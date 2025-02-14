Seasoned writers always have a bank of words that they avoid using—words that they don't like using in their work for one reason or another. For me, the word "cool" sits on that list. In theory I take no issue with the word itself—it can be especially helpful in this industry where I use words and phrases like "trend" and "stylish" interchangeably—but what I do have a problem with is just how overused it is. I myself use it all the time—to a friend I might say, "your new cow print shoes are so cool" or "that piece of art you've chosen is so cool". It's a compliment after all and I love paying compliments.

Professionally, however, I've seen it thrown around in headlines and articles all too often that it has lost much of its impact. That said, there is a time and a place where the word "cool" really is justified, and I'd say the following slew 2025 outfits are definitely that.

Many of us are still trying to get our style on track for the year ahead—I know I'm still reluctant to assemble an outfit that goes beyond my favourite jeans or leggings, a cosy wool jumper, chunky socks and either my trusty Birkenstock Bostons for indoor wear or my simple black leather knee boots for outwith. It's because of this that I found myself in need of some much needed outfit inspiration, especially ahead of what's set to be a very busy Fashion Month. So I went looking for just that.

What I found was the way people are getting dressed for spring 2025 is so darn cool, it's hard to think of another way to describe it. In fact, it's almost indescribable. Instead, let me tell you about one of the looks I've found. It's someone wearing brown slingback heels and matching wide-leg trousers. Sounds chic right? Throw in the addition of a canvas barn jacket and it enters cool territory.

Below I've assembled seven outfits that have a particular attribute that makes them indisputably cool. Interested in seeing them? I thought you might be...

7 Cool Outfits to Try in 2025

1. Barn Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Slingbacks

Style Notes: This is indeed the look I was referencing above and I have to assume that seeing it for yourself cements why I've deemed it as being cool. Where a more formal looking cropped wool jacket or blazer would have looked perfectly chic, by opting for a more casual barn jacket, this look is made much more fashion forward.

Shop the Look:

COS Leather-Collar Field Jacket £200 SHOP NOW

MÉTIER + Fernando Jorge Ease Embellished Suede Clutch £1490 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW

2. Leather Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Layered Belts

Style Notes: There's not just one piece contributing to the overall cool ranking of this look—there's two at play. Can you guess what they are? If you said the leather jacket as one of your answers, I hate to break it to you but that's not it. They might have connotations but, as far as 2025 is concerned, it's the pleated midi skirt that checks off one of the cool boxes. The other? The strategically placed layered leather belts.

Shop the Look:

We The Free Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket £648 SHOP NOW

LOULOU DE SAISON Homere Cashmere Sweater £405 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Benny Leather Belt £390 SHOP NOW

River Island Grey Pleated Midaxi Skirt £45 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Brooklyn Knee Boot 50 £1325 SHOP NOW

3. Blazer + Horseshoe Jeans + Heeled Boots

Style Notes: When it comes to assembling an outfit, a blazer, jumper, jeans and boots will never fail you. However, you might think it's the blazer that gives this outfit its cool edge. You're not wrong but, for me, it's the on-trend arch jeans that help to set this look apart from the rest you'll see on the streets. And what's cooler than that?

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW

ZARA Soft Plain Knit Sweater £33 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Ankle Boots With Kitten Heel £90 SHOP NOW

4. Faux Fur Coat + Double Denim + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Sticking with jeans for a moment, I have a lot of time for the Canadian Tuxedo (the widely-known term for wearing denim on the top half as well as the bottom). I'm a Canadian citizen and feel patriotic whenever I wear the duo. This look is cool, no doubt about it, but it's the addition of black trainers (i.e. one of the biggest trainer trends of 2025) pictured here that puts this outfit into a whole other category of cool.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Belted Faux Fur Coat £195 SHOP NOW

Levi's Essential Lightweight Western Shirt £75 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

5. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Leopard Boots

Style Notes: Skirts are proving just as integral to 2025's fashion agenda as they were the year prior but it's now that I'm seeing more impressive skirt looks than ever. As people have gotten more confident in wearing them, we're now seeing new ways of styling them come through. My favourite? This elevated satin skirt which has been paired with but some very cool leopard print boots.

Shop the Look:

ARCH4 Islington Cashmere Sweater £695 SHOP NOW

Azora Gold Hammered Portrait Pendant Necklace £95 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The New York Tote in Mocha Suede and Mocha Smooth £495 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £498 SHOP NOW

6. Coat + Shorts + Sheer Tights

Style Notes: The unexpectedness of seeing someone wearing shorts at this time of year is enough to secure this look's place on my cool outfits for 2025 list. The sheer tights, bowling-style bag and long coat only further cement it.

Shop the Look:

COS Checked Utility Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW

Intimately Last Time Cami £24 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Leather Beau Bag £2700 SHOP NOW

Autograph 3pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights £10 SHOP NOW

8. Shirt + Sheer Skirt + East-West Bag

Style Notes: Sheer skirts are going to be a big trend this year, but they have been around for a while already. The key to making them look the 2025 part lies in the styling. Personally. I think this outfit featuring an oversized Oxford shirt is endlessly chic. That and the addition of the east-west shaped bag keeps it feeling extra current.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Cotton Oxford Shirt £26 SHOP NOW

Eastside Mini Bowling Bag - Leather £95 SHOP NOW

Simone Rocha Sheer Pencil Skirt £225 SHOP NOW