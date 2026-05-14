Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
As we all know, the shoe topic is touchy, but we (meaning me) finally feel like we’re getting somewhere. Add in spring and/or summer weather in New York—if the nicer weather ever finally sticks—and there’s a whole array of shoes for the warmer months.
Unlike in the winter on the East Coast, I find not being limited to enclosed shoes in spring and summer to be an automatic plus, and the options are a bit more fun and versatile for the season. There’s a little something special about the styles we don't get to wear year-round, which makes them all the more exciting to throw on. These are my favorite styles; I'm thrilled to get them into rotation—whether at work or on the weekends.
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I’m obsessed with the thong sandal as an elevated shoe. I love this pop of red with an all-black outfit or the croc style from Loeffler Randall. It’s comfortable, and so many brands have now created more luxe versions for you to wear to work as well.