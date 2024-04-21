I've Been Looking For a Does-It-All Summer Dress—This Pretty Trend Is It

By Natalie Munro
With summer around the corner I've been taking stock of my wardrobe to pin down the items that are worthy of a place in the summer edit. Favouring pretty dresses, voluminous skirts and light cotton shorts, this summer already is setting up to be one of my most stylish. Whilst my dress collection is looking pretty happy, I've noticed one glaring gap that I'm eager to fill before the seasonal switch. For its delicate, feminine, and resoundingly pretty energy, this season I'm incorporating a white broderie anglaise dress into my rotation.

Set on a white cotton dress, the broderie anglaise design features decorative embroidery and eyelets that subtly reveal the skin underneath. Whilst you can shop some styles that feature the embellishment throughout, other designs use the technique more sparingly, having it appear at only the collar, shoulder or wrist. Dating as far back as the 16th century, this needlework technique offers a timeless design that you'll find yourself drawn back to for summers to come.

Having spotted the trend at so many of my favourite retailers this spring, there's no better time for me to take the plunge. Whilst I'm looking for a billowy style that I can wear with boots or sandals, the new seasons offerings also include formfitting styles, playful minis and classic mid-length dresses.

Ideal for a summer full of late-night get-togethers and alfresco afternoons, this light summer dress will keep you cool and collected throughout the height of season.

To get in there before they all sell out, read on to discover our edit of the best white broderie anglaise dressed to shop right now.

SHOP BEST WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE DRESSES

white dress
The White Company
Organic Cotton Broderie Sleeveless Dress

Wear with colourful trainers and a red knit before we move into the height of summer.

Broderie Anglaise Dress
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Dress

This pretty dress is perfect for summer parties.

white dress
Doen
Nerona Scalloped Organic Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Style with mary janes or wear with knee high boots.

white dress
Charo Ruiz Ibiza
White Broderie Anglaise Nissy Maxi Dress

These features button fastening so you can adjust the neckline to suit your preference.

white dress
Loretta Caponi
Ariel Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress

This billowy dress will keep you comfortable and cool all day long.

white dress
Mango
Embroidered Dress With Slits

This also comes in black.

white dress
Nobody's Child
White Broderie Alexis Midi Dress

This organic cotton dress is breathable and so comfortable to style.

Pleated Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
Carolina Herrera
Pleated Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress

This falls to the mid-calf and styles well with heels and wedges.

white dress
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress

This comes in sized 6–24.

Gabriella Short Sleeve Broderie Dress
Aligne
Gabriella Short Sleeve Broderie Dress

This also comes in sage and black.

Broderie Anglaise Tunic Dress
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Tunic Dress

I'll be styling this to the beach on repeat this summer.

Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
Farm Rio
Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress

Style with a raffia bag and a large brimmed hat.

