The phrase "dated French fashion trends" sounds like an oxymoronic phrase. We often turn to the French as style luminaries and pull from their seasonal shopping lists. Their trends are more often than not timeless or at least hold a longevity that many other micro trends don't.
That said, no one is completely immune to the fashion industry's rapid changes. Though, for clarification, I want to stress that a "dated" trend doesn't necessarily mean it's on the back shelf of your wardrobe for good. Nor is it inarguably passé to wear. It might mean something more seasonally apt is stepping in for the moment, or a trend with similar energy has emerged as a slightly more relevant option for the current state of summer fashion.
This is something French women excel at—knowing when it is the right time to substitute something in their wardrobe for a more contemporary style or investing in a timeless silhouette from the outset. So, when it comes to the fashion trends French women are swerving this summer, consider this a gentle guide.