55 Years Later, Fashion People and Celebrities Still Always Buy This Chic Swimwear Brand

Florrie Alexander
By
published

For those of you who've been counting down the days I have good news: holidays are right around the corner. After months of patiently waiting for the weather to turn, dreams of days spent lounging beachside surrounded by warm sun and glistening waters are finally within reach.

As someone who loves a plan, I always have my capsule holiday wardrobe figured out months before my trip begins, but somehow swimwear always gets left to the last minute, and all too frequently I’ve been left scrambling at airports or in hotel shops to find something that simply does the job. This year though, I’m already ahead of the game. During a casual scroll through Instagram (for research purposes, of course) I found that swipe after swipe the same brand was appearing in tagged photos from celebrities to fashion people. And this renowned swimwear label has heralded sophisticated styles for over 55 years.

Woman in sea wears black one-piece swimsuit

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung wears the Eres Aquarelle Swimsuit (£340)

What's even more exciting than getting fresh swimwear inspiration from some of the chicest people around is the style. Much like the quietening of fashion, we're now seeing minimalism and refinement making waves in the swimwear sector, too. And this is what Eres does best.

With over five decades of history, the brand's legacy is cemented in timeless compositions (and they have the heritage to prove it). Focused on swimwear, lingerie and sunny pieces, the brand excels in designing classic styles destined to accompany you on all your adventures from far-flung islands to the British coastline. With a clear understanding of form, there's a focus on comfort and support as well as silhouette in each design. As someone who needs different sizes on top and bottom, I particularly appreciate that the bikinis are sold separately as two pieces so you can find the perfect pairing for your shape. Whether you prefer a one-piece swimsuit or a mix-and-match bikini set, Eres' summer 2024 collection has something for everyone. With sophisticated square necklines, classic triangles and contemporary cutouts, the brand has honed in on sleek design details that set it apart from the rest.

Two women by sea wear black swimwear

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Anne Laure wears an Eres Black Triangle Bikini.

Sticking to a capsule edit of designs, the pieces themselves come in an array of shades, from classic neutrals to bolder hues. From Alexa Chung's island retreat to Kelly Rutherford's spa day, celebrities and fashion people alike are proving that these classics are what to be seen in for summer 2024, wherever you're headed.

See How Celebrities and Fashion People Are Wearing Eres

Woman in mirror wears cream swimsuit and cream shoes

(Image credit: @kellyrutherford)

Style Notes: Kelly Rutherford shows off the elegant square-neckline of Eres' Aquarelle swimsuit.

Woman in mirror wears brown triangle bikini top and green sarong

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: There's no denying the forever appeal of a great triangle bikini.

Woman wears black swimsuit and floral hat

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Viki contrasts a simple swimsuit with bold, playful accessories.

Anouk wears a white swimsuit and green midi skirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: The designs are so refined, you might find yourself wearing them as a top, just like Anouk.

SHOP THE BEST ERES SWIMWEAR:

The Aquarelle Swimsuit:

Aquarelle Swimsuit
Eres
Aquarelle Swimsuit

A style you'll turn to forever.

Show Bandeau Bikini Top
24s
Show Bandeau Bikini Top - Eres

This endlessly refined style comes in 19 different shades.

Blue Swimsuit
Eres
Aquarelle Stretch-Jersey Swimsuit

Even the brand's bolder shades still feel seriously refined.

Womens Eres Black Mouna Triangle Bikini Top | Harrods Uk
Eres
Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

The ultimate LBB—Little Black Bikini.

Womens Eres Black Malou String Bikini Bottoms | Harrods Uk
Eres
Malou String Bikini Bottoms

Complete the look with the matching bottoms.

Twist Majorette Belted Strapless Swimsuit
Eres
Twist Majorette Belted Strapless Swimsuit

This belted style is undeniably elegant.

Bikini
Eres
Fever Mix Ric Rac-Trimmed Bandeau Bikini Top

Pretty details are big for summer 2024.

Java Cosmic Belted Swimsuit
Eres
Java Cosmic Belted Swimsuit

The perfect shade of blue.

Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top
Eres
Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top

I'd never considered a khaki bikini, now I can't stop thinking about it.

Eres Swimsuit
24s
Effigie One-Shoulder Swimsuit - Eres

The neckline is so chic, I'd also wear this for evening with a floaty maxi skirt.

Larcin Swimsuit
Eres
Larcin Swimsuit

Grab your sandals and a sarong, and you're ready to hit the beach.

Eres Bikini

24s
Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

Find the matching bottoms here.

Womens Eres White Strapless Cassiopée Swimsuit | Harrods Uk
Eres
Womens Eres White Strapless Cassiopée Swimsuit

You'll reach for this piece year after year.

Explore More:
Bikini Alexa Chung
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸