Not Flip-Flops or Fisherman's—This “Dated” Shoe Trend Looks Chicest With White Dresses

May might not be over yet, but after the past few days of blazing sunshine, you'd easily be forgiven for thinking we're sitting in the height of August. With temperatures suddenly soaring, our wardrobes have had to catch up quickly, and for me, right now, that mostly means reaching for white dresses. And, thanks to Jennifer Lopez, I’ve finally landed on the shoe trend that makes them look best.
Long dismissed as a little “dated”, JLo convinced me that raffia wedges are actually the perfect partner to a white summer dress in 2026.
I've always considered raffia wedges to bring a particular, relaxed, but elevated quality to an outfit, with a slightly bohemian energy that feels especially right for summer. Compared to leather heels or wedges, they feel lighter and less formal, whilst still offering the same elegant finish. The woven texture adds softness, making them feel understated and sophisticated all at once.
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And whilst raffia wedges haven’t exactly been at the forefront of summer shoe trends for a while, I have a feeling that’s about to change. As fashion people continue to gravitate towards boho-inspired silhouettes, these are primed to become one of the season's favourite shoes.
If you’re looking to give your summer wardrobe a chic refresh, keep scrolling to shop the raffia wedges and white dresses I’m recommending right now.
Shop White Dresses and Raffia Dresses:
Zara
Lace Camisole Midi Dress
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Mango
Espadrille Wedge Sandal
The short wedge adds a little height without sacrifcing comfort.
Free People
Omnia Linen Midi Slip Dress
This also comes in six other shades.
Loeffler Randall
Channing Raffia Platform Wedge Sandals
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Blend Ruffle Midaxi Knitted Dress
I'm banking this in time for high summer.
Ralph Lauren
Nellie Raffia Espadrille
Wear this with a floaty dress or style with flared jeans.
Mango
100% Linen Dress With Stitching Detail
The linen composition ensures a breezy, comfortable fit.
Alaia
Straw Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals
Whilst I love these in the light brown, they also come in black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.