As a shopping editor, I'm always looking for amazing retail options. I'm not often surprised, but occasionally something new and noteworthy shows up on my radar. Lately, it has come to my attention how extensive Anthropologie's shoe options are. We're talking about a range of on-trend to classic styles, including sneakers, boots, flats, and more. If you're curious about Anthropologie's offerings, I've sifted through some recent shoe arrivals and selected some quality options just for your shopping pleasure.
Yes, you heard that correctly. You can find seriously amazing shoes on Anthropologie today. In the mix, you can expect to see cool, low-profile, trendy sneaker options, versatile boots, and beautiful flat shoe styles. Keep scrolling to discover some impressive shoe finds from Anthropologie.
Frye
Campus 14l Boots
You'll have these for years to come.
Bibi Lou
Netted Jelly Mule Heels
Take these on your next vacation getaway.
Puma
Speedcat Exclusive Premium Sneakers
The prettiest blue.
By Anthropologie
Thong Kitten Heels
These will go with so much.
New Balance
530 Sneakers
Pretty in pink.
Maeve
Mary Jane Espadrille Flats
Espadrilles are the perfect spring and summer shoe. Get ahead on warm weather shopping now.
New Balance
9060 Sneakers
These have the coolest silhouette.
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers
The hearts are darling.
Coconuts by Matisse
Marta Mesh Ballet Flats
Under $100? Yes, please.
Ugg
Tazz Ii Platform Slippers
These are popular for good reason.
Gola
Exclusive Curve Sneakers
Chic low-profile sneakers like these are popular among fashion people.
Silent D
Katia Wedges
Wedges are back. This satin pair has an elevated feel.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.