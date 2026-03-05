I Tried H&M’s Expensive-Looking Spring Studio Collection—5 Pieces Destined to Sell Out First

As a shopping editor, high-street studio collections are the ones I wait for with the most anticipation each season—and H&M’s is always top of the list. Sitting a step above the brand’s core offering, the Studio line consistently feels more elevated, with thoughtful details like sculptural draping, ruching, cut-outs and considered proportions that immediately set it apart. The colour palette tends to feel more intentional, the tailoring sharper and the silhouettes just that little bit more fashion-forward.
While H&M Studio rarely disappoints, this season’s drop feels particularly strong. The outerwear alone deserves a moment. Spring jackets are the undeniable MVP, with the brand hitting several of the season’s most exciting silhouettes. The Peplum Leather Jacket, which Florrie styled beautifully with the Bow Mesh Skirt feels fresh and architectural, while the Leather Bomber Jacket in deep burgundy, which I paired with the darted trousers, adds a richer, more polished edge. In short, the jacket selection alone makes this collection worth a look.
True to form, H&M also delivers on denim. Although the collection features just one style, the Baggy Low-Rise Jeans absolutely earn their place. The relaxed wide-leg silhouette feels current yet wearable, and the lightweight denim makes them perfect for spring through early autumn. Elsewhere, the dresses feel just as compelling. From ruched floral styles with subtle cut-outs to cinched-waist silhouettes, the designs feel fresh without tipping into overly trend-led territory, while the tailoring remains one of the collection’s strongest pillars.
Keep scrolling to shop H&M Spring/Summer Studio Collection.
Shop H&M's Spring/Summer Studio Collection 2026
1. Peplum Jacket
Peplum Leather Jacket
Whilst I always imagine spring to be bright, sunny days, the reality is that the weather doesn't always hold up its side of the bargain. On those days, it's time to call upon a leather jacket, and H&M's new style is my favourite yet. The bold funnel-collar was the instant draw, a small design detail that makes a serious impact. H&M shows off its design prowess with the sculpted silhouette that an be adjusted with side tabs to create a more relaxed or form fitting look
2. Butter Yellow Shirt + Jeans
Cotton Poplin Shirt
A sunnier, more Scandinavian take on the classic white shirt, this cotton poplin style in soft butter yellow brings a fresh twist to everyday tailoring. crisp fabric holds its shape beautifully, while the slightly oversized fit gives it that effortless air that Scandi brands do so well.
Baggy Low Jeans
The idea of wearing jeans as the weather warms once filled me with dread—until I tried H&M’s baggy low-rise pair. Thanks to their lightweight fabric and fluid drape, they feel almost closer to tailored trousers than traditional denim. Relaxed, modern and surprisingly comfortable, they’re exactly the kind of easy style you’ll wear from now through early summer.
3. Pink Jumper + Jeans
Mohair-Blend Jumper
Even the most dedicated minimalists will find themselves drawn to this soft pink knit. The shade sits so close to our treasured neutrals that it will swiftly find its place in our outfits, updating our colour palettes for the new season. Along with the pale pink colour, I was drawn to the shape of this knit. The relaxed shape with bold, wide sleeves feel feel intentionally effortless. Trust me, this will become the reliable layer you wear or throw over your shoulders all spring and summer (and beyond).
Baggy Low Jeans
If you're planning on updating denim for spring, this is the way to do it. First, refresh the shade with a soft pink infusion that is close enough to white to take its place. Next, look to the silhouette. The wide leg shape is comfortable, bold and a truly timeless cut. Finally, look to the finer details. For this pair, it's the absence of a regular denim waistband, cut low to sit neatly on the hips and instantly rejuvenate spring outfits.
4. Leather Bomber Jacket + Trousers
Leather Bomber Jacket
Contrary to popular belief, burgundy still has a firm place in a spring wardrobe. The rich tone adds depth to lighter outfits, while the cropped leather bomber silhouette keeps things feeling modern. Throw it over denim, pair it with tailoring or wear it as your go-to light jacket during the transitional months.
Wool-Blend Tailored Trousers
I’ve always had a soft spot for great tailoring, particularly when it comes to trousers. With subtle darts, soft pleats and a wide-leg silhouette, this pair strikes the perfect balance between polished and relaxed. One small note: they run slightly long, so if you’re petite, consider styling them with a slingback heel or sleek boot.
Printed T-Shirt
A floral graphic tee might not be the first thing that comes to mind for a Studio collection, but this one feels refreshingly modern. Wear it casually with denim or layer it under dresses and tailoring for an easy, slightly unexpected evening look.
5. Sweater Vest + Skirt
Alpaca-Blend Sweater Vest
Whilst the days are set to warm up, we'll still be relying on our knitwear for a little longer, especially versatile vest styles. On cooler days, layer with a long top underneath, or at the height of summer, wear simply with bare arms. As a minimalist, the easiest way to start embracing colour is with a co-ord. The matching set offers an instant outfit that is already made to go perfectly with eachother. Then from there, you can disperse the separate pieces throughout your wardrobe.
Bow-Detail Mesh Skirt
The return of the skirt is underway with spring's arrival. To celebrate its return, H&M has applied a soft green lacquer, leaning into the incoming bright days of the new season. The fitted silhouette of the midi skirt is in keeping with the key trends we spotted on the runways with a sweet preppy touch through the bow details. The finish of the skirt is semi sheer, with a short and longer layer, adding to the romantic feel of the skirt. The first way I'll wear this is with the matching vest, but beyond I imagine dressing it down with a T-shirt and sandals or taking to evening with a silk top and mules.