The Sophisticated Skirt I Wore On Repeat Last Summer Is Back (And Better Than Ever)

As a fashion editor, I may spend a lot of time searching through new-in pieces and finding standout high-street finds, but only a scarce few pieces make their way into my wardrobe. Every item that does has to meet high standards and be an exceptionally versatile addition that are worthy of taking up space in my limited closet. Last summer, I came across a black midi skirt with a smocked waist, and having only one or two skirts in my arsenal it soon joined the roster. For the rest of summer, it was my most worn piece. Whilst my version is sold out, I came across an almost identical version at none other than & Other Stories, and it's ready to join your outfit rotations right now.

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Featuring a wide skirt, hidden pockets and an elegant smocked waistband, the skirt is almost identical to my own, so I can confidently speak to its versatility. Mine has been paired with a graphic tee and trainers for Sunday afternoon market strolls, a bikini top and flip flops for beachside adventures, and even a smart top and strappy heels for evenings out. Whilst mine only came in black, & Other Stories has upped the game with a versatile cream, sun-ready yellow, sky blue and seriously good purple. We're already seeing this style of a-line skirts all over street style and Instagram, and in my experience, it's a piece that will work hard year after year.

Keep scrolling to shop & Other Stories' smock-waist midi skirt, and explore more summer heroes.

SHOP THE & OTHER STORIES SMOCK-WAIST MIDI SKIRT:

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW The smocking detail is not only seriously chic but also seriously comfortable.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW The black style is endlessly versatile.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £57 SHOP NOW Yellow is set to be a big colour trend this summer.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Yes, it also has pockets.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Even minimalists will be tempted by this elegant purple shade.

SHOP MORE & OTHER STORIES SUMMER HEROES:

& Other Stories Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress £125 SHOP NOW There's no denying how premium this looks.

& Other Stories Tailored Shorts £67 SHOP NOW These polished shorts will be a workwear go-to all summer long.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag £85 SHOP NOW This chic summer bag is already moving quickly.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW This might also need to join my skirt collection.

& Other Stories Wide Tailored Trousers £97 SHOP NOW Wide leg tailored trousers are a modern wardrobe staple.

& Other Stories Textured Bandeau Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW Summer holidays are right around the corner, and this simple yet chic swimsuit is the first thing I'll be packing.

& Other Stories Scalloped Knit Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW This will be the second.

& Other Stories Ribbed Tank Top £19 SHOP NOW If you find yourself always turning to neutral tank tops, why not add this sleek shade into the mix.

& Other Stories T-Bar Leather Sandals £95 SHOP NOW Ready your pedicures, you'll want to show them off with these sandals.

& Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Relaxed, comfortable, and ready to be dressed up or down.

& Other Stories Slim Tank Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW Pair with ballet flats, sandals, strappy heels and plenty more.

& Other Stories Oversized Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW An oversized linen shirt is one of the most reliable pieces in any summer wardrobe.