Animal prints have long been a staple in fashion, offering an easy way to add personality and style clout to even the simplest outfits. But while leopard has reigned supreme for decades, a new faux contender is making its way onto the scene: Cow print. No longer just a novelty pattern, it’s quickly emerging as one of spring/summer 2025's most unexpected yet noteworthy trends, and the way I see it being manifested most is by way of shoes.

From sleek ankle boots to textured loafers, cow print shoes are proving to be a fresh, modern take on statement dressing. Unlike leopard print, which is frequently associated with glamour, cow print has a graphic appeal that feels edgier by comparison. The refined palette of white, brown and black makes it surprisingly versatile, pairing effortlessly with everything from crisp tailoring to relaxed denim. It’s bold, yes, but in a way that feels playful rather than overpowering.

What makes this trend especially appealing is its ability to elevate even the simplest of looks. A pair of cow print ballet flats instantly adds interest to an otherwise understated outfit, while knee-high boots will make any dresses already hanging in your wardrobe feel brand new.

From London to L.A., fashion people with varying aesthetics are embracing cow print shoes in a meaningful way and that appetite is being fuelled. by the market now, too, with a host of styles spanning across all shapes and styles of footwear.

So, if you're looking for a way to make your outfits feel much more 2025, a cow print shoe is a solid solution. Scroll on to see and shop my edit of the best pairs out there.

SHOP COW PRINT SHOES

& Other Stories Cow-Print Loafers £125 SHOP NOW A loafer is a great investment, as it's a style you'll get a lot of wear out of.

ZARA Animal Print Trainers £28 SHOP NOW I didn't know I needed cow print trainers until now.

MIISTA Kristi Cow Print Mules £175 SHOP NOW Tick off another key shoe trend for 2025 with a clog iteration.

Ancient Greek Sandals Brown & Off-White "The Slipper" Mules £245 SHOP NOW Slip on and go!

ASOS DESIGN Lotus Premium Suede Ballets in Cow Print £75 SHOP NOW These come in a plain black leather, but the cow print suede feels so on trend.

Next Animal Cow Print Leather Forever Comfort Block Heeled Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW Just add indIgo jeans.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Rasant Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These trainers are so in-demand right now; I'm surprised I found any in stock.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Cheliviss Calf Hair Chelsea Boots £1450 SHOP NOW So chic.

& Other Stories Leather Pumps £145 SHOP NOW If you're more of a heels type of person, this is the cow print shoe for you.

ZARA Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats £28 SHOP NOW Another ballet flat I'd like to own.

MIISTA Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots £230 SHOP NOW The coolest boots you'll see this spring.