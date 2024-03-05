Parisian Street Style is Elite—We're Copying These 6 Fashion Week Trends for Our Spring Wardrobes

By Remy Farrell
published

And just like that, we're ready to wrap up another fashion month—time flies when you're having fun! So, with Milan Fashion Week in the bank and Paris shows coming to an end, we’re looking back on one of the most important months in fashion, and we've got a lot to discuss. From the elevated accessories in New York to the cool-girl classics in London (with plenty of high-fashion drama moments in Milan thrown in for good measure), we've picked up plenty of fresh, new trends from the style set ready for the year ahead. Should you be looking for chic and stylish inspiration to elevate your 2024 wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Where better to look for polished outfits and elevated accessories than the city of haute couture: Paris?

The Parisian street style set has proven to be the most classically tailored, co-ordinated, and elegantly dressed of the lot so far, so expect to see plenty of new-season accessories, runway references and luxury labels from this impeccably styled crowd. Read on to see our favourite street style trends from March 2024's Paris Fashion Week. Each is more chic than the last.

1. POPS OF RED

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/ The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: You saw them everywhere towards the end of 2023—red tights, red shoes, red socks; it's clear that pops of red were the micro colour trend of 2023, and it continues in 2024 in the same fashion too. Ideal for those who aren't about to wear such a bold colour head-to-toe, pops of red create a point of interest in an otherwise monochrome outfit, and add a dose of dopamine to what has otherwise been a grey start to the year.

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/ The Style Stalker)

Paris Street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/ The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Trend:

The Tokyo | Poppy Red Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Tokyo | Poppy Red Smooth

Our editors love Demellier's affordable approach to luxury bags.

Point-Toe 35 Leather Sandals
Jil Sander
Point-Toe 35 Leather Sandals

I've lost count how many times I've seen these on social media recently.

Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Ada Geelong Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red

Wear buttoned up, open over a tank, or wrapped around your shoulders.

2. TRENCH COATS

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Who knew that the humble trench coat would be one of Paris' most sought after staples? Well, we kind of did. In fact, the trench coat is a safe bet in any season, any city, as it is one of the few timeless pieces that really does work with any look and all approaches to style. Spring is the perfect time to invest in this all-weather wonder as it's the ideal, lightweight layer for transitional dressing, and we're taking tips from the Parisian's and wearing ours now with dresses and tall boots.

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Trend:

H&M, Linen-Blend Trench Coat
H&M
Linen-Blend Trench Coat

I just know this is going to sell out.

Hooded Trench Coat
COS
Hooded Trench Coat

The details are so premium.

ARKET, Cotton Blend Trench Coat
ARKET
Cotton Blend Trench Coat

This biscuitty colour looks so expensive.

3. DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKETS

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Trench coats not your thing? How about an update on the bulky biker. Distressed leather jackets have been popping up everywhere since the end of last year, and these oversized, cool-girl jackets get their chic factor from looking vintage and love-worn as opposed to glossy and perfect. Just add leggings and a mid-heel and you've got yourself a look worth photographing.

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Trend:

ACNE Studios, Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket
ACNE Studios
Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket

A fahsion-forward leather jacket? It must be ACNE.

Weekday, Flora Oversized Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Weekday
Flora Oversized Faux Leather Biker Jacket

I'm obsessed with this brown colour.

We the Free Early Dawn Bomber Jacket
We The Free
We the Free Early Dawn Bomber Jacket

Free People knocked it out of the park with this one.

4. PENCIL SKIRTS

paris fashion street style 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: We called it—this season is all about a sleeker, chicer skirt trend: the pencil skirt. The longer hemline style now comes in adventurous prints and striking colours, but classic black is topping the agenda for the It crowd, and when paired with cute jackets and crisp blouses, this new spin on workwear is perfect for play too.

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska)

Shop the Trend:

Mango, Slit Knitted Skirt
Mango
Slit Knitted Skirt

I know black skirts are everywhere, but cream goes with everything.

Leather Midi Skirt
ME+EM
Leather Midi Skirt

You'll wear this for years to come.

Zara, Polyamide Pencil Skirt
Zara
Polyamide Pencil Skirt

You can't argue with that price.

5. DOUBLE DENIM

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Some may call it a “Canadian tuxedo”, others regard it a fashion faux pas, but while double denim has been historically associated with questionable Noughties styling, street styles best-dressed disagree: this casual piece is in fact an easy instant outfit with an unexpectedly elevated twist, especially when styled up with heels, statement earrings and mini bags.

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Trend:

Moto Collarless Denim Jacket
Aligne
Moto Collarless Denim Jacket

There's something Parisian about collarless jackets.

Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt
Aligne
Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt

Wear with the co-ordinating full skirt to make denim feel dressy.

Oversized Denim Western Shirt
COS
Oversized Denim Western Shirt

Such a good inky wash.

Ray Jeans - Flared
COS
Ray Jeans - Flared

This flared fit flatters every shape.

6. OFF THE SHOULDER

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: There is always one micro trend or styling hack that we notice cropping up on and off the runway, and according to Paris, spring/summer 2024 is all about baring the décolletage with off-the-shoulder tops. Once we spotted one shoulder, we saw them everywhere, and whether they're scooped boat necks, asymmetric one shoulders, or folded over Bardots, this subtle show of skin is the French girls secret styling tip for making an outfit feel spring-ready.

paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Paris street style trends 2024

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Trend:

Slim One-Shoulder Top
& Other Stories
Slim One-Shoulder Top

Just add jeans and a pair of slingbacks.

Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Top
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Top

Desk-to-dinner dressing, sorted.

Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation
Ezlynn Knit Top

So much chicer than a basic black tee.

