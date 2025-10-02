Hello, 5-Star Wardrobe: Meet 30 Stylish New Zara Items

Zara is consistently a shopping front-runner due to its wide assortment of coveted pieces. In fact, we regularly cover the latest collections at Who What Wear, including new, elegant fall finds and high-end-feeling staples. Well, I'm here with a fresh edit of new arrivals that I think will elevate any wardrobe.
Basically, a five-star fall wardrobe (i.e., one that's relevant and modern) is within reach if you add any of these 30 cool and chic fall Zara items into your offering. Keep scrolling to shop It outerwear silhouettes (stunning suede and funnel-neck finds included), gorgeous sweaters, cool shoe silhouettes, and so much more.
This jacket looks far more expensive than it is.
ZARA
Boat Neck T-Shirt With Label
This neckline is forward.
Zw Collection
Faux Fur Jacket
Zw Collection
Pinstripe Belted Pants
Zw Collection
Minimal Wool Bomber Jacket
I can't get enough of funnel-neck jackets.
ZARA
Z1975 Bootcut Denim Pants
These jeans are perfection.
Don't sleep on argyle this season.
Zw Collection
Asymmetric Lace Dress
Wear this dress as is or underneath a sweater.
Zw Collection
Oversized Trench Coat
ZARA
Leather Wingtip Ballet Flats
ZARA
100% Wool Oversized Sweater
I want to live in this sweater.
ZARA
Leather Maxi Tote Bag
You can fit everything in here.
ZARA
TRF Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
Balloon jeans are trending.
Zw Collection
Belted Padded Trench Coat
New everyday jacket, anyone?
ZARA
Leather Lug Sole Deck Shoes
ZARA
TRF Denim Short Trench Coat
Zw Collection
Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Split Leather Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Adore these kitten-heel boots.
Zw Collection
Wool Jacket
ZARA
Soft Basic Knit Sweater
ZARA
Soft Double-Position Collar Coat
ZARA
Ruffled Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Suede Loafers With Tassels
ZARA
Plain Knit Polo Sweater