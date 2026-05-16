Goodbye, Gladiator Sandals—Fashion Insiders In London are Wearing These 5 Shoe Trends Instead

From strappy mules to jelly flip flops, this seasons shoe selection is especially strong. Fashion expert Lauren Cunningham shares the sandals, trainers and heels the best dressed women are wearing.

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@nlmarilyn @monikh @lindseyholland_ wear summer shoe trends
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @monikh @lindseyholland_)
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There are a few unofficial signs that signal the start of summer: the sound of an ice cream truck, the smell of sunscreen on the walk to work and the baring of toes as you swap boots for sandals. Around this time of year, there's certainly no shortage of summer shoe options. Though among the coolest London dressers, some clear favourites for the new season are already emerging.

In a big city, practicality is equal to, if not more important than, aesthetics alone, and the summer shoes of the moment reflect exactly that. You wouldn't want to run for the tube in a wooden wedge, after all, nor an overly beaded strappy heeled sandal—I promise they're never as sturdy as they seem.

The sway, instead, is towards shoes that are both pared-back and polished, with slight alternations or updates that make them feel fresh. The failsafe flip flop—this season in trending 'jelly' material—make for easy outfit building, as do ballet flats, which are made more impactful in a snake print pattern. And as with jeans, tops and jackets, retro styles are proving all the more popular. Think 90s minimalist mules and the trainers you probably paraded around in at school. Scroll on for inspiration on how to work each style into your own wardrobe from the London-based ladies whose style I love.

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5 Summer Shoes Trends Styled By London Girls

1. Jelly Flip Flops

@monikh wears pvc flip flops, navy trousers and striped top

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: In case you missed it, jelly is having a moment. I'm not speaking about the dessert (although, I have seen this trending on my Pinterest feed, but that's a story for another time), I'm speaking about the plastic shoe. Where jelly shoes used to just be their own thing, in recent years the plastic material has been adopted to many of our favourite summer styles: ballet flats, kitten heels, thong sandals. Not, it's the flip flop. Leading the charge is Christopher Esber, whose PVC sandals have already been spotted on many a cool dresser. The high street, predictably, is catching on fast, reimagining one of our footwear staples and reviving them in with an '80s and '90s mood. Well, what is summer is not for fun shoes?!

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2. Snake Print Flats

@lucywilliams02 wears white mini dress snake print ballet flats

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Ballet flats have long been a London girl staple, so it's little surprise to see them front and centre for yet another summer season. Rather than classic black, expect Matthieu Blazy's bold pink and burgundy Chanel pumps to lead the way, alongside a slightly more daring snake print. So long leopard print! What I love most is that the snakeskin pattern contrasts effortlessly with lightweight linens, cotton and even denim for a cool and casual finish.

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3. Strappy Mule Sandals

@nlmarilyn wears white skirt, blazer and black strappy mule sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Thanks to Love Story and the renewed fascination with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe, '90s minimalism is having another moment. Light-wash jeans, white T-shirts and strappy mules are on heavy rotation. Versatile enough to work with almost any outfit, they now come in an impressive number shades and heel heights to suit every preference. The lower the heel, obviously, often the more comfortable.

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4. Vans