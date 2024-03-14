I Spot New "It" Bags for Sport—4 That Are Dominating Street Style Right Now

There's nothing I love more than scouting out a new It bag, mostly because I’m so picky when I shop for anything that, when I finally settle on a new piece of arm candy, I do so only when I know I’m going to wear it over and over again. We can all agree that there’s something magical about spotting that next cult bag—the one that effortlessly elevates any outfit and becomes a staple among the fashion set—but what happens when you find four? After spending hours scouring street-style shots from the past month from fashion capitals around the globe, these standout bags have emerged as the undeniable new favourites. Meet the Bottega Veneta Hop, Loewe Squeeze, Miu Miu Wander, and Toteme T-Lock.

In a sea of ever-changing trends, these four bags have solidified their place as the must-have accessories of the moment but, if you ask me, they also have hallmarks of staying-power too. Whether you opt for the timeless allure of the Bottega Veneta Hop, the playful charm of the Loewe Squeeze, the adventurous spirit of the Miu Miu Wander, or the understated elegance of the Toteme T-Lock, one thing's for certain: These are all destined to become wardrobe staples for fashion enthusiasts this year.

Scroll on to discover this new illustrious crop of cult bags for 2024 and beyond.

4 CULT BAGS I'VE SEEN ALL OVER THE STREET-STYLE SET IN 2024

1. THE BOTTEGA VENETA HOP BAG

First up is the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag, a symbol of modern luxury with its sleek lines and distinctive woven texture. This minimalist masterpiece has been spotted gracing the arms of trendsetters from Paris to Milan, adding an air of understated sophistication to every ensemble.

Shop the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag:

BOTTEGA VENETA Hop Small Intrecciato Leather Tote £2240 SHOP NOW The colour alone does it for me.

BOTTEGA VENETA Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote £3140 SHOP NOW It doesn't get any more chic than a chocolate bag to add to your roster.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato-Weave Medium Leather Hobo Bag £2240 SHOP NOW Simply put: it's just stunning.

BOTTEGA VENETA Large Hop Intrecciato Suede Shoulder Bag £3140 SHOP NOW It's giving spring.

2. THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG

The Loewe Squeeze Bag, a playful yet elegant creation that has captured the hearts of fashion people in Paris and New York alike. Its unique shape and tactile appeal make it a standout accessory, effortlessly blending whimsy with refinement. Whether carried as a clutch or worn crossbody, the Squeeze Bag is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Shop the Loewe Squeeze Bag:

LOEWE Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag £3350 SHOP NOW It get three thumbs up from us.

LOEWE Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote £2950 SHOP NOW I just bought this colour and now I'll be getting major use out of it for years to come.

Loewe Medium Leather Squeeze Top-Handle Bag £3350 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I saw it.

Loewe Small Leather Squeeze Top-Handle Bag £2950 SHOP NOW It's slowly becoming an editor favourite bag.

3. THE MIU MIU WANDER BAG

Moving on to the Miu Miu Wander, a whimsical delight that embodies the spirit of wanderlust and adventure. With its vibrant colors, eclectic prints, and charming embellishments, this bag is a true statement piece that exudes youthful energy and joie de vivre. Seen on the streets of London and New York, the Wander is a must-have for those who dare to embrace their inner free spirit.

Shop the Miu Miu Wander Bag:

Miu Miu Black Matelassé Leather Mini Bag £1456 SHOP NOW The bag is showing no signs of going away any time soon and honestly, we don't mind.

Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW The nude is a classic to covet.

Miu Miu Wander Mini Matelassé Shoulder Bag £1450 SHOP NOW We can never say no to a green version.

Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag £1840 SHOP NOW A fashion set staple.

4. THE TOTEME T-LOCK BAG

Last but certainly not least is the Toteme T-Lock; a study in Scandinavian chic and understated elegance. With its clean lines, minimalist design, and iconic T-shaped hardware, this bag is the epitome of modern sophistication. Whether paired with tailored separates or casual denim, the T-Lock Bag adds a touch of effortless polish to any look.

Shop the Toteme T-Lock Bag:

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag £1070 SHOP NOW A classic in the making

TOTEME T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1070 SHOP NOW I mean why not?

TOTEME T-Lock Suede Clutch £750 SHOP NOW Is adding the clutch along with the bag too much? We think not.