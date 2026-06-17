When a season calls for very little fabric, flirty hemlines and soft fabrics, the accessory you wield really does come to define you. In 2026, however, this fact is only compounded by the mass of considered chic summer bag colour trends to choose from. At a time when saturated hues have come to dominate much of our sartorial lexicon—seriously, has chartreuse or powder pink ever been more widely discussed than now?—the shade you sling over your shoulder or hoist into the crook of your elbow reveals everything about your approach to dressing. Even more so, it shares exactly how you feel about the state of the trend cycle.
Deciding to eschew neutrals and inject a bold touch into your look proves you don’t adhere to the cries for quiet luxury and ‘90s minimalism that have come to define the past few seasons. In contrast, looking to more subversive secondary tones also divulges your stance on our collective penchant for pastels and primary shades during warmer months. This season, the most refined summer bag colour trends balance both modes in aplomb, allowing you to really experiment with how striking you come across.
Of course, this is a mood dictated by the spring/summer 2026 runways and has slowly trickled down since those collections were presented back in September. At Chloé, Chemena Kamali unveiled a slew of lemon-yellow bags adorned with 130 hand-made and hand-stitched flowers. At Chanel, for Matthieu Blazy’s debut, he ushered in a new era of the French maison with new burgundy flap bags and turquoise shopping totes.
Latest Videos From