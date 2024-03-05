Parisian Street Style is Elite—We're Copying These 6 Fashion Week Trends for Our Spring Wardrobes
And just like that, we're ready to wrap up another fashion month—time flies when you're having fun! So, with Milan Fashion Week in the bank and Paris shows coming to an end, we’re looking back on one of the most important months in fashion, and we've got a lot to discuss. From the elevated accessories in New York to the cool-girl classics in London (with plenty of high-fashion drama moments in Milan thrown in for good measure), we've picked up plenty of fresh, new trends from the style set ready for the year ahead. Should you be looking for chic and stylish inspiration to elevate your 2024 wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Where better to look for polished outfits and elevated accessories than the city of haute couture: Paris?
The Parisian street style set has proven to be the most classically tailored, co-ordinated, and elegantly dressed of the lot so far, so expect to see plenty of new-season accessories, runway references and luxury labels from this impeccably styled crowd. Read on to see our favourite street style trends from March 2024's Paris Fashion Week. Each is more chic than the last.
1. POPS OF RED
Style Notes: You saw them everywhere towards the end of 2023—red tights, red shoes, red socks; it's clear that pops of red were the micro colour trend of 2023, and it continues in 2024 in the same fashion too. Ideal for those who aren't about to wear such a bold colour head-to-toe, pops of red create a point of interest in an otherwise monochrome outfit, and add a dose of dopamine to what has otherwise been a grey start to the year.
Shop the Trend:
Our editors love Demellier's affordable approach to luxury bags.
I've lost count how many times I've seen these on social media recently.
Wear buttoned up, open over a tank, or wrapped around your shoulders.
2. TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: Who knew that the humble trench coat would be one of Paris' most sought after staples? Well, we kind of did. In fact, the trench coat is a safe bet in any season, any city, as it is one of the few timeless pieces that really does work with any look and all approaches to style. Spring is the perfect time to invest in this all-weather wonder as it's the ideal, lightweight layer for transitional dressing, and we're taking tips from the Parisian's and wearing ours now with dresses and tall boots.
Shop the Trend:
3. DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: Trench coats not your thing? How about an update on the bulky biker. Distressed leather jackets have been popping up everywhere since the end of last year, and these oversized, cool-girl jackets get their chic factor from looking vintage and love-worn as opposed to glossy and perfect. Just add leggings and a mid-heel and you've got yourself a look worth photographing.
Shop the Trend:
Free People knocked it out of the park with this one.
4. PENCIL SKIRTS
Style Notes: We called it—this season is all about a sleeker, chicer skirt trend: the pencil skirt. The longer hemline style now comes in adventurous prints and striking colours, but classic black is topping the agenda for the It crowd, and when paired with cute jackets and crisp blouses, this new spin on workwear is perfect for play too.
Shop the Trend:
5. DOUBLE DENIM
Style Notes: Some may call it a “Canadian tuxedo”, others regard it a fashion faux pas, but while double denim has been historically associated with questionable Noughties styling, street styles best-dressed disagree: this casual piece is in fact an easy instant outfit with an unexpectedly elevated twist, especially when styled up with heels, statement earrings and mini bags.
Shop the Trend:
Wear with the co-ordinating full skirt to make denim feel dressy.
6. OFF THE SHOULDER
Style Notes: There is always one micro trend or styling hack that we notice cropping up on and off the runway, and according to Paris, spring/summer 2024 is all about baring the décolletage with off-the-shoulder tops. Once we spotted one shoulder, we saw them everywhere, and whether they're scooped boat necks, asymmetric one shoulders, or folded over Bardots, this subtle show of skin is the French girls secret styling tip for making an outfit feel spring-ready.
Shop the Trend:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
