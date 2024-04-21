I've Been Looking For a Does-It-All Summer Dress—This Pretty Trend Is It

With summer around the corner I've been taking stock of my wardrobe to pin down the items that are worthy of a place in the summer edit. Favouring pretty dresses, voluminous skirts and light cotton shorts, this summer already is setting up to be one of my most stylish. Whilst my dress collection is looking pretty happy, I've noticed one glaring gap that I'm eager to fill before the seasonal switch. For its delicate, feminine, and resoundingly pretty energy, this season I'm incorporating a white broderie anglaise dress into my rotation.

Set on a white cotton dress, the broderie anglaise design features decorative embroidery and eyelets that subtly reveal the skin underneath. Whilst you can shop some styles that feature the embellishment throughout, other designs use the technique more sparingly, having it appear at only the collar, shoulder or wrist. Dating as far back as the 16th century, this needlework technique offers a timeless design that you'll find yourself drawn back to for summers to come.

Having spotted the trend at so many of my favourite retailers this spring, there's no better time for me to take the plunge. Whilst I'm looking for a billowy style that I can wear with boots or sandals, the new seasons offerings also include formfitting styles, playful minis and classic mid-length dresses.

Ideal for a summer full of late-night get-togethers and alfresco afternoons, this light summer dress will keep you cool and collected throughout the height of season.

To get in there before they all sell out, read on to discover our edit of the best white broderie anglaise dressed to shop right now.

SHOP BEST WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE DRESSES

The White Company Organic Cotton Broderie Sleeveless Dress £159 SHOP NOW Wear with colourful trainers and a red knit before we move into the height of summer.

H&M Broderie Anglaise Dress £65 SHOP NOW This pretty dress is perfect for summer parties.

Doen Nerona Scalloped Organic Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £261 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with knee high boots.

Charo Ruiz Ibiza White Broderie Anglaise Nissy Maxi Dress £635 SHOP NOW These features button fastening so you can adjust the neckline to suit your preference.

Loretta Caponi Ariel Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress £662 SHOP NOW This billowy dress will keep you comfortable and cool all day long.

Mango Embroidered Dress With Slits £90 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Nobody's Child White Broderie Alexis Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW This organic cotton dress is breathable and so comfortable to style.

Carolina Herrera Pleated Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress £1695 SHOP NOW This falls to the mid-calf and styles well with heels and wedges.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress £59 SHOP NOW This comes in sized 6–24.

Aligne Gabriella Short Sleeve Broderie Dress £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in sage and black.

H&M Broderie Anglaise Tunic Dress £28 SHOP NOW I'll be styling this to the beach on repeat this summer.