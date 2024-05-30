55 Years Later, Fashion People and Celebrities Still Always Buy This Chic Swimwear Brand
For those of you who've been counting down the days I have good news: holidays are right around the corner. After months of patiently waiting for the weather to turn, dreams of days spent lounging beachside surrounded by warm sun and glistening waters are finally within reach.
As someone who loves a plan, I always have my capsule holiday wardrobe figured out months before my trip begins, but somehow swimwear always gets left to the last minute, and all too frequently I’ve been left scrambling at airports or in hotel shops to find something that simply does the job. This year though, I’m already ahead of the game. During a casual scroll through Instagram (for research purposes, of course) I found that swipe after swipe the same brand was appearing in tagged photos from celebrities to fashion people. And this renowned swimwear label has heralded sophisticated styles for over 55 years.
Alexa Chung wears the Eres Aquarelle Swimsuit (£340)
What's even more exciting than getting fresh swimwear inspiration from some of the chicest people around is the style. Much like the quietening of fashion, we're now seeing minimalism and refinement making waves in the swimwear sector, too. And this is what Eres does best.
With over five decades of history, the brand's legacy is cemented in timeless compositions (and they have the heritage to prove it). Focused on swimwear, lingerie and sunny pieces, the brand excels in designing classic styles destined to accompany you on all your adventures from far-flung islands to the British coastline. With a clear understanding of form, there's a focus on comfort and support as well as silhouette in each design. As someone who needs different sizes on top and bottom, I particularly appreciate that the bikinis are sold separately as two pieces so you can find the perfect pairing for your shape. Whether you prefer a one-piece swimsuit or a mix-and-match bikini set, Eres' summer 2024 collection has something for everyone. With sophisticated square necklines, classic triangles and contemporary cutouts, the brand has honed in on sleek design details that set it apart from the rest.
Anne Laure wears an Eres Black Triangle Bikini.
Sticking to a capsule edit of designs, the pieces themselves come in an array of shades, from classic neutrals to bolder hues. From Alexa Chung's island retreat to Kelly Rutherford's spa day, celebrities and fashion people alike are proving that these classics are what to be seen in for summer 2024, wherever you're headed.
See How Celebrities and Fashion People Are Wearing Eres
Style Notes: Kelly Rutherford shows off the elegant square-neckline of Eres' Aquarelle swimsuit.
Style Notes: There's no denying the forever appeal of a great triangle bikini.
Style Notes: Viki contrasts a simple swimsuit with bold, playful accessories.
Style Notes: The designs are so refined, you might find yourself wearing them as a top, just like Anouk.
SHOP THE BEST ERES SWIMWEAR:
The Aquarelle Swimsuit:
I'd never considered a khaki bikini, now I can't stop thinking about it.
The neckline is so chic, I'd also wear this for evening with a floaty maxi skirt.
Find the matching bottoms here.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
-
My Summer Goal Is Polished—30 Finds That'll Get the Job Done for Less Than $150
Looking expensive has never been so cost-effective.
By Eliza Huber
-
From Eclectic Cuisine to All-Night Afrobeats—Andrea Iyamah's Guide to Lagos
Our exclusive guide to this dynamic city, as told by a very stylish local.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Classic Trainers She's Been Loyal to for 9 Years
Time to shop my wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore This Skimpy Bikini on a Yacht in the French Riviera
Ready to take the plunge?
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
A French Woman Walks Into J.Crew—20 New Arrivals She'd Buy in a Heartbeat
Sponsor Content Created With J.Crew
By Raina Mendonça
-
The Only 35 Swimsuits You Need to Know About in 2024
From bikinis to maillots.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Headed to Mexico—27 Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses I'm Eyeing
Vacation is calling.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Kelly Rutherford Wore the Bag Brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Love
XOXO.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
*Orders every suit.*
By Eliza Huber