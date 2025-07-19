Let Me Show You How to Look Very Chic Right Now, One Massimo Dutti and Arket Buy at a Time

Arket and Massimo Dutti's elegant summer collections are ready to fll the gaps in my summer wardrobe. Find my curated edit of 19 editor-approved pieces below.

Woman wears brown shirt dress; woman wears white top and white trousers; woman wears striped shirt and white trousers
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

At this point in the summer season, my wardrobe has faced scorching high temperatures, cooler grey days and a series of calendar invites. Now, I'm taking a moment to step back and consider the pieces that I've reached for most, and the gaps in my capsule wardrobe that need to be filled. With elegance and an affordable price tag on my mind, my first two stops were Arket and Massimo Dutti, and already, I've found a few missing styles which would take my summer looks to a whole new level.

With a few scrolls of both sites, I quickly found myself putting together a selection of sleek summer outfits. This season, Arket is putting its best foot forward, leaning into the brand's excellence in staple styles. Crisp linen trousers with a timeless feel are primed to be paired with sleek tops or alternated with contemporary Bermuda shorts with a longline look.

At Massimo Dutti, texture is bringing an expensive feel to the new collection. Satin finishes, crochet touches, and soft pleats are crafted into elegant dresses and swishy skirts that can go from day to evening with a simple accessories swap. Bringing both brands together, you'll find a curated edit of high-end looking pieces with a minimalist edge. Think elegant necklines, pared-back silhouettes and easy to mix and match pieces that make for a hard-working and highly chic wardrobe that can take on summer in the city, or a capsule edit when heading abroad.

Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in buys at Arket and Massimo Dutti.

Shop the Best New-In Buys at Arket and Massimo Dutti

Crepe Top With Cowl Neckline
Massimo Dutti
Crepe Top With Cowl Neckline

An elegant top that can be styled for work, weekends and evening dinners abroad.

Linen Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Trousers

Every wardrobe deserves a pair of great linen trousers, and these are an editor favourite.

Oversized Shirt Dress – Dark Brown – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Oversized Shirt Dress

Throw on, add chunky jewellery and sandals, and you're ready to go.

Long 100% Cotton Pleated Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Long 100% Cotton Pleated Skirt

Take your simple tank top to a whole new level with this fluid pleated skirt.

Massimo Dutti, Medium Split Leather Lady Bag
Massimo Dutti
Medium Split Leather Lady Bag

An elegant bag that will be part of your capsule wardrobe through summer, autumn and beyond.

Denim Overshirt – Dark Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Denim Overshirt

For those cooler days, look to Arket's updated take on the classic denim jacket.

Long Denim Shorts – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Long Denim Shorts

The elegant way to wear denim shorts this summer.

100% Cotton Long Pleated Dress
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Long Pleated Dress

A dress that can rise to all occasions this summer.

Woven Patent Leather Flats – Dark Red – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Woven Patent Leather Flats

When flip-flops just won't do, consider Arket's elegant woven ballet flats.

Massimo Dutti, Linen Blouse With Elasticated Hem
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blouse With Elasticated Hem

A polished co-ord for days when you have five minutes to get ready.

100% Cotton Crochet Midi Dress
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Crochet Midi Dress

Lean into the rise of the boho aesthetic with this sleek crochet midi dress.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Darts
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Darts

Bring a smart edge to your looks with these perfectly tailored linen blend trousers.

Boat Neck Tank Top – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Boat Neck Tank Top

I have an almost identical top to this, and I get so many compliments every time I wear it.

Denim Wrap Skirt – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Denim Wrap Skirt

The wrap detail is such a nice touch.

Long Satin Dress With Round Neckline
Massimo Dutti
Long Satin Dress With Round Neckline

A real standout.

Braided Nappa Leather Shopper Bag
Massimo Dutti
Braided Nappa Leather Shopper Bag

This bag could easily pass for a designer buy. Naturally, it went straight on my wish list.

Massimo Dutti, Striped Cotton Blend Kimono
Massimo Dutti
Striped Cotton Blend Kimono

Mix up your staple neutrals with this striped kimono shirt.

Strappy Linen Blend Mini Dress
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Linen Blend Mini Dress

An easy linen mini is one of my most worn pieces.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸