Meredith Duxbury Is Another One of Tory Burch’s Official Fangirls

It's no secret that Tory Burch is cool right now. The brand has been having a bit of a renaissance for years now. Not that long ago, its reva flats became a must-have staple for preppy teens looking for a status shoe that wouldn't break the bank. But in 2025, Tory Burch is known for things like freaky pierced shoes and sexy structured snakeskin skirts. The brand has actually become so cool, the Reva flat feels more subversive than the Margiela Tabi, which has gone mainstream. Walk down any street in downtown New York and you'll see cool girls everywhere wearing their Tory with brands like Chopova Lowena or archival 90s Miu Miu.
One of those cool girls is Meredith Duxbury, who recently attended the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 show in New York, and on her Instagram claimed, 'Tory Burch is that girl. Below, she tells us what she loves about Tory Burch, what her favorite look from the show was, and how it all fits into her own personal style.
Tell us about your look? What was your favorite thing about it?
Meredith Duxbury: My look felt very utilitarian, with structure and texture that gave it a really strong presence. The brown leather jacket was the centerpiece - it had these amazing little pockets all over it that made it feel both functional and high fashion at the same time. To finish the look, I paired it with sleek sunglasses that gave very much Matrix energy, which made the whole outfit feel powerful and a little mysterious. It was one of those outfits that made me feel confident the second I put it on.
How would you describe your personal style?
MD: I would describe my personal style as chic with an edgy twist, because I always like for my outfits to have a little something unexpected. I love clean, put-together silhouettes but with a detail — whether it’s a bold accessory, a pop of color, or an interesting texture — that adds attitude. Recently I’ve also been leaning into a bit of a 70s boho chic vibe, playing with flowy fabrics and vintage-inspired details. I think fashion is about balance, so I like to mix refined pieces with something a little rebellious. For me, style is about expressing confidence while also having fun.
Do you have a first memory with Tory Burch?
MD: My first memory with Tory Burch goes all the way back to high school, when the brand’s flip flops and bags were everywhere. I remember all the girls who had them — they were absolutely the “it girl” items. It was the kind of brand that felt aspirational but also approachable, something that felt really cool without trying too hard. Seeing it back then made me associate Tory Burch with confidence and individuality, and that connection has stuck with me. It’s so fun now to be able to wear the brand in such a different context and still feel that same excitement.
What draws you to Tory Burch as a brand and how does it align with the way you like to get dressed?
MD: What I love about Tory Burch is that she’s never afraid to experiment with textures, colors, and structure. There’s always a boldness in her collections, whether it’s in the way something is layered or the unexpected pairings of pieces. I’m constantly inspired because there’s never a look where I think, “oh, that’s not eye-catching” — even the more casual styles still have a twist that makes them special. That approach really aligns with how I like to get dressed, because I always want to feel like there’s intention and creativity in my look. Wearing Tory makes me feel like I can take risks without losing elegance.
What was your favorite thing about the Tory Burch SS26 show?
MD: My favorite thing about the show was how the collection and the soundtrack complemented each other so seamlessly. The energy of the music paired with the confidence of the designs created such a powerful atmosphere. You could feel the room shift as each look came out, and it was impossible not to get swept up in it. I loved how it wasn’t just a fashion show, but an experience that carried emotion and left you inspired. It was a reminder of how fashion is so much about storytelling.
Did you have a favorite look or piece? Was there something you saw that you realized you needed to buy immediately?
MD: Yes, my favorite was the all-blue color-blocking look — it was such a standout moment for me. The outfit combined a skirt, top, and blazer, each in different shades of blue and turquoise, which together created this stunning layered effect. What made it even more special was how it was styled with burgundy accessories and a bold pair of oversized black sunglasses — the contrast was divine. It struck the perfect balance between classic and daring, and I immediately thought, “I need this in my wardrobe.” It’s the kind of look that would make you feel instantly polished yet still playful.
What’s your favorite Tory Burch piece in your wardrobe?
MD: Right now my favorite Tory Burch piece has to be the runway look I wore, which unfortunately I have to pack up and send back! There was something so special about wearing a piece fresh off the runway — you could feel the craftsmanship and intention in every detail. It’s rare to wear something that feels both so high-concept and yet wearable at the same time, and that’s what made it unforgettable. Even though it’s not staying in my closet, it will definitely remain a favorite memory of mine. Wearing it gave me that kind of excitement you always hope fashion will bring.