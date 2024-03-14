I Spot New "It" Bags for Sport—4 That Are Dominating Street Style Right Now

By Humaa Hussain
published

There's nothing I love more than scouting out a new It bag, mostly because I’m so picky when I shop for anything that, when I finally settle on a new piece of arm candy, I do so only when I know I’m going to wear it over and over again. We can all agree that there’s something magical about spotting that next cult bag—the one that effortlessly elevates any outfit and becomes a staple among the fashion set—but what happens when you find four? After spending hours scouring street-style shots from the past month from fashion capitals around the globe, these standout bags have emerged as the undeniable new favourites. Meet the Bottega Veneta Hop, Loewe Squeeze, Miu Miu Wander, and Toteme T-Lock.

In a sea of ever-changing trends, these four bags have solidified their place as the must-have accessories of the moment but, if you ask me, they also have hallmarks of staying-power too. Whether you opt for the timeless allure of the Bottega Veneta Hop, the playful charm of the Loewe Squeeze, the adventurous spirit of the Miu Miu Wander, or the understated elegance of the Toteme T-Lock, one thing's for certain: These are all destined to become wardrobe staples for fashion enthusiasts this year.

Scroll on to discover this new illustrious crop of cult bags for 2024 and beyond.

4 CULT BAGS I'VE SEEN ALL OVER THE STREET-STYLE SET IN 2024

1. THE BOTTEGA VENETA HOP BAG

First up is the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag, a symbol of modern luxury with its sleek lines and distinctive woven texture. This minimalist masterpiece has been spotted gracing the arms of trendsetters from Paris to Milan, adding an air of understated sophistication to every ensemble.

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Shop the Bottega Veneta Hop Bag:

Hop Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Hop Small Intrecciato Leather Tote

The colour alone does it for me.

Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote

It doesn't get any more chic than a chocolate bag to add to your roster.

Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato-Weave Medium Leather Hobo Bag

Simply put: it's just stunning.

Large Hop Intrecciato Suede Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Large Hop Intrecciato Suede Shoulder Bag

It's giving spring.

2. THE LOEWE SQUEEZE BAG

The Loewe Squeeze Bag, a playful yet elegant creation that has captured the hearts of fashion people in Paris and New York alike. Its unique shape and tactile appeal make it a standout accessory, effortlessly blending whimsy with refinement. Whether carried as a clutch or worn crossbody, the Squeeze Bag is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Shop the Loewe Squeeze Bag:

Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag

It get three thumbs up from us.

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
LOEWE
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

I just bought this colour and now I'll be getting major use out of it for years to come.

Loewe
Medium Leather Squeeze Top-Handle Bag

I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I saw it.

Loewe
Small Leather Squeeze Top-Handle Bag

It's slowly becoming an editor favourite bag.

3. THE MIU MIU WANDER BAG

Moving on to the Miu Miu Wander, a whimsical delight that embodies the spirit of wanderlust and adventure. With its vibrant colors, eclectic prints, and charming embellishments, this bag is a true statement piece that exudes youthful energy and joie de vivre. Seen on the streets of London and New York, the Wander is a must-have for those who dare to embrace their inner free spirit.

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Shop the Miu Miu Wander Bag:

Black Matelassé Leather Mini Bag
Miu Miu
Black Matelassé Leather Mini Bag

The bag is showing no signs of going away any time soon and honestly, we don't mind.

Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag

The nude is a classic to covet.

Wander Mini Matelassé Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Wander Mini Matelassé Shoulder Bag

We can never say no to a green version.

Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Wander Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag

A fashion set staple.

4. THE TOTEME T-LOCK BAG

Last but certainly not least is the Toteme T-Lock; a study in Scandinavian chic and understated elegance. With its clean lines, minimalist design, and iconic T-shaped hardware, this bag is the epitome of modern sophistication. Whether paired with tailored separates or casual denim, the T-Lock Bag adds a touch of effortless polish to any look.

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Shop the Toteme T-Lock Bag:

T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag

A classic in the making

T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

I mean why not?

T-Lock Suede Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Suede Clutch

Is adding the clutch along with the bag too much? We think not.

Womens Toteme Black Leather T-Lock Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk
TOTEME
Womens Toteme Black Leather T-Lock Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk

Oh and it comes in the natural black leather–sold.

Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor
