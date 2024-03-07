5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week
All of a sudden, Fashion Month has been and gone and I'm once again topped up with styling inspiration to last me until September. Across New York, London, Milan and Paris I spotted new-season cult buys, emerging trends and enduring staples that have rocketed to the top of my wish list.
Whilst I'll sift through street style images with a fine comb, there's really only one item I'm paying attention to, and that's the shoes. Ever-inspired by the street style set, I couldn't help but inspect the shoe trends beloved by the French fashion crowd this season. From new-seasons silhouettes to tried and true staples, these are the five shoe trends that were everywhere this Paris Fashion Week.
6 SHOE TRENDS FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TO TRY
1. OVER THE KNEE BOOTS
Style Notes: Whilst the London and New York crowds favoured sporty trainers and neat mary janes, in Paris more was more and the style set embraced the thigh-highs. Wearing them with black leggings and playful minis the dramatic boot is the emerging shoe trend I'm backing for the cooler months.
SHOP THE TREND:
The supple suede fabric will mould to your foot with wear.
The sculpted stiletto heel adds a point of interest to these refined boots.
2. LUXE LOAFERS
Style Notes: Consistently favouring classic silhouettes and timeless buys, French women were styling loafers en mass this Fashion Week. From elegant leather styles to trending monogram takes, the staple shoe was a favourite amongst Parisienne showgoers.
SHOP THE TREND:
This light brown shade will style well with burgundy and espresso shades.
G.H. Bass loafers are a favourite within fashion crowds.
3. RED HEELS
Style Notes: Just like the fashion crowds in Milan, London and New York, French women cannot get enough of the red colour trend. Styling the trending shade with a French woman twist, Fashion Week attendees opted for a quiet pop of the shade in the form of a vivid red heel this week.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. FLAT LACE-UP SHOES
Style Notes: Favouring a practical shoe for days trudging around the capital, French women opted the humble lace-up shoe. Whilst it's been overlooked in recently months by mainstream retailers in favour of trending ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, the French are predicting a return of this comfortable shoe trend, and personally—I'm here for it.
SHOP THE TREND:
5. PLATFORM BOOTS
Style Notes: Ensuring a clear view of the Parisienne fashion scene, Fashion Week attendees swapped their classic ballet flats for extra-tall platform boots this season. Packing on some extra height, the scene's most stylish could be spotted from a mile away.
SHOP THE TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
