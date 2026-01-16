I'm a Fashion Editor in NYC—Here's What I'd Buy From the Shopbop Sale Before It Ends

By
published
in News
Woman featured in fall/winter 2025 Copenhagen street style photography by The Style Stalker.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

As a fashion editor, I'm always keeping an eye out for what's happening across different retailers and brands. For instance, Shopbop is offering an extra 25% off already marked-down styles through tomorrow, Saturday, January 17 at 1 a.m. PT, which means there's one day left to shop the sale. Whether you’re still shopping for winter clothes or already planning ahead for spring, I went through the sale to find what's worth seeing.

I personally tend to use sales to get items that feel versatile enough to wear on repeat from brands I know that I love. At this sale, my favorite pieces are the Nia Santal Dress and the Guizio Soffiano Skirt. For basics, the Theory Curve Slim Slip Dress, Le Kasha Menorca Cashmere Sweater, Renggli Cashmere Long Sleeve Polo, and Levi’s Dad Jeans stood out as well. I also like to look through the retailer’s in-house line, Le Bop, for everyday staples. Below are the pieces I’d shop before the sale ends.

Explore More:
Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.