5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week

By Natalie Munro
published

All of a sudden, Fashion Month has been and gone and I'm once again topped up with styling inspiration to last me until September. Across New York, London, Milan and Paris I spotted new-season cult buys, emerging trends and enduring staples that have rocketed to the top of my wish list.

Whilst I'll sift through street style images with a fine comb, there's really only one item I'm paying attention to, and that's the shoes. Ever-inspired by the street style set, I couldn't help but inspect the shoe trends beloved by the French fashion crowd this season. From new-seasons silhouettes to tried and true staples, these are the five shoe trends that were everywhere this Paris Fashion Week.

1. OVER THE KNEE BOOTS

thigh high boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Whilst the London and New York crowds favoured sporty trainers and neat mary janes, in Paris more was more and the style set embraced the thigh-highs. Wearing them with black leggings and playful minis the dramatic boot is the emerging shoe trend I'm backing for the cooler months.

thigh high boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

thigh high boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

boots
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots

Style over leggings or with a bold mini skirt.

boots
Paris Texas
Stiletto 85 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

The supple suede fabric will mould to your foot with wear.

Cycas Leather Knee-High Boots
Jimmy Choo
Cycas Leather Knee-High Boots

The sculpted stiletto heel adds a point of interest to these refined boots.

2. LUXE LOAFERS

LOAFERS

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Consistently favouring classic silhouettes and timeless buys, French women were styling loafers en mass this Fashion Week. From elegant leather styles to trending monogram takes, the staple shoe was a favourite amongst Parisienne showgoers.

LOAFERS

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

LOAFERS

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

loafers
H&M
Loafers

Style with white socks or wear with sheer tights.

loafers
Gucci
Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer

This light brown shade will style well with burgundy and espresso shades.

loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafer Flat Shoes in Black

G.H. Bass loafers are a favourite within fashion crowds.

3. RED HEELS

red heels

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Just like the fashion crowds in Milan, London and New York, French women cannot get enough of the red colour trend. Styling the trending shade with a French woman twist, Fashion Week attendees opted for a quiet pop of the shade in the form of a vivid red heel this week.

red heels

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

red heels

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

red heels
Zara
Shiny Heeled Shoes

These rounded-toe heels are destined to sell out.

red heels
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pump

red heels
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules

A shoe staple you'll come back to year after year.

4. FLAT LACE-UP SHOES

lace up shoes

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Favouring a practical shoe for days trudging around the capital, French women opted the humble lace-up shoe. Whilst it's been overlooked in recently months by mainstream retailers in favour of trending ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, the French are predicting a return of this comfortable shoe trend, and personally—I'm here for it.

lace up shoes

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

lace up shoes

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

lace up shoes
Prada
Brushed Leather Lace-Up Shoes

These chunky shoes were a favourite at Paris Fashion Week

lace up shoes
Toast
Solovair Edith Shoes

These also come in a dark espresso shade.

lace up shoes
H&M
Chunky Derby Shoes

These are ideal for winter to spring styling.

5. PLATFORM BOOTS

platform boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Ensuring a clear view of the Parisienne fashion scene, Fashion Week attendees swapped their classic ballet flats for extra-tall platform boots this season. Packing on some extra height, the scene's most stylish could be spotted from a mile away.

platform boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

platform boots

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

platform heeled boots
Sezane
Cassie High Boots

Add a retro feel to your look by styling with flared jeans.

platform boots
Hush
Indie Platform Boots

Add on some height without the discomfort.

platform boots
Gianvito Rossi
Leather Platform Ankle Boots

Style with wide leg trousers or wear with a maxi skirt.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

