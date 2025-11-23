I'm Dreaming of an Elegant Winter Wardrobe—These New-In Buys Are the Epitome of Chic

Over the past few years, each new addition to my wardrobe has been guided by one single word: elegance. Whether building my capsule wardrobe or putting together a partywear look, my eyes are peeled for that specific silhouette, cut or shade that has an innately sophisticated edge. As our calendars fill up with all kinds of winter activities, end-of-year parties and securing (and wrapping) gifts, time is of the essence for everyone. So instead of trawling through the new-in sections for elegant inspiration, I figured I’d share my elegant winter shopping list directly with you.
With the sudden drop in temperatures and a light brushing of snow in the air, my wardrobe has quickly shifted gears into winter mode. No longer will the light jackets or thin knits of autumn suffice; instead, they’re packed away for another year in favour of more substantial, warm winter offerings. But bundling up for the cold weather doesn’t have to come at the price of style. For me, it’s actually one of the chicest seasons to dress for. There’s a natural sophistication that comes from the flourish of a scarf, a pair of refined leather gloves, or a stylish coat that can make any outfit feel that much more put-together, and I’ve curated a concise shopping list of pieces that exude elegance from every angle.
Whilst a few of the pieces on my wish list are primed for the winter season (think the cosiest hat or knit trousers), most can be layered up for the current cold weather and restyled throughout the year. Longevity is a key factor in any purchase, and you’ll find a thread of timelessness tying each piece together. Just for you, I’ve hunted down the cult bag that will still be a treasured investment piece in years to come, the most sumptuous cashmere knit you’ll pull out every time the temperatures dip, and sharp tailoring that will become a mainstay in your workwear and off-duty looks.
Shop My Elegant Winter Shopping List
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop's pieces are a masterclass in playing with proportion. The tailored and oversized fit of this coat is exquisite.
Whistles
Navy Alpaca Blend Funnel Knit
The textured finish of this knit along with the funnel neckline brings serious refinement to this understated piece.
ME+EM
Tapered Puddle Jean
The cut of these jeans is just so good.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
I've been eyeing up Gucci's beloved Giglio bag for months now, and the newly released leather styles have all my attention.
ACNE STUDIOS
Tie-Detailed Mohair and Wool-Blend Hood
Trust Acne Studios to bring a cosy and cute finish to winter looks.
LIBEROWE
Otto Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Jacket
The scoop neckline! The longline cut! The bouclé-tweed finish! Every detail of this jacket is incredibly elegant.
Isabel Marant
Galla Wrap Skirt
The first way I'll wear this is with a simple turtleneck knit and knee-high boots.
House of dagmar
Leather Slingback
A sleek slingback can bring instant elevation to any outfit.
RAILS
Roland Coat - Heather Umber
A distinct neckline can be a game-changer for a classic piece, and Rails has got is so right with the Roland coat.
LE KASHA
Fraga Spread-Collar Cashmere Cardigan
From tailoring to simple denim, this is the kind of cosy cashmere piece you'll reach for time and time again.
Reformation
Carolina Pant
Reformation's satin Gale trousers are my current fixation. Now, there's an added elegant twist with the lace trim.
COS
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
I always feel the most put-together when I have a pair of smooth leather gloves in tow.
RIXO
Amari - Black
The pretty party dress you'll come back to year after year. Plus, it comes in petite lengths and an array of patterns and colourways.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather
I've spotted so many stylish people carrying this exact bag, and every time I'm impressed by the sophisticated appeal.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Suit Trousers in Navy
When in doubt, look to smart tailoring to bring instant polish.
Hush
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
Dressed down with simple jeans, or accompanying a sleek satin skirt and mules, you'll find so many ways to restyle this soft cashmere jumper.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Astaire Loafer in New Amber
These loafers live rent free in my mind.
Toteme
Double-Knit Cape Knit Black
I'm taking styling inspiration straight from Toteme and pairing this knit with a simple shirt and tailored trousers.
COS
Sculpted Tote Bag - Suede
Spacious, smooth and ready to be filled with all your daily essentials, and more.
LEEM
Wide-Leg High-Rise Knitted Trousers
On the coolest days, rely on a knitted co-ord in a refined shade.
