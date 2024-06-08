The Sophisticated Skirt I Wore On Repeat Last Summer Is Back (And Better Than Ever)
As a fashion editor, I may spend a lot of time searching through new-in pieces and finding standout high-street finds, but only a scarce few pieces make their way into my wardrobe. Every item that does has to meet high standards and be an exceptionally versatile addition that are worthy of taking up space in my limited closet. Last summer, I came across a black midi skirt with a smocked waist, and having only one or two skirts in my arsenal it soon joined the roster. For the rest of summer, it was my most worn piece. Whilst my version is sold out, I came across an almost identical version at none other than & Other Stories, and it's ready to join your outfit rotations right now.
Featuring a wide skirt, hidden pockets and an elegant smocked waistband, the skirt is almost identical to my own, so I can confidently speak to its versatility. Mine has been paired with a graphic tee and trainers for Sunday afternoon market strolls, a bikini top and flip flops for beachside adventures, and even a smart top and strappy heels for evenings out. Whilst mine only came in black, & Other Stories has upped the game with a versatile cream, sun-ready yellow, sky blue and seriously good purple. We're already seeing this style of a-line skirts all over street style and Instagram, and in my experience, it's a piece that will work hard year after year.
Keep scrolling to shop & Other Stories' smock-waist midi skirt, and explore more summer heroes.
SHOP THE & OTHER STORIES SMOCK-WAIST MIDI SKIRT:
The smocking detail is not only seriously chic but also seriously comfortable.
Even minimalists will be tempted by this elegant purple shade.
SHOP MORE & OTHER STORIES SUMMER HEROES:
Summer holidays are right around the corner, and this simple yet chic swimsuit is the first thing I'll be packing.
If you find yourself always turning to neutral tank tops, why not add this sleek shade into the mix.
Ready your pedicures, you'll want to show them off with these sandals.
Relaxed, comfortable, and ready to be dressed up or down.
Pair with ballet flats, sandals, strappy heels and plenty more.
An oversized linen shirt is one of the most reliable pieces in any summer wardrobe.
From garden parties to far-flung islands, you'll find a way to wear this pretty dress.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
