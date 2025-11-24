Kate Middleton’s Sleek, Timeless Handbag Rarely Goes on Sale—Now It’s 20% Off for Black Friday

Kate Middleton’s go-to handbag is the Aspinal Mayfair. Here’s why this royal-approved classic is worth the investment.

Kate Middleton wearing Mayfair bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to everyday elegance, Kate Middleton has a quiet formula, at the heart of which sits beautifully crafted top-handle bags. Whether she’s wearing tailored cigarette trousers, straight-leg denim or one of her refined knit dresses, the Princess of Wales almost always completes the look with a minimal, structured leather accessory carried neatly in hand. Her enduring favourite? Aspinal of London’s Mayfair which is now in the Black Friday sale.

With its full-grain leather finish, sculpted silhouette and signature shield-lock clasp, the Mayfair in midi has long been one of Kate’s most reliable style signatures. She returns to it time and again—most often in classic black or cream—pairing it with everything from vivid, red tailoring to polished blazer dresses and elevated co-ords. The effect is always the same: poised, timeless, unmistakably put-together. And she’s in good company. The Mayfair has also earned favour among the fashion-minded, spotted on Gigi Hadid, J.Lo and Simone Ashley, further cementing its status as a modern icon.

Kate Middleton Mayfair bag

Kate wearing the Aspinal Mayfair Handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, this heritage handbag is priced at a weighty £695, but in a rare Black Friday twist, the royal-beloved bag is now 20% off, with the large and mini versions landing at £650 and £440 respectively—a compelling moment to invest in a forever accessory.

Shop Kate Middleton's Aspinal Handbag This Black Friday

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸