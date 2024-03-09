3 Chic, Low-Key Updates London Women Are Making to Their Outfits Right Now

By Natalie Munro
published

Now I might be a little biased here, but in my opinion London street style is hard to top. With an enduring love for timeless silhouettes, but an openness to new-season trends, the UK's city dwellers blend the timeless with the trending in creative ways that give me ample styling inspiration on the daily.

Whilst some Londoners prefer a more-is-more approach, others enhance their style with subtle outfit additions that work hard to show that they're in-the-know. Having just seen so many of my favourites from the London fashion scene at London Fashion Week as few weeks ago, I'm newly inspired by the subtle yet impactful outfit updates that Londoners are incorporating this season.

HERE'S HOW LONDONERS ARE UPDATING THEIR OUTFITS FOR 2024

1. CUFFED JEANS

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Giving their beloved jeans a new lease of life, the London style crowd is choosing to swap their raw-hem styles in for neater cuffed versions. To get the look simply cuff and long pair of jeans or shop one of the many pre-cuffed styles available on the high street.

(Image credit: @monikh)

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

SHOP THE TREND:

Zw Collection Straight High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Collection Straight High-Waist Jeans

Cuffed jeans are the easiest trend to test out this season.

Facade Turn-Up Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Turn-Up Jeans

I always come back to COS for their wide range of excellent denim.

We The Free
We the Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans

These come in five other colour ways.

2. BROWN TRAINERS

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Whilst the colourful trainer trend continues to dominate, the cities chicest are opting for this more refined shoe. Choosing their trainers in a range of chocolate brown shades the style set are adding an earthy and rich edge to their outfits, whist ensuring all-day comfort.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Adidas Sl 72
Adidas
SL 72

These trainers have already been snapped up by several of our editors.

Xt-6 Mindful 2 Technical Low-Top Trainer
Salomon
Xt-6 Mindful 2 Technical Low-Top Trainer

Blend function with fashion with these trending Salomon trainers.

Adidas Samba Og
Adidas
Samba Og

Style with you favourite jeans or wear with cotton dresses throughout the summer.

3. STUDDED BELTS

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: The style set are dressing up their trusty jeans and t-shirts with this outfit enhancing addition, achieving low-effort/high-impact styling perfection in the process.

(Image credit: @emswells)

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

3cm Benny Leather & Studs Belt - Khaite - Women | Luisaviaroma
Khaite
Benny Leather & Studs Belt

Khaite's studded "Benny" belt is an influencer favourite.

Michaela Studded Leather Belt
AllSaints
Michaela Studded Leather Belt

For those who are gold jewellery people through and through, opt for a studded belt in your favourite metallic.

Thin Black Leather Belt With Studs
The Kooples
Thin Black Leather Belt With Studs

Don't underestimate the outfit elevating potential of a great studded belt.

