Timeless, polished, and expensive-looking—there are so many things I love about French style. And whilst the Gallic girls’ polished approach to cold-weather dressing will never go unappreciated by me, it's spring and summer where they really stand out. So, with a new season fast approaching, my top priority is curating a summer capsule that’s versatile, easy to style, and can be mixed and matched for a range of occasions. With that in mind, I decided to take inspiration from the elegant Parisiennes I follow on Instagram.
Now, if you’re more of a pared-back dresser like me, never fear. Whilst there are a number of niche microtrends popping off for summer 2026, in true French-girl fashion, the summer staples I’ve spotted remain just as anti-trend as they do elevated. I mean, it’s all well and good to follow the latest fad, but the truth is that looking put-together will always be difficult if you don't have the key basics in place. I’m talking the type of staples that solve my daily "what do I wear?" panic sessions, as well as look expensive regardless of price point.
And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below so that you, too, can channel your inner elegant Parisienne this summer. From timeless tank tops to elegant black dresses, here are the seven anti-trend basics you'll find in every French it girl's summer wardrobe.
7 Basics You'll Find In Every Elegant F