I Tried On The Most Versatile Summer Blouse—4 Ways I'm Styling It Now

One aspect of my job that I take very seriously is trying on pieces for you, so you can get an idea of how they hang, fit, feel and more even before they arrive on your doorstep. I like to think that this adds a thoughtfulness to your shopping and a real insight into the new addition to your wardrobe. On a recent trip to explore what's on offer on the high streets, I came upon a top that you, our dear readers, had suggested for me. Not directly, but we have insights into shopping trends and habits meaning we can see what your personal recommendations are, too. As such a stylish bunch, I headed straight for Rixo to try out the Maribelle blouse that has been a consistent seller throughout the month. From me to you, thank you.

Featuring delicate lace detailing, sweet button closures and a pretty oversized collar, I can see why you, our dear readers, have deemed this a stand-out piece. It has the innate boho feel that's present in so many of Rixo's pieces, and if you've had a look at our runway reports and general fashion updates too, you'll be well aware of the fact that bohemian styles are back in a big way. In part, due to Chemena Kamali's show-stopping Chloé collection that left the fashion world in awe, along with the timing of summer's approach that always sees dainty details rising to the surface once more. All in all, this blouse is perfectly primed for the summer months.

Made of 100% cotton, the lightness of the material is an immediate winner for both the warmest summer days, and those that feature grey skies and occasional drizzle. As far as the UK weather goes, finding a top that does both is a real feat. The v-neckline hits just right to show off your staple neckline, and the elastic cuffs make for a frilled cuff that looks great at wrist length or pushed up for a more relaxed feel. As it comes in both white and black, it can seamlessly blend with all other shades in your wardrobe, too. Whilst I tried this on with tailored trousers I'd been wearing, I can easily see this featuring in various summertime outfits, with slip skirts, jeans, shorts and plenty more, and to prove it I've built 4 summer outfits below.

Keep scrolling to shop Rixo's Maribelle blouse, and 4 ways I'm wearing it right now.

4 WAYS TO WEAR THE RIXO MARIBELLE BLOUSE

1. For Shopping Trips

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Rixo Maribelle - Ivory £145 SHOP NOW Light, airy, and ready to add a boho edge to your summer looks.

Agolde 90's Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Agolde is known for excellent denim.

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather £4810 SHOP NOW The Row has restocked Margaux's, but they're destined to move quickly.

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat £142 SHOP NOW Keep the sweet details going with a pair of classic bow ballet flats.

2. For Evenings Out

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Rixo Maribelle - Black £145 SHOP NOW Available in sizes 6 to 26.

M&S Collection Animal Print Maxi Slip Skirt £35 SHOP NOW If there's one print set to run through summer and autumn, it's leopard print.

DeMellier The Tokyo Black Smooth £345 SHOP NOW This will never go out of style.

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW Understated with a premium feel is what COS does best.

MAC M.a.cximal Silky Matte Lipstick 3.5g £25 SHOP NOW I always finish an evening look with a bold red lip.

3. For Park Picnics

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Rixo Maribelle - Ivory £145 SHOP NOW There's so many pretty details, to the slight flounce hem to the squared collar.

Arket Loose Linen Trousers Dark Blue £87 SHOP NOW Navy always feels elevated.

Saint Laurent Panier Small Bag in Raffia £1255 SHOP NOW Basket season comes around each year, making this chic summer companion a wise investment.

Aeyde Penny Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW Simple, sleek and seriously chic.

Missoma Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings £95 SHOP NOW A pair of chic hoops you'll rely on for years.

4. For the Office

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Rixo Maribelle - Black £145 SHOP NOW If you want more coverage from the last front, just add a tank top underneath.

Faithfull The Brand Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt £209 SHOP NOW Skirts are big news this summer.

Polène Cyme - Textured Camel £380 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a work tote that combines practicality and style, look no further.