I Spot New "It" Bags for Sport—4 That Are Dominating Street Style Right Now
There's nothing I love more than scouting out a new It bag, mostly because I’m so picky when I shop for anything that, when I finally settle on a new piece of arm candy, I do so only when I know I’m going to wear it over and over again. We can all agree that there’s something magical about spotting that next cult bag—the one that effortlessly elevates any outfit and becomes a staple among the fashion set—but what happens when you find four? After spending hours scouring street-style shots from the past month from fashion capitals around the globe, these standout bags have emerged as the undeniable new favourites. Meet the Bottega Veneta Hop, Loewe Squeeze, Miu Miu Wander, and Toteme T-Lock.
In a sea of ever-changing trends, these four bags have solidified their place as the must-have accessories of the moment but, if you ask me, they also have hallmarks of staying-power too. Whether you opt for the timeless allure of the Bottega Veneta Hop, the playful charm of the Loewe Squeeze, the adventurous spirit of the Miu Miu Wander, or the understated elegance of the Toteme T-Lock, one thing's for certain: These are all destined to become wardrobe staples for fashion enthusiasts this year.
Scroll on to discover this new illustrious crop of cult bags for 2024 and beyond.
4 CULT BAGS I'VE SEEN ALL OVER THE STREET-STYLE SET IN 2024
1. THE BOTTEGA VENETA HOP BAG
First up is the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag, a symbol of modern luxury with its sleek lines and distinctive woven texture. This minimalist masterpiece has been spotted gracing the arms of trendsetters from Paris to Milan, adding an air of understated sophistication to every ensemble.
Shop the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag:
It doesn't get any more chic than a chocolate bag to add to your roster.
2. THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG
The Loewe Squeeze Bag, a playful yet elegant creation that has captured the hearts of fashion people in Paris and New York alike. Its unique shape and tactile appeal make it a standout accessory, effortlessly blending whimsy with refinement. Whether carried as a clutch or worn crossbody, the Squeeze Bag is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.
Shop the Loewe Squeeze Bag:
It get three thumbs up from us.
I just bought this colour and now I'll be getting major use out of it for years to come.
I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I saw it.
3. THE MIU MIU WANDER BAG
Moving on to the Miu Miu Wander, a whimsical delight that embodies the spirit of wanderlust and adventure. With its vibrant colors, eclectic prints, and charming embellishments, this bag is a true statement piece that exudes youthful energy and joie de vivre. Seen on the streets of London and New York, the Wander is a must-have for those who dare to embrace their inner free spirit.
Shop the Miu Miu Wander Bag:
The bag is showing no signs of going away any time soon and honestly, we don't mind.
4. THE TOTEME T-LOCK BAG
Last but certainly not least is the Toteme T-Lock; a study in Scandinavian chic and understated elegance. With its clean lines, minimalist design, and iconic T-shaped hardware, this bag is the epitome of modern sophistication. Whether paired with tailored separates or casual denim, the T-Lock Bag adds a touch of effortless polish to any look.