5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week

All of a sudden, Fashion Month has been and gone and I'm once again topped up with styling inspiration to last me until September. Across New York, London, Milan and Paris I spotted new-season cult buys, emerging trends and enduring staples that have rocketed to the top of my wish list.

Whilst I'll sift through street style images with a fine comb, there's really only one item I'm paying attention to, and that's the shoes. Ever-inspired by the street style set, I couldn't help but inspect the shoe trends beloved by the French fashion crowd this season. From new-seasons silhouettes to tried and true staples, these are the five shoe trends that were everywhere this Paris Fashion Week.

6 SHOE TRENDS FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TO TRY

1. OVER THE KNEE BOOTS

Style Notes: Whilst the London and New York crowds favoured sporty trainers and neat mary janes, in Paris more was more and the style set embraced the thigh-highs. Wearing them with black leggings and playful minis the dramatic boot is the emerging shoe trend I'm backing for the cooler months.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Over-The-Knee Boots £75 SHOP NOW Style over leggings or with a bold mini skirt.

Paris Texas Stiletto 85 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots £750 SHOP NOW The supple suede fabric will mould to your foot with wear.

Jimmy Choo Cycas Leather Knee-High Boots £1490 SHOP NOW The sculpted stiletto heel adds a point of interest to these refined boots.

2. LUXE LOAFERS

Style Notes: Consistently favouring classic silhouettes and timeless buys, French women were styling loafers en mass this Fashion Week. From elegant leather styles to trending monogram takes, the staple shoe was a favourite amongst Parisienne showgoers.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear with sheer tights.

Gucci Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer £655 SHOP NOW This light brown shade will style well with burgundy and espresso shades.

G.H. Bass Easy Weejuns Penny Loafer Flat Shoes in Black £170 £133 SHOP NOW G.H. Bass loafers are a favourite within fashion crowds.

3. RED HEELS

Style Notes: Just like the fashion crowds in Milan, London and New York, French women cannot get enough of the red colour trend. Styling the trending shade with a French woman twist, Fashion Week attendees opted for a quiet pop of the shade in the form of a vivid red heel this week.

SHOP THE TREND:

Zara Shiny Heeled Shoes £36 SHOP NOW These rounded-toe heels are destined to sell out.

Reformation Noreen Slingback Pump £298 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW A shoe staple you'll come back to year after year.

4. FLAT LACE-UP SHOES

Style Notes: Favouring a practical shoe for days trudging around the capital, French women opted the humble lace-up shoe. Whilst it's been overlooked in recently months by mainstream retailers in favour of trending ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, the French are predicting a return of this comfortable shoe trend, and personally—I'm here for it.

SHOP THE TREND:

Prada Brushed Leather Lace-Up Shoes £891 SHOP NOW These chunky shoes were a favourite at Paris Fashion Week

Toast Solovair Edith Shoes £195 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark espresso shade.

H&M Chunky Derby Shoes £38 SHOP NOW These are ideal for winter to spring styling.

5. PLATFORM BOOTS

Style Notes: Ensuring a clear view of the Parisienne fashion scene, Fashion Week attendees swapped their classic ballet flats for extra-tall platform boots this season. Packing on some extra height, the scene's most stylish could be spotted from a mile away.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sezane Cassie High Boots £220 SHOP NOW Add a retro feel to your look by styling with flared jeans.

Hush Indie Platform Boots £90 SHOP NOW Add on some height without the discomfort.