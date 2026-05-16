There are a few unofficial signs that signal the start of summer: the sound of an ice cream truck, the smell of sunscreen on the walk to work and the baring of toes as you swap boots for sandals. Around this time of year, there's certainly no shortage of summer shoe options. Though among the coolest London dressers, some clear favourites for the new season are already emerging.
In a big city, practicality is equal to, if not more important than, aesthetics alone, and the summer shoes of the moment reflect exactly that. You wouldn't want to run for the tube in a wooden wedge, after all, nor an overly beaded strappy heeled sandal—I promise they're never as sturdy as they seem.
The sway, instead, is towards shoes that are both pared-back and polished, with slight alternations or updates that make them feel fresh. The failsafe flip flop—this season in trending 'jelly' material—make for easy outfit building, as do ballet flats, which are made more impactful in a snake print pattern. And as with jeans, tops and jackets, retro styles are proving all the more popular. Think 90s minimalistmules and the trainers you probably paraded around in at school. Scroll on for inspiration on how to work each style into your own wardrobe from the London-based ladies whose style I love.
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5 Summer Shoes Trends Styled By London Girls
1. Jelly Flip Flops
Style Notes: In case you missed it, jelly is having a moment. I'm not speaking about the dessert (although, I have seen this trending on my Pinterest feed, but that's a story for another time), I'm speaking about the plastic shoe. Where jelly shoes used to just be their own thing, in recent years the plastic material has been adopted to many of our favourite summer styles: ballet flats, kitten heels, thong sandals. Not, it's the flip flop. Leading the charge is Christopher Esber, whose PVC sandals have already been spotted on many a cool dresser. The high street, predictably, is catching on fast, reimagining one of our footwear staples and reviving them in with an '80s and '90s mood. Well, what is summer is not for fun shoes?!
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Christopher Esber
Jo Thong Sandals
I'm always spying these flip flops on my daily Instagram scroll.
Cotton On
Cotton on Blake Jelly Flip Flop in Milky Blue
This milky blue tone will pair just perfectly with summer whites.
Anthropologie
Celandine Jelly Flip Flops
This is a great option for the minimalists among us.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
I own four pairs of Ancient Greek Sandals as they're incredibly well made. Plus, red shoes are trending once again.
2. Snake Print Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats have long been a London girl staple, so it's little surprise to see them front and centre for yet another summer season. Rather than classic black, expect Matthieu Blazy's bold pink and burgundy Chanel pumps to lead the way, alongside a slightly more daring snake print. So long leopard print! What I love most is that the snakeskin pattern contrasts effortlessly with lightweight linens, cotton and even denim for a cool and casual finish.
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Aeyde
Snakeskin-Effect Leather Betty Ballet Flats
Consider these pointed-toe pumps your for every occasion shoe, whether for work or the weekend.
M&S
Snake Print Slip on Flat Mules
If you can't quite get on with the ballet flat come summer, a snake print mule offers the same effect.
Le Monde Beryl
Snakeskin-Effect Regency Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl is fast becoming the if-you-know-you-know shoe brand among the best-dressed. The sticking point? It's now hard to find their pieces in stock.
Jacquemus
The Ballet Flats
A square toe flat feels a touch more fashion-forward than rounded styles, and they work especially well with jeans.
3. Strappy Mule Sandals
Style Notes: Thanks to Love Story and the renewed fascination with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe, '90s minimalism is having another moment. Light-wash jeans, white T-shirts and strappy mules are on heavy rotation. Versatile enough to work with almost any outfit, they now come in an impressive number shades and heel heights to suit every preference. The lower the heel, obviously, often the more comfortable.
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Massimo Dutti
Strappy Heeled Sandals With Embellished Detail
Massimo Dutti's black leather strappy sandals are more similar to Marilyn's. Wear with everything from jeans to mini skirts and dresses for an easy elevated finish.
AEYDE
Abby Leather Mules
Almost every fashion editor I know owns a pair of Aeyde shoes and these sandals feel especially polished.
ZARA
Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals
If you're looking for a real warm weather strappy sandal, consider one in a bright and bold shade. Orange will pair with more than you might think.
Harrods
Saint Laurent Leather Tribute Heeled Mules 85
Saint Laurent's Tribute mules are a famed for being a key strappy mule style. If you're after an iconic high heel, this is a strong choice to invest in.