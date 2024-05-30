55 Years Later, Fashion People and Celebrities Still Always Buy This Chic Swimwear Brand

For those of you who've been counting down the days I have good news: holidays are right around the corner. After months of patiently waiting for the weather to turn, dreams of days spent lounging beachside surrounded by warm sun and glistening waters are finally within reach.

As someone who loves a plan, I always have my capsule holiday wardrobe figured out months before my trip begins, but somehow swimwear always gets left to the last minute, and all too frequently I’ve been left scrambling at airports or in hotel shops to find something that simply does the job. This year though, I’m already ahead of the game. During a casual scroll through Instagram (for research purposes, of course) I found that swipe after swipe the same brand was appearing in tagged photos from celebrities to fashion people. And this renowned swimwear label has heralded sophisticated styles for over 55 years.

Alexa Chung wears the Eres Aquarelle Swimsuit (£340)

What's even more exciting than getting fresh swimwear inspiration from some of the chicest people around is the style. Much like the quietening of fashion, we're now seeing minimalism and refinement making waves in the swimwear sector, too. And this is what Eres does best.

With over five decades of history, the brand's legacy is cemented in timeless compositions (and they have the heritage to prove it). Focused on swimwear, lingerie and sunny pieces, the brand excels in designing classic styles destined to accompany you on all your adventures from far-flung islands to the British coastline. With a clear understanding of form, there's a focus on comfort and support as well as silhouette in each design. As someone who needs different sizes on top and bottom, I particularly appreciate that the bikinis are sold separately as two pieces so you can find the perfect pairing for your shape. Whether you prefer a one-piece swimsuit or a mix-and-match bikini set, Eres' summer 2024 collection has something for everyone. With sophisticated square necklines, classic triangles and contemporary cutouts, the brand has honed in on sleek design details that set it apart from the rest.

Anne Laure wears an Eres Black Triangle Bikini.

Sticking to a capsule edit of designs, the pieces themselves come in an array of shades, from classic neutrals to bolder hues. From Alexa Chung's island retreat to Kelly Rutherford's spa day, celebrities and fashion people alike are proving that these classics are what to be seen in for summer 2024, wherever you're headed.

See How Celebrities and Fashion People Are Wearing Eres

Style Notes: Kelly Rutherford shows off the elegant square-neckline of Eres' Aquarelle swimsuit.

Style Notes: There's no denying the forever appeal of a great triangle bikini.

Style Notes: Viki contrasts a simple swimsuit with bold, playful accessories.

Style Notes: The designs are so refined, you might find yourself wearing them as a top, just like Anouk.

SHOP THE BEST ERES SWIMWEAR:

The Aquarelle Swimsuit:

Eres Aquarelle Swimsuit £340 SHOP NOW A style you'll turn to forever.

24s Show Bandeau Bikini Top - Eres £270 SHOP NOW This endlessly refined style comes in 19 different shades.

Eres Aquarelle Stretch-Jersey Swimsuit £340 SHOP NOW Even the brand's bolder shades still feel seriously refined.

Eres Mouna Triangle Bikini Top £170 SHOP NOW The ultimate LBB—Little Black Bikini.

Eres Malou String Bikini Bottoms £170 SHOP NOW Complete the look with the matching bottoms.

Eres Twist Majorette Belted Strapless Swimsuit £435 SHOP NOW This belted style is undeniably elegant.

Eres Fever Mix Ric Rac-Trimmed Bandeau Bikini Top £295 SHOP NOW Pretty details are big for summer 2024.

Eres Java Cosmic Belted Swimsuit £395 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of blue.

Eres Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top £240 SHOP NOW I'd never considered a khaki bikini, now I can't stop thinking about it.

24s Effigie One-Shoulder Swimsuit - Eres £405 SHOP NOW The neckline is so chic, I'd also wear this for evening with a floaty maxi skirt.

Eres Larcin Swimsuit £420 SHOP NOW Grab your sandals and a sarong, and you're ready to hit the beach.

24s Mouna Triangle Bikini Top £170 SHOP NOW Find the matching bottoms here.