In L.A. and Paris, the Chicest Dressers Keep Coming Back to This Blouse, Jeans and Flat Shoe Summer Look

I’ve been street style spotting, in search of chic summer outfits I can turn to for the rest of the season, and it didn’t take long before images of Kaia Gerber started flooding my mood board, and with them came the elegant three-piece outfit formula I'm inspired to recreate on repeat until autumn arrives.
Beginning with the perfect base, Kaia layered a chic, ever-so-slightly sheer blouse into her look. The slightly cropped, sleeveless design was finished with delicate lace detailing throughout, tapping into the romantic blouse trend that’s been taking over this summer.
In another chic move, she paired the feminine top with relaxed low-rise jeans. Sitting neatly on the hips and skimming the tops of her shoes, the straight-leg denim brought an easy, undone energy that balanced the softness of the lace blouse perfectly.
Latest Videos From
To finish, Kaia leaned into one of fashion’s most enduring French-girl staples: black ballet flats. Polished yet practical, the timeless shoe added enough elegance to elevate the laid-back denim while complementing the delicate feel of the blouse.
As ever, I’m taking notes from the model’s L.A.-meets-Paris approach to summer dressing. Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest blouses, relaxed jeans and chic ballet flats to wear all season long.
Shop Blouses, Jeans and Ballet Flats:
Mango
Cotton Lace Blouse
Style this with jeans and ballet flats to get Kaia's look.
Mango
Straight Low-Waist Jeans
The low-rise jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Style these with jeans or pair them with a '90s pencil skirt.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Lace Insert Peplum Top
Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
This also comes in four other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Bow Square Toe Flat Ballet Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Blouse
The frill trim adds such a pretty edge.
Agolde
Low-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
The high-vamp flat shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.