I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Chic New Fall Items I Can't Get Out of My Head

Gorgeous sweaters, designer bags, and more.

The best fall 2025 shopping
(Image credit: @lovisabarkman; Chanel; Net-a-Porter; Ducie; The Row; Jimmy Choo; Lében Paris; Mytheresa)
Bobby Schuessler
By
published
in News

Hey there, it's Bobby, your personal shopper here—aka, the shopping director at Who What Wear. I spend a significant portion of my day curating fashion edits to meet your shopping needs. And yes, that's what you're getting below. This time, I pulled together every coveted item I've seen recently that, simply put, I can't get out of my head because of the overall chicness.

The list runs the gamut. There's everything from cool fall separates (ahem, the J.Crew pants Olympia Gayot told me about that I now can't stop wearing) to delicious sweaters like the Soft Goat silhouette above. If you're interested in investing in a designer item this season, you'll find beautiful pieces from Chanel, The Row, and Miu Miu. Okay, let's get to it.