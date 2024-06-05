I Tried On The Most Versatile Summer Blouse—4 Ways I'm Styling It Now

Florrie Alexander
By
published

One aspect of my job that I take very seriously is trying on pieces for you, so you can get an idea of how they hang, fit, feel and more even before they arrive on your doorstep. I like to think that this adds a thoughtfulness to your shopping and a real insight into the new addition to your wardrobe. On a recent trip to explore what's on offer on the high streets, I came upon a top that you, our dear readers, had suggested for me. Not directly, but we have insights into shopping trends and habits meaning we can see what your personal recommendations are, too. As such a stylish bunch, I headed straight for Rixo to try out the Maribelle blouse that has been a consistent seller throughout the month. From me to you, thank you.

Woman in dressing room wears black blouse and black tailored trousers.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Featuring delicate lace detailing, sweet button closures and a pretty oversized collar, I can see why you, our dear readers, have deemed this a stand-out piece. It has the innate boho feel that's present in so many of Rixo's pieces, and if you've had a look at our runway reports and general fashion updates too, you'll be well aware of the fact that bohemian styles are back in a big way. In part, due to Chemena Kamali's show-stopping Chloé collection that left the fashion world in awe, along with the timing of summer's approach that always sees dainty details rising to the surface once more. All in all, this blouse is perfectly primed for the summer months.

Woman in dressing room wears black blouse, black tailored trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Made of 100% cotton, the lightness of the material is an immediate winner for both the warmest summer days, and those that feature grey skies and occasional drizzle. As far as the UK weather goes, finding a top that does both is a real feat. The v-neckline hits just right to show off your staple neckline, and the elastic cuffs make for a frilled cuff that looks great at wrist length or pushed up for a more relaxed feel. As it comes in both white and black, it can seamlessly blend with all other shades in your wardrobe, too. Whilst I tried this on with tailored trousers I'd been wearing, I can easily see this featuring in various summertime outfits, with slip skirts, jeans, shorts and plenty more, and to prove it I've built 4 summer outfits below.

Keep scrolling to shop Rixo's Maribelle blouse, and 4 ways I'm wearing it right now.

4 WAYS TO WEAR THE RIXO MARIBELLE BLOUSE

1. For Shopping Trips

Collage of shirt, jeans, bag, ballet flats and earrings

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Maribelle - Ivory
Rixo
Maribelle - Ivory

Light, airy, and ready to add a boho edge to your summer looks.

90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Agolde is known for excellent denim.

Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather

The Row has restocked Margaux's, but they're destined to move quickly.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat

Keep the sweet details going with a pair of classic bow ballet flats.

2. For Evenings Out

Collage of shirt, bag, shoes, slip skirt, red lipstick

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Maribelle - Black
Rixo
Maribelle - Black

Available in sizes 6 to 26.

Leopard skirt
M&S Collection
Animal Print Maxi Slip Skirt

If there's one print set to run through summer and autumn, it's leopard print.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Black Smooth

This will never go out of style.

Leather Mules
COS
Leather Mules

Understated with a premium feel is what COS does best.

M.a.cximal Silky Matte Lipstick 3.5g
MAC
M.a.cximal Silky Matte Lipstick 3.5g

I always finish an evening look with a bold red lip.

3. For Park Picnics

Collage of shirt, linen trousers, basket bag, sandals and earrings

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Maribelle - Ivory
Rixo
Maribelle - Ivory

There's so many pretty details, to the slight flounce hem to the squared collar.

Loose Linen Trousers - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Trousers Dark Blue

Navy always feels elevated.

Panier Small Bag in Raffia
Saint Laurent
Panier Small Bag in Raffia

Basket season comes around each year, making this chic summer companion a wise investment.

Penny Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Penny Leather Sandals

Simple, sleek and seriously chic.

Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings

A pair of chic hoops you'll rely on for years.

4. For the Office

Collage of shirt, bag, flat shoes, linen skirt and sunglasses

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Maribelle - Black
Rixo
Maribelle - Black

If you want more coverage from the last front, just add a tank top underneath.

Faithfull The Brand Linen Skirt
Faithfull The Brand
Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt

Skirts are big news this summer.

Cyme - Textured Camel
Polène
Cyme - Textured Camel

If you're looking for a work tote that combines practicality and style, look no further.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

Another piece I've tried and tested, these are seriously comfortable.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

