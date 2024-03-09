3 Chic, Low-Key Updates London Women Are Making to Their Outfits Right Now
Now I might be a little biased here, but in my opinion London street style is hard to top. With an enduring love for timeless silhouettes, but an openness to new-season trends, the UK's city dwellers blend the timeless with the trending in creative ways that give me ample styling inspiration on the daily.
Whilst some Londoners prefer a more-is-more approach, others enhance their style with subtle outfit additions that work hard to show that they're in-the-know. Having just seen so many of my favourites from the London fashion scene at London Fashion Week as few weeks ago, I'm newly inspired by the subtle yet impactful outfit updates that Londoners are incorporating this season.
HERE'S HOW LONDONERS ARE UPDATING THEIR OUTFITS FOR 2024
1. CUFFED JEANS
Style Notes: Giving their beloved jeans a new lease of life, the London style crowd is choosing to swap their raw-hem styles in for neater cuffed versions. To get the look simply cuff and long pair of jeans or shop one of the many pre-cuffed styles available on the high street.
SHOP THE TREND:
Cuffed jeans are the easiest trend to test out this season.
2. BROWN TRAINERS
Style Notes: Whilst the colourful trainer trend continues to dominate, the cities chicest are opting for this more refined shoe. Choosing their trainers in a range of chocolate brown shades the style set are adding an earthy and rich edge to their outfits, whist ensuring all-day comfort.
SHOP THE TREND:
Blend function with fashion with these trending Salomon trainers.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. STUDDED BELTS
Style Notes: The style set are dressing up their trusty jeans and t-shirts with this outfit enhancing addition, achieving low-effort/high-impact styling perfection in the process.
For those who are gold jewellery people through and through, opt for a studded belt in your favourite metallic.
Don't underestimate the outfit elevating potential of a great studded belt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
