I'm Dreaming of an Elegant Winter Wardrobe—These New-In Buys Are the Epitome of Chic

I'm only interested in adding elegant pieces to my wardrobe. After scrolling through hundreds of new-in buys, these are the only pieces on my shopping list.

Collage of elegant dressed women for elegant winter shopping list
(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano @sylviemus_ @lornasymphony @thecarolinelin @annabelrosendahl)
Over the past few years, each new addition to my wardrobe has been guided by one single word: elegance. Whether building my capsule wardrobe or putting together a partywear look, my eyes are peeled for that specific silhouette, cut or shade that has an innately sophisticated edge. As our calendars fill up with all kinds of winter activities, end-of-year parties and securing (and wrapping) gifts, time is of the essence for everyone. So instead of trawling through the new-in sections for elegant inspiration, I figured I’d share my elegant winter shopping list directly with you.

Woman wears shearling coat with leather belt and gloves

(Image credit: @dawn.tan )

With the sudden drop in temperatures and a light brushing of snow in the air, my wardrobe has quickly shifted gears into winter mode. No longer will the light jackets or thin knits of autumn suffice; instead, they’re packed away for another year in favour of more substantial, warm winter offerings. But bundling up for the cold weather doesn’t have to come at the price of style. For me, it’s actually one of the chicest seasons to dress for. There’s a natural sophistication that comes from the flourish of a scarf, a pair of refined leather gloves, or a stylish coat that can make any outfit feel that much more put-together, and I’ve curated a concise shopping list of pieces that exude elegance from every angle.

Woman wears cream cardigan with scarf attachment, black skirt and black trousers

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen )

Whilst a few of the pieces on my wish list are primed for the winter season (think the cosiest hat or knit trousers), most can be layered up for the current cold weather and restyled throughout the year. Longevity is a key factor in any purchase, and you’ll find a thread of timelessness tying each piece together. Just for you, I’ve hunted down the cult bag that will still be a treasured investment piece in years to come, the most sumptuous cashmere knit you’ll pull out every time the temperatures dip, and sharp tailoring that will become a mainstay in your workwear and off-duty looks.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

