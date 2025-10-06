I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Chic New Fall Items I Can't Get Out of My Head

Hey there, it's Bobby, your personal shopper here—aka, the shopping director at Who What Wear. I spend a significant portion of my day curating fashion edits to meet your shopping needs. And yes, that's what you're getting below. This time, I pulled together every coveted item I've seen recently that, simply put, I can't get out of my head because of the overall chicness.
The list runs the gamut. There's everything from cool fall separates (ahem, the J.Crew pants Olympia Gayot told me about that I now can't stop wearing) to delicious sweaters like the Soft Goat silhouette above. If you're interested in investing in a designer item this season, you'll find beautiful pieces from Chanel, The Row, and Miu Miu. Okay, let's get to it.
J.Crew
Painter Pant in Cotton Canvas
As I mentioned above, I've been wearing these pants on repeat.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater in Stripe
Also this J.Crew It sweater.
COS
Scarf-Detail Silk Top
CHANEL
Première Édition Originale Watch
This is one of those forever investment pieces I keep coming back to for the timeless design and beautiful details.
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag in Leather
I hope this It bag is still in stock by the time you're reading this!
Wear this shirt as is or tied around your waist.
Alex Mill X Margaux
The Clara
These mules from the Alex Mill x Margaux collab are divine.
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
Soft Goat makes some of the best cashmere knits in the business.
jean dousset
Chelsea Lab Diamond Emerald Studs
Jean Dousset (the great-great grandson of Louis Cartier) designs the most gorgeous pieces, like these breathtaking studs.
Jimmy Choo
Gloria Mule 85
The Jimmy Choo / Conner Ives capsule is a dream.
Anine Bing's coats always get an A+.
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Sweater
An argyle sweater is a must for fall 2025.
These loafers look far more expensive than they are.
Levi's
724 High Rise Straight Women's Jeans
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Jacket
Banana Republic
Oversized Lightweight Brushed Cashmere Cardigan
You'll get so much wear out of this cardigan.
Vince
Leather Oversized Biker Jacket
This is one of those jackets I can't get out of my head.
Almada Label
Shea Shearling Coat, Vanilla
madewell
The Belted Satchel Bag
I own this bag and get so many compliments on it.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Chemise
Picture this chemise layered under your favorite sweater.
james allen
Tennis Bracelet
This James Allen bracelet is gorgeous for your everyday stack.
This suede situation from Ducie is beyond.
Wear these at home or out and about!
Loeffler Randall
Evan Rugby Shirt
A rugby shirt is an essential right now.
White & Warren
Alpaca Blend Fair Isle Bomber
White & Warren just launched a beautiful line of knit outerwear.
veronica beard
Vida Shoulder Bag
Adore this fresh silhouette from Veronica Beard.
MARCÉLA LONDON
Hudson Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
Toteme's updated scarf coat is next-level chic.
I'm so into this eyewear label.
COACH
Bleecker Bucket Bag
Shopbop
Renggli Long Sleeve Boatneck Tee
Iris Von Arnim
Adele Sweater
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
A polished blazer option.
TWP
My Maria Cotton-Poplin Shirt
I very much want to wear this piece.