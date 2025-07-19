Let Me Show You How to Look Very Chic Right Now, One Massimo Dutti and Arket Buy at a Time

At this point in the summer season, my wardrobe has faced scorching high temperatures, cooler grey days and a series of calendar invites. Now, I'm taking a moment to step back and consider the pieces that I've reached for most, and the gaps in my capsule wardrobe that need to be filled. With elegance and an affordable price tag on my mind, my first two stops were Arket and Massimo Dutti, and already, I've found a few missing styles which would take my summer looks to a whole new level.
With a few scrolls of both sites, I quickly found myself putting together a selection of sleek summer outfits. This season, Arket is putting its best foot forward, leaning into the brand's excellence in staple styles. Crisp linen trousers with a timeless feel are primed to be paired with sleek tops or alternated with contemporary Bermuda shorts with a longline look.
At Massimo Dutti, texture is bringing an expensive feel to the new collection. Satin finishes, crochet touches, and soft pleats are crafted into elegant dresses and swishy skirts that can go from day to evening with a simple accessories swap. Bringing both brands together, you'll find a curated edit of high-end looking pieces with a minimalist edge. Think elegant necklines, pared-back silhouettes and easy to mix and match pieces that make for a hard-working and highly chic wardrobe that can take on summer in the city, or a capsule edit when heading abroad.
Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in buys at Arket and Massimo Dutti.
Shop the Best New-In Buys at Arket and Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Crepe Top With Cowl Neckline
An elegant top that can be styled for work, weekends and evening dinners abroad.
ARKET
Linen Trousers
Every wardrobe deserves a pair of great linen trousers, and these are an editor favourite.
ARKET
Oversized Shirt Dress
Throw on, add chunky jewellery and sandals, and you're ready to go.
Massimo Dutti
Long 100% Cotton Pleated Skirt
Take your simple tank top to a whole new level with this fluid pleated skirt.
Massimo Dutti
Medium Split Leather Lady Bag
An elegant bag that will be part of your capsule wardrobe through summer, autumn and beyond.
ARKET
Denim Overshirt
For those cooler days, look to Arket's updated take on the classic denim jacket.
ARKET
Long Denim Shorts
The elegant way to wear denim shorts this summer.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Long Pleated Dress
A dress that can rise to all occasions this summer.
ARKET
Woven Patent Leather Flats
When flip-flops just won't do, consider Arket's elegant woven ballet flats.
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blouse With Elasticated Hem
A polished co-ord for days when you have five minutes to get ready.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Crochet Midi Dress
Lean into the rise of the boho aesthetic with this sleek crochet midi dress.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Darts
Bring a smart edge to your looks with these perfectly tailored linen blend trousers.
ARKET
Boat Neck Tank Top
I have an almost identical top to this, and I get so many compliments every time I wear it.
ARKET
Denim Wrap Skirt
The wrap detail is such a nice touch.
Massimo Dutti
Long Satin Dress With Round Neckline
A real standout.
Massimo Dutti
Braided Nappa Leather Shopper Bag
This bag could easily pass for a designer buy. Naturally, it went straight on my wish list.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Cotton Blend Kimono
Mix up your staple neutrals with this striped kimono shirt.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.