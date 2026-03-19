I'm a Shopping Expert—3 Expensive-Looking Zara Outfits I've Created for Every Budget

There's something about the start of a new season that always gets my creative juices flowing, but especially spring shopping. Having gone from layering up to fend off icy chills, spring becomes about dressing for the joy of it again. Thick, study denim gets swapped for lighter, looser linens, and instead of pulling on study boots, toe-baring sandals are back on the agenda again. For me, springtime is the best time to really measure up your capsule wardrobe, and to see which pieces will work the hardest for the next 8 months.
Playing around with some of the key buys I'm considering for my own seasonal edit, I was inspired by the on-trend, expensive-looking finds filling Zara’s digital shelves. Think funnel-neck jackets with thong sandals, or designer-looking jeans with luxe leather bags. Just incorporating one or two pieces from Zara's spring collection, I worked out that I could revive my basic staples and give them the a new lease of life.
With this in mind I have assembled 3 strong looks from their new-in section, and honestly? It felt a touch selfish not to share them with you. And the best part? I've taken different budgets into consideration, and even the most spenny comes in under £500—proof you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to dress well this spring.
1. Under £150
Style Notes: If in doubt, leaning into earthy neutrals will always be your best bet, but you can keep your look feeling fresh with the well-placed addition of a trending shape. Look to the sporty-meets-chic funnel-neck jacket and barrel-leg denim for a modern silhouette, and add a classic thong and boho sunnies for a sure fire way to look on trend this season.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
High Neck Jacket With Elasticated Hem
This would pair well with a maxi-dress or straight leg jeans.
ZARA
Zw Collection Loose Barrel Mid-Waist Jeans
The subdued cream colourway elevates this timeless shape tenfold.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
These £30 sandals easily rival designer.
ZARA
Aviator Metal Sunglasses
The prefect finishing touch to any pared-back look.
2. Under £250
Style Notes: Jeans-and-a-nice-top is arguably the chicest outfit formula, but this spring is all about "jeans-and-a-pretty-blouse". Adding an innate feminine softness to dark wash denim, it feels fitting that this look is finished with a raffia bag and delicate sandals for an easy off-duty look this season.
ZARA
Peter Pan Collar Blouse
Peter-pan collars are having a moment.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Jogger Wide-Leg Jeans
Part jeans, part joggers, you'll be endlessly comfortable in these.
I've been after the perfect rounded raffia to sling under my arm for some time, and this one...well, she's just so chic.
3. Under £500
Style Notes: If, like me, you invested in butter yellow last year, Zara’s proving it's not going anywhere this season. From plush suede jackets to sweet bowed ballet pumps, it's never been an easier colour to introduce into your wardrobe. Finish with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a capacious leather bag, and your everyday uniform is sorted.