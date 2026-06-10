When it comes to summer style, there's something in the water. After years of a minimalist movement prevailing in style, a new sense of dress is taking shape. Blame it on the spring/summer 2026 'big reshuffle' that we witnessed in September 2025 fashion month—where 16 new creative directors debuted their spring seasonal collections at major luxury houses. In this, new design codes were written, and as such, new trends.
Since the spring collections debuted, we have seen autumn/winter 2026 as well as pre-fall and cruise shows. Of all of these, none made waves quite like Chanel Cruise. Located in Biarritz and showcasing mermaids in the campaign imagery, and a clam shell invite, the mood was clear: mermaidcore was back.
Back in 2016, "mermaidcore" was quite the buzzword. Sky Ferreira and Katy Perry were just two that championed washed out blue, almost seafoam hair colour that was trending on Tumblr. Like many trends from this year, it's making a bit of a comeback in 2026. But not in the way that you know it. This isn't holographic Topshop sequin tops with iridescent PVC shoes (two items I wore on repeat), this time it feels much more elevated. Think crochet dresses and netted scarves worn on the waist that appear almost like fish nets. Think seashell jewellery and beaded embroidery. Oh, and think teal and pink colour palettes that spark joy and feel just loosely reminiscent of The Little Mermaid.
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5 MICRO MERMAID TRENDS
1. Aquamarine Hues
Style Notes: Another year, another major Y2K microtrend.The 2000s era turned out many questionable colour trends—be it lilac to mint green, bubblegum pink or silver, each trending colour felt as unique and a vibrant as the last. But the use of teal, aquamarine and even seafoam have to be the most obviously tied to the mermaid theme. Not only did we see a full sequin look at Chanel in this shade, but I've also seen it doing the rounds on social, too.
Simmi London Jenny Kitten Heel Toe Thong Sandals With Sequins in Blue
These will be so fun for holidays.
Anthropologie
Feners Susurro Ruched Drop-Waist Mesh Maxi Skirt
I love the gradient of tones here.
MANGO
Beaded Necklace
This necklace will make an outfit look so expensive.
H&M
Wrap-Detail Satin Trousers
Very easy to wear trousers.
2. Cool Crochet + Netted Details
Style Notes: Crochet comes in and out of favour every few years, but lately it's felt less boho-chic, and a little more beach babe. Whether it's in white and styled with a shell necklace, or more of a netted detail with a waist-scarf, a headscarf or skull cap, these netted details are giving fish net in the best way.
wolfandbadger
Chrysanthemum Mini Green Handamade Crochet Dress
This crochet is very mermaid-coded.
Anthropologie
Crochet Beaded Skull Cap
This skull cap isn't so much 1926 flapper as it is 2026 cool girl.
Selfridges
Ursule Shell Cotton-Crochet Mini Skirt
I love this beaded details.
M&S
Macrame Beaded Grab Bag
A beaded crochet bad will always feel very beachy.