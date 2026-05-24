Say 'I Do' to the 6 Wedding Guest Trends the Most Stylish People Are Wearing This Summer

From scarf dresses to strapless jumpsuits to macro florals, these are the wedding guest trends to carry you through every wedding in the 2026 season.

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Five different wedding guest outfit ideas and trends
(Image credit: @erinoffduty, @abimarvel, @marina_torres, @tostos_, @rosiehw)
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I have had my fair share of wedding guest outfit ideas go all wrong. Recounting them still makes me cringe, but such is life. At one wedding, I wore a dress that definitely fit the American standards of wedding guest outfits more so than the British ones (it was my first UK wedding, long before I moved out here, and I was clueless). Another, I showed up in the exact same colour and material as the bridesmaids and tried to keep my coat on all night. I've also overnight shipped dresses in a panic and I've worn black when it wasn't as well accepted as a wedding guest colour.

As I've written about before, I'm also not a dress person and am often seeking out more interesting, alternative wedding guest outfits. Altogether, you have the makings of a perfect disaster. Luckily, these have been exceptional learning lessons. I am now a strong proponent of finding the perfect wedding guest outfit and doing so early.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a silk green dress with a cape

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

When you have an idea of wedding guest outfit trends and what most fashionable folks are gravitating toward, it's easier to find a fail-proof option that you feel incredibly chic wearing to a wedding. This summer, there's an eclectic mix. Once you're aware of dress codes, location, themes and colours (either to wear or avoid), you can plan and pull inspiration from the following trends and outfits. They seemingly all have one thing in common—to provide the perfect level of energy that stands out without detracting from the couple, of course.

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There are scarf dresses, which, courtesy of that extra element, instantly upgrade your outfit. Sleek jumpsuits and pops of red are also emerging, alongside dresses with textured materials. Additionally, a movement toward vintage and vintage-inspired outfits has taken over social feeds, showing that unique personal style is a key focus of getting dressed for a wedding this year. If you're immersed in your own outfit-finding research, scroll on for plenty of trends setting the tone for the summer.

6 Wedding Guest Trends to Wear in Summer 2026

1. Magnified Florals

Marina in an orange dress with a red flower printed on it

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Florals are undoubtedly one of the most iconic patterns and constant trends used in wedding guest dresses. Floral prints have a long, rich history, and I expect they'll remain a timeless choice decades from now. That said, the type of pattern is always shifting, and my eye has been drawn to a particular trend I've seen on my feeds lately: magnified florals. These dresses typically only feature one or two flowers, or a handful of larger ones, as if zoomed in on a macro lens. They look exceptionally refined and sophisticated in a way that usurps other blossoming prints.

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2. Scarf Dresses

Erin in a black strapless dress with a scarf

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Style Notes: Though I can't quite put my finger on why, a scarf instantly elevates a dress. It could be the way it drapes, its fluidity and movement, the attention it draws or simply the fact that icons like Princess Diana started wearing the scarf dress trend many years ago (that Cannes Film Festival look was everything). Regardless, a scarf dress is chic, and understandably, there has been a resurgence this year.

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3. Textured Dresses

Danielle in a purple textured dress

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: A quick way to find a wedding guest outfit that feels a little different is to seek out materials that stand out on their own. From crinkled tea-length gowns to layers of ruffles to burnout textures, it's no surprise there is an uptick in textured dresses when so many shoppers are seeking out ways to feel individual amongst a sea of other wedding guest dresses and jumpsuits. Opting for a more tactile material is great, too, if the dress code states a specific colour.

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