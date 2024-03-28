I've Been a Fashion Buyer for Over 10 Years—These Are the Trends to Take Note of This Summer

Unless you’ve been living under a not-so-fashionable rock, you probably already know and follow Studio B on Instagram. Started by fashion buyer Bethany Rowntree six years ago, Studio B was once an online treasure trove of a store that Bethany hand-curated, showcasing small and emerging fashion brands that she loved herself and knew her customer base would love, too. Fast forward to 2023 and Bethany rebranded the online shopping destination as a social-first platform, becoming a directory of fabulous pieces and brands that she shares daily with her 60,000 followers and ample Substack readers. With years of buying expertise under her belt and a loyal audience who can’t wait to see what she finds next, who better to share their spring 2024 wish list? Bethany, the floor is yours…

Wow, how are we at the end of March already! January drags and then boom the year speeds up. Which hopefully means we’re due some warmth soon... I don’t know about you but I am longing for some real spring sunshine now. And with that in mind, this month I’m fantasying about my warmer-weather wardrobe.

With a new season on the horizon, I'm thinking about the spring/summer 2024 trends that have real staying power and how to shop them in a way that’s authentic to my personal style. Which I guess means a mix of high/low, some timeless, season-less pieces that I'll love forever, and a sprinkling of some swoon worthy ‘I have to have it’ buys that scream sunshine. Obviously, they’ll be plenty of colour, which is good as I can see colour blocking being big this year. I used to be such a print queen but more recently have gone off them a little, however I do have some rose-inspired pieces for you too; as I mentioned in last month’s piece roses/rosettes are looking to be the bows of the summer.

So, without further ado, scroll on to discover the three trends I've picked out for the season (and year) ahead, and then shop the pieces I'm loving for each. It is my birthday month too, so if any of my friends and family are reading this, take this list as a big hint!

1. Bright Sets

Style Notes: I’ve always loved a set, and not just for spring/summer either (double denim is mostly my winter version of a co-ord). I am now ready to emerge from my denim cocoon and float around in something lighter and brighter, like a butterfly if you will. Sets aren’t exactly new but I can see them being bigger this year, especially as a whole we seem to be favouring separates again over dresses at the moment (hasn’t it been hard to find a great dress recently? Don’t worry I’ve found you some too).

Shop the Look:

Shrimps Bobbie Pyjama Shirt - 100% Silk £225 SHOP NOW Technically under loungewear but this covers my floral trend too, and looks so good on it has to be worn out the house!

Shrimps Juna Pyjama Bottoms - 100% Silk £195 SHOP NOW I have visions for this as holiday wear, or dress up with heels and a sparkly bag.

Aligne Meg Square Neck Shell Top £69 SHOP NOW Fast becoming one of my favourite mid-price point brands for style over trend pieces, and of course gingham is always a summer classic.

Aligne Nolen Elasticated Trousers £89 SHOP NOW This set looks super comfy and I feel there’s a hint of retro summer holiday chic about it.

Reformation Remi Cropped Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW A linen two piece is a summer classic and this rusty tomato red feels like a shade you’ll love for years to come.

Reformation Saige Linen Top £78 SHOP NOW This set is a bit of an easier way to buy into the ‘red trend’ if that bright fiery red scares you a little.

Kinga Csilla Sole Baja Shirt $240 SHOP NOW For a proper summer set for those dreamy beach days and balmy nights you’ve got to look at Aussie brand Kinga Csilla.

Kinga Csilla Sole Column Skirt $220 SHOP NOW Sizes often sell out but they do usually remake in drops, so keep an eye out.

2. A Pop of Red

Style Notes: I think we already know red is going to be huge this season, we saw it coming through this winter (I maintain I’ve always stated that ‘red is for life not just for Christmas’). That bright red is a perfect summer pop but I also think a full colour block look (or colour drenching if you’re in the interiors world), in any shade, is going to be the way to go this season.

Shop the Look:

Arket Silk Slip Dress £139 SHOP NOW The racer style neckline on this is always super flattering I think, and the fit looks to glide rather than cling (I’d size up if you prefer a looser look). Perfect to add a knit over for now too.

ANNI LU Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace £65 SHOP NOW I love this Anni Lu spiral on a string.

CAWLEY Silk Sailor Hat £150 SHOP NOW If you’re feeling nicely nautical (and brave style wise) this red sailor hat by British brand Cawley is adorable!

ST. AGNI Stretch-Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress £330 SHOP NOW I keep hearing of this Australian brand at the moment and I think this shape could look stunning on; simple and timeless. I’ll love this for spring to team with open toe heels… when it finally warms up a little and I can shed the socks!

Tartan Blanket Co Merino Triangle Scarf in Red £42 SHOP NOW One for this in-between sort of season, this triangle scarf will see you through spring until we get some sunshine! Lighter and lovely, works for impromptu spring showers as a headscarf too, and it ties at the front so you’ll never lose her (would love this in a longer style for next winter too please).

Me+Em Slub Jersey Midi Swing Dress £96 SHOP NOW Me+Em’s new season has taken me by surprise and I’ve spied a few great day dresses in block colours, there’s this red or an amazing spring green. Just add ballet flats or chunky slides.

Alighieri The Catch of the Day Necklace £195 SHOP NOW I keep seeing pendants on red string necklaces around, such an easy way to add in a pop of red to your look (as are socks for now!). The Alighieri fish necklace I’m sure you’ve seen.

mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW I’m always into an acetate frame and high-street sunglasses are the only ones I’m after for holidays (too much risk of loss / breakage, especially after a few mojitos).

3. Statement Florals

Style Notes: Roses, rosettes, 3D flowers, embellishment … I know, I know ‘florals for spring, groundbreaking’ but I’m not talking about a ditsy floral print (which I’ll be honest I am rather over). These are bigger, better and here to make a statement.

Shop the Look:

Cecilie Bahnsen Vilma Printed Fil-Coupé Midi Dress £1650 SHOP NOW Okay, if I could have one thing for my birthday (at the end of this month) it would have to be this new season Cecilie Bahnsen dress. It’s just a stunner! And I swear I’ll never need another dress in my life…

COMPLETEDWORKS Flower 18kt Gold-Plated Drop Earrings £325 SHOP NOW These flower earrings are a dream. A little bit pricey but I think I would wear these all year round, and they’d be so nice to complete a summer holiday / wedding / party look.

Cecilie Bahnsen Vesna Arrow Fil Coupé Shoulder Bag £339 SHOP NOW The pretty Cecilie fabric also comes in a bag too.

Next Blue Corsage Halter Dress £29 SHOP NOW This dress is simple but sublime for summer. Who would have thought it was under £30!

ssense SHOP NOW 3D flowers like this have caught my eye and are going to continue to be a big trend this year.

Nigel Preston Rosette Flower Tube Top £118 SHOP NOW Another pop of red here (this also comes in ivory and black) and some more summer dreaming. I do love the big rosette, and for now this could look great under a blazer or denim jacket.

Pura Utz Rose Tote Bag kr2800 SHOP NOW This beaded bag is a beauty. All handmade, which takes days, this is one of my favourite small brands with soul and a story.