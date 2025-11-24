Kate Middleton’s Sleek, Timeless Handbag Rarely Goes on Sale—Now It’s 20% Off for Black Friday

When it comes to everyday elegance, Kate Middleton has a quiet formula, at the heart of which sits beautifully crafted top-handle bags. Whether she’s wearing tailored cigarette trousers, straight-leg denim or one of her refined knit dresses, the Princess of Wales almost always completes the look with a minimal, structured leather accessory carried neatly in hand. Her enduring favourite? Aspinal of London’s Mayfair which is now in the Black Friday sale.
With its full-grain leather finish, sculpted silhouette and signature shield-lock clasp, the Mayfair in midi has long been one of Kate’s most reliable style signatures. She returns to it time and again—most often in classic black or cream—pairing it with everything from vivid, red tailoring to polished blazer dresses and elevated co-ords. The effect is always the same: poised, timeless, unmistakably put-together. And she’s in good company. The Mayfair has also earned favour among the fashion-minded, spotted on Gigi Hadid, J.Lo and Simone Ashley, further cementing its status as a modern icon.
Typically, this heritage handbag is priced at a weighty £695, but in a rare Black Friday twist, the royal-beloved bag is now 20% off, with the large and mini versions landing at £650 and £440 respectively—a compelling moment to invest in a forever accessory.
Shop Kate Middleton's Aspinal Handbag This Black Friday
Aspinal of London
Mayfair Black Patent Croc
The black patent-croc Mayfair is the definition of timeless polish. Its high-shine finish and sculpted silhouette give it that quietly commanding look, while the gold shield-lock clasp adds just the right amount of heritage detail.
Aspinal of London
Mayfair Merlot Patent Croc
The deep berry tone feels rich and luxurious. Paired with neutrals, camel coats or evening tailoring, it brings warmth and depth to any winter wardrobe.
Aspinal of London
Mayfair Evergreen Patent Croc
The evergreen iteration channels a more fashion-forward energy. With its forest-green gloss and croc-embossed texture, it offers a cool, modern alternative to the usual neutrals while still feeling incredibly wearable.
Aspinal of London
Mayfair Blue Patent Croc
Slightly softer than black but no less classic, this shade adds dimension to monochrome outfits and tailoring.
Aspinal of London
Ivory Patent Croc
Sophisticated and versatile, the ivory patent-croc Mayfair has that crisp, clean finish Scandi dressers adore.
