some real spring sunshine now. And with that in mind, this month I’m fantasying about my warmer-weather wardrobe.

With a new season on the horizon, I'm thinking about the spring/summer 2024 trends that have real staying power and how to shop them in a way that’s authentic to my personal style. Which I guess means a mix of high/low, some timeless, season-less pieces that I'll love forever, and a sprinkling of some swoon worthy ‘I have to have it’ buys that scream sunshine. Obviously, they’ll be plenty of colour, which is good as I can see colour blocking being big this year. I used to be such a print queen but more recently have gone off them a little, however I do have some rose-inspired pieces for you too; as I mentioned in last month’s piece roses/rosettes are looking to be the bows of the summer.

So, without further ado, scroll on to discover the three trends I've picked out for the season (and year) ahead, and then shop the pieces I'm loving for each. It is my birthday month too, so if any of my friends and family are reading this, take this list as a big hint!

1. Bright Sets

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: I’ve always loved a set, and not just for spring/summer either (double denim is mostly my winter version of a co-ord). I am now ready to emerge from my denim cocoon and float around in something lighter and brighter, like a butterfly if you will. Sets aren’t exactly new but I can see them being bigger this year, especially as a whole we seem to be favouring separates again over dresses at the moment (hasn’t it been hard to find a great dress recently? Don’t worry I’ve found you some too).

Shop the Look:

Bobbie Pyjama Shirt - 100% Silk
Shrimps
Bobbie Pyjama Shirt - 100% Silk

Technically under loungewear but this covers my floral trend too, and looks so good on it has to be worn out the house!

Juna Pyjama Bottoms - 100% Silk
Shrimps
Juna Pyjama Bottoms - 100% Silk

I have visions for this as holiday wear, or dress up with heels and a sparkly bag.

Meg Square Neck Shell Top
Aligne
Meg Square Neck Shell Top

Fast becoming one of my favourite mid-price point brands for style over trend pieces, and of course gingham is always a summer classic.

Nolen Elasticated Trousers
Aligne
Nolen Elasticated Trousers

This set looks super comfy and I feel there’s a hint of retro summer holiday chic about it.

Remi Cropped Linen Pant
Reformation
Remi Cropped Linen Pant

A linen two piece is a summer classic and this rusty tomato red feels like a shade you’ll love for years to come.

Saige Linen Top
Reformation
Saige Linen Top

This set is a bit of an easier way to buy into the ‘red trend’ if that bright fiery red scares you a little.

Sole Baja Shirt
Kinga Csilla
Sole Baja Shirt

For a proper summer set for those dreamy beach days and balmy nights you’ve got to look at Aussie brand Kinga Csilla.

Sole Column Skirt
Kinga Csilla
Sole Column Skirt

Sizes often sell out but they do usually remake in drops, so keep an eye out.

2. A Pop of Red

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: I think we already know red is going to be huge this season, we saw it coming through this winter (I maintain I’ve always stated that ‘red is for life not just for Christmas’). That bright red is a perfect summer pop but I also think a full colour block look (or colour drenching if you’re in the interiors world), in any shade, is going to be the way to go this season.

Shop the Look:

Silk Slip Dress
Arket
Silk Slip Dress

The racer style neckline on this is always super flattering I think, and the fit looks to glide rather than cling (I’d size up if you prefer a looser look). Perfect to add a knit over for now too.

Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace
ANNI LU
Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace

I love this Anni Lu spiral on a string.

Silk Sailor Hat - Various Colours - Cawley
CAWLEY
Silk Sailor Hat

If you’re feeling nicely nautical (and brave style wise) this red sailor hat by British brand Cawley is adorable!

Stretch-Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress
ST. AGNI
Stretch-Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress

I keep hearing of this Australian brand at the moment and I think this shape could look stunning on; simple and timeless. I’ll love this for spring to team with open toe heels… when it finally warms up a little and I can shed the socks!

Merino Triangle Scarf in Red
Tartan Blanket Co
Merino Triangle Scarf in Red

One for this in-between sort of season, this triangle scarf will see you through spring until we get some sunshine! Lighter and lovely, works for impromptu spring showers as a headscarf too, and it ties at the front so you’ll never lose her (would love this in a longer style for next winter too please).

Me+Em, Slub Jersey Midi Swing Dress
Me+Em
Slub Jersey Midi Swing Dress

Me+Em’s new season has taken me by surprise and I’ve spied a few great day dresses in block colours, there’s this red or an amazing spring green. Just add ballet flats or chunky slides.

The Catch of the Day Necklace
Alighieri
The Catch of the Day Necklace

I keep seeing pendants on red string necklaces around, such an easy way to add in a pop of red to your look (as are socks for now!). The Alighieri fish necklace I’m sure you’ve seen.

Acetate Frame Sunglasses - Women
mango
Acetate Frame Sunglasses

I’m always into an acetate frame and high-street sunglasses are the only ones I’m after for holidays (too much risk of loss / breakage, especially after a few mojitos).

3. Statement Florals

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

Style Notes: Roses, rosettes, 3D flowers, embellishment … I know, I know ‘florals for spring, groundbreaking’ but I’m not talking about a ditsy floral print (which I’ll be honest I am rather over). These are bigger, better and here to make a statement.

Shop the Look:

Cecilie Bahnsen, Vilma Printed Fil-Coupé Midi Dress
Cecilie Bahnsen
Vilma Printed Fil-Coupé Midi Dress

Okay, if I could have one thing for my birthday (at the end of this month) it would have to be this new season Cecilie Bahnsen dress. It’s just a stunner! And I swear I’ll never need another dress in my life…

Flower 18kt Gold-Plated Drop Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Flower 18kt Gold-Plated Drop Earrings

These flower earrings are a dream. A little bit pricey but I think I would wear these all year round, and they’d be so nice to complete a summer holiday / wedding / party look.

Vesna Arrow Fil Coupé Shoulder Bag - Cecilie Bahnsen - Women | Luisaviaroma
Cecilie Bahnsen
Vesna Arrow Fil Coupé Shoulder Bag

The pretty Cecilie fabric also comes in a bag too.

Next, Blue Corsage Halter Dress
Next
Blue Corsage Halter Dress

This dress is simple but sublime for summer. Who would have thought it was under £30!

maryam-nassir-zadeh-pink-carnation-scrunchie
ssense

3D flowers like this have caught my eye and are going to continue to be a big trend this year.

Nigel Preston Rosette Flower Tube Top
Nigel Preston
Rosette Flower Tube Top

Another pop of red here (this also comes in ivory and black) and some more summer dreaming. I do love the big rosette, and for now this could look great under a blazer or denim jacket.

Rose Tote Bag
Pura Utz
Rose Tote Bag

This beaded bag is a beauty. All handmade, which takes days, this is one of my favourite small brands with soul and a story.

Bernadette Antwerp, Silk Daisy Slippers
Bernadette Antwerp
Silk Daisy Slippers

I’ll leave you with my current obsession... It shows my age that I’ve got slippers on here, but these are so good I would totally wear them outside with jeans or a dress, too.

Bethany Rowntree
