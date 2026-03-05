I Tried H&M’s Expensive-Looking Spring Studio Collection—5 Pieces Destined to Sell Out First

Elevated tailoring, sculptural silhouettes and standout spring jackets—H&M Studio’s latest drop proves high-street fashion can feel expensive.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
H&amp;M Studio
(Image credit: @marinaavraam @florriealexander)
Jump to category:

As a shopping editor, high-street studio collections are the ones I wait for with the most anticipation each season—and H&M’s is always top of the list. Sitting a step above the brand’s core offering, the Studio line consistently feels more elevated, with thoughtful details like sculptural draping, ruching, cut-outs and considered proportions that immediately set it apart. The colour palette tends to feel more intentional, the tailoring sharper and the silhouettes just that little bit more fashion-forward.

While H&M Studio rarely disappoints, this season’s drop feels particularly strong. The outerwear alone deserves a moment. Spring jackets are the undeniable MVP, with the brand hitting several of the season’s most exciting silhouettes. The Peplum Leather Jacket, which Florrie styled beautifully with the Bow Mesh Skirt feels fresh and architectural, while the Leather Bomber Jacket in deep burgundy, which I paired with the darted trousers, adds a richer, more polished edge. In short, the jacket selection alone makes this collection worth a look.

True to form, H&M also delivers on denim. Although the collection features just one style, the Baggy Low-Rise Jeans absolutely earn their place. The relaxed wide-leg silhouette feels current yet wearable, and the lightweight denim makes them perfect for spring through early autumn. Elsewhere, the dresses feel just as compelling. From ruched floral styles with subtle cut-outs to cinched-waist silhouettes, the designs feel fresh without tipping into overly trend-led territory, while the tailoring remains one of the collection’s strongest pillars.

Keep scrolling to shop H&M Spring/Summer Studio Collection.

Shop H&M's Spring/Summer Studio Collection 2026

1. Peplum Jacket

Florrie wearing H&amp;amp;M studio

Florrie wearing the Leather Peplum Jacket.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

2. Butter Yellow Shirt + Jeans

H&amp;amp;M Studio

Marina wearing the Yellow Poplin Shirt and Baggy-Low Jeans.

(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

3. Pink Jumper + Jeans

Florrie wearing H&amp;amp;M studio

Florrie wearing the Mohair-Blend Jumper and Baggy-Low Jeans in pink.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

4. Leather Bomber Jacket + Trousers

Marina wearing the H&amp;amp;M bomber jacket

Marina wearing the Leather Bomber Jacket, Tailored Trousers and Printed T-Shirt.

(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

5. Sweater Vest + Skirt

HM Studio

Florrie wearing the Sweater Vest and Mesh Skirt.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)