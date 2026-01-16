As a fashion editor, I'm always keeping an eye out for what's happening across different retailers and brands. For instance, Shopbop is offering an extra 25% off already marked-down styles through tomorrow, Saturday, January 17 at 1 a.m. PT, which means there's one day left to shop the sale. Whether you’re still shopping for winter clothes or already planning ahead for spring, I went through the sale to find what's worth seeing.
I personally tend to use sales to get items that feel versatile enough to wear on repeat from brands I know that I love. At this sale, my favorite pieces are the Nia Santal Dress and the Guizio Soffiano Skirt. For basics, the Theory Curve Slim Slip Dress, Le Kasha Menorca Cashmere Sweater, Renggli Cashmere Long Sleeve Polo, and Levi’s Dad Jeans stood out as well. I also like to look through the retailer’s in-house line, Le Bop, for everyday staples. Below are the pieces I’d shop before the sale ends.