The Sophisticated Skirt I Wore On Repeat Last Summer Is Back (And Better Than Ever)

Florrie Alexander
By
published

As a fashion editor, I may spend a lot of time searching through new-in pieces and finding standout high-street finds, but only a scarce few pieces make their way into my wardrobe. Every item that does has to meet high standards and be an exceptionally versatile addition that are worthy of taking up space in my limited closet. Last summer, I came across a black midi skirt with a smocked waist, and having only one or two skirts in my arsenal it soon joined the roster. For the rest of summer, it was my most worn piece. Whilst my version is sold out, I came across an almost identical version at none other than & Other Stories, and it's ready to join your outfit rotations right now.

Smocked waist midi skirt

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Featuring a wide skirt, hidden pockets and an elegant smocked waistband, the skirt is almost identical to my own, so I can confidently speak to its versatility. Mine has been paired with a graphic tee and trainers for Sunday afternoon market strolls, a bikini top and flip flops for beachside adventures, and even a smart top and strappy heels for evenings out. Whilst mine only came in black, & Other Stories has upped the game with a versatile cream, sun-ready yellow, sky blue and seriously good purple. We're already seeing this style of a-line skirts all over street style and Instagram, and in my experience, it's a piece that will work hard year after year.

Keep scrolling to shop & Other Stories' smock-waist midi skirt, and explore more summer heroes.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

The smocking detail is not only seriously chic but also seriously comfortable.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

The black style is endlessly versatile.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Yellow is set to be a big colour trend this summer.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Yes, it also has pockets.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Even minimalists will be tempted by this elegant purple shade.

Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress

There's no denying how premium this looks.

Tailored Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Shorts

These polished shorts will be a workwear go-to all summer long.

Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag

This chic summer bag is already moving quickly.

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

This might also need to join my skirt collection.

Wide Tailored Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Tailored Trousers

Wide leg tailored trousers are a modern wardrobe staple.

Textured Bandeau Swimsuit
& Other Stories
Textured Bandeau Swimsuit

Summer holidays are right around the corner, and this simple yet chic swimsuit is the first thing I'll be packing.

Scalloped Knit Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Scalloped Knit Midi Dress

This will be the second.

Ribbed Tank Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Tank Top

If you find yourself always turning to neutral tank tops, why not add this sleek shade into the mix.

T-Bar Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
T-Bar Leather Sandals

Ready your pedicures, you'll want to show them off with these sandals.

Relaxed Drawstring Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Drawstring Trousers

Relaxed, comfortable, and ready to be dressed up or down.

Slim Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Tank Midi Dress

Pair with ballet flats, sandals, strappy heels and plenty more.

Oversized Linen Shirt
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt

An oversized linen shirt is one of the most reliable pieces in any summer wardrobe.

Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Gathered Sleeveless Midi Dress

From garden parties to far-flung islands, you'll find a way to wear this pretty dress.

& Other Stories
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

